Asta4
- 专家
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- 版本: 1.4
- 激活: 5
ASTA – The Trend Sovereign
One Trade. One Direction. Absolute Dominance.
ASTA does not predict. It does not gamble. It does not guess.
It reads the trend. It confirms direction using a 200-period Moving Average—the institutional gold standard for trend identification. Then, with calculated precision, it executes a single trade aligned with the prevailing market force.
Price above MA? Buy.
Price below MA? Sell.
No emotions. No overthinking. Pure trend-following discipline extracted from institutional playbooks and distilled into a $700 package requiring only $200 to start.