Combo All In One MT4

Combo All In One is an EA combo 10 strategies, The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders.

Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods.

Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500.

STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE

STRATEGY2: RSI

STRATEGY3: MACD

STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS

STRATEGY5: STOCHASTIC OSCILLATOR

STRATEGY6: ICHIMOKU KINKO HYO

STRATEGY7: ALIGATOR

STRATEGY8: PARABOLIC SAR

STRATEGY9: ZIGZAG

STRATEGY10: FIBONACCI

