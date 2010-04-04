Ustec Agent Us100

USTEC EA Overview

Important: This EA requires a minimum $20,000 capital to use, and leverage of 1:500.Crucial to use only reputable good ECN broker with low spreads. Broker server time must be ((UTC+02:00)

Only Use the default lot size of 1 only. The EA will scale in positions.

Note: This EA is aggressive. Understand the risks associated with trading this EA in the Forex market before deciding purchase it.
I recommend you test the EA for 1 month on demo before deciding to go live so that you can get accustomed to the EA trading mechanics.
This is a mechanical EA there is no parameters to configure.

1. Purpose and Strategy

  • Trades the USTEC (NASDAQ 100) index, leveraging high volatility and trends.
  • Combines short-term swing and medium-term momentum trades.

2. Trade Management

  • Flexible Holding Times: based on the live trading data 85% of trades close in under a week; some can extend to multiple weeks.
  • Adaptive Exit Logic: Uses both tight profit targets and trend-following exits.

3. Key Advantages

  • High Liquidity & Volatility: Frequent trade setups in NASDAQ 100.
  • Diverse Market Conditions: Adapts to both trending and ranging markets.
  • Consistent Performance Aim: Balances short trades and selective long holds.

4. Ideal Users

  • Traders wanting automated exposure to tech sector indices.
  • Investors who can handle both intraday and multi-day trades.

Reminder: Past performance of this EA is not indicative of future results. Forex trading involves significant risks. Understand them fully before using this EA.


M1 Gold Scalper
Dmitriq Evgenoeviz Ko
Эксперты
"M1 Gold Scalper" — это скальпер с высокой частотой сделок, торгующий исключительно золотом (XAUUSD) на таймфрейме M1, выполняющий множество сделок ежедневно. Он работает с очень разумными объемами лота, соответствующими настоящей скальпинг-стратегии. полный список для Вашего удобства доступен https://www.mql5.com/ru/users/pants-dmi/seller Эта стратегия разработана для извлечения прибыли из небольших колебаний цены золота, используя микро-тренды и кратковременные импульсы. Алгоритм тщательно а
Dynamic Pips MT4
Thi Thu Ha Hoang
5 (1)
Эксперты
Рождество и Новый год уже здесь — какой у вас торговый план на 2026 год ? СКИДКА 40% на Dynamic Pips EA — теперь всего $799 , включает 8 активаций . И это ещё не всё: Boring Pips EA (MT4 или MT5) бесплатно , если у вас его ещё нет. Дополнительная скидка 10% , если вы уже являетесь клиентом. Поторопитесь! Предложение действует только для первых 5 покупателей или до 7 января 2026 — что наступит раньше. Для подробностей или чтобы присоединиться к предложению, просто напишите
Extractors MT4
DRT Circle
Эксперты
Экстракторы для XAUUSD Extractors for XAUUSD — это профессиональный советник, разработанный для трейдеров, которые ценят точность, контролируемый риск и гибкую торговую логику при работе с золотом (XAUUSD). Он объединяет две передовые встроенные стратегии и пять гибких режимов рыночного подхода, предоставляя трейдерам полный контроль над тем, как система интерпретирует, открывает и управляет сделками в различных рыночных структурах. Extractors, созданный на основе обширных исследований и разраб
ChimeraFxTool
Marve Edom Agbor
5 (1)
Эксперты
CHECK COMMENTS SECTION FOR BACKTESTING PARAMETERS.. The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO The ChimeraFxTool Best EA for Prop Firms (MFF/FTMO)   - No Martingale   - No Grid   - No Hedging Best Risk Management   - Daily Loss limit   - Stop loss and TP protections Best Profit Factor   - Daily Max Profit Lock Protection   - Monthly Profit Lock Protection Best Signal Accuracy    - Best candle Patterns    - Best timed Response     Strategy    - Trend Tracker    - Neurological bas
Real Miner MT4
M Ardiansyah
Эксперты
Real Miner EA   is a smart trend detector robot using advanced mathematical and statistical theories. The entry filters have powerful and advanced corrections on the entry points.   All trades are powered by TP/SL to control the risk of the account. Also some smart algorithms inserted inside the EA to adjust some settings based on selected symbols and timeframe automatically. So using the EA is easy for all traders. Only some major settings are added to the EA input parameters. Prop Firm Ready
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Trade Vantage v4
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Представляем   Trade Vantage : Профессиональный аналитик рынка Trade Vantage   — это высокоэффективный аналитический инструмент, который использует специализированный алгоритм для торговли на рынке Форекс и с криптовалютами. Его принцип работы основан на анализе цен за определенный временной интервал, выявлении силы и амплитуды ценовых движений с помощью уникальной системы индикации. Когда тренд теряет свою силу и меняет направление, эксперт закрывает предыдущую позицию и открывает новую. Также
