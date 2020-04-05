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🔥 AURA TREND V2 PATCHED – Advanced Smart Recovery EA for MetaTrader 5

AURA TREND V2 PATCHED is a premium next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a powerful combination of trend-following precision, intelligent recovery logic, and advanced account protection inside one fully automated MT5 trading system.

Designed for serious traders who value stability, automation, and smart market execution, this EA helps capture opportunities while controlling risk through adaptive basket management and dynamic trade handling.

🚀 Why Traders Choose AURA TREND V2 PATCHED

Unlike ordinary robots that simply open random trades, AURA TREND V2 PATCHED uses structured logic to detect trend direction, manage floating positions intelligently, and recover with controlled entries when needed.

It was developed to provide a balanced approach between growth potential and account protection.

💎 Core Features

✅ Smart Trend Entry Technology

Uses Moving Average directional filters and market distance logic to identify stronger probability entries.

Buy in bullish conditions

Sell in bearish conditions

Avoids weak market noise

Designed for cleaner setups

✅ Dynamic Recovery Engine

When the market temporarily moves against open positions, the EA can activate an adaptive recovery system.

ATR-based grid spacing

Intelligent additional entries

Controlled lot progression

Designed to improve basket recovery efficiency

This is not a random martingale system — spacing adapts to volatility.

✅ Basket Profit Close System

Instead of relying on single-trade exits only, the EA can manage grouped positions as one basket.

Close all positions at target profit

Partial close options available

Faster recovery cycles

Efficient profit locking

✅ Hedge Protection Mode

For deeper drawdown situations, optional hedge logic can be used to reduce account pressure.

Helps stabilize exposure

Extra protection during strong trends

Better survival in volatile sessions

✅ Professional Risk Filters

Built-in protection systems include:

Spread filter

Trading session filter

Cooldown delays

Max lot cap

Drawdown management tools

✅ Real-Time Dashboard

Beautiful on-chart control panel showing:

Balance

Equity

Floating Profit / Loss

Drawdown %

Buy & Sell positions

Spread

ATR condition

EA status

Everything visible in real time.

💰 Recommended Capital

For best performance and safer recovery space:

Standard Account:

$3,000 – $5,000 USD

USC / Cent Account:

300,000 – 500,000 USC

Low balance accounts may carry higher risk.

📈 Best Market Conditions

✔ XAUUSD (Gold)

✔ Major Forex Pairs

✔ Indices

✔ Intraday Trend Sessions

✔ Medium Volatility Markets

🎯 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Traders who want automation

✔ Busy people with no time to trade manually

✔ Traders who like recovery systems with control

✔ Users looking for premium MT5 solutions

🔥 What Makes It Different?

Many EAs only focus on entry.

AURA TREND V2 PATCHED focuses on survival, recovery, and consistency.

That means:

Better handling of floating trades

Smarter basket exits

Risk-aware design

Professional dashboard control

⚠️ Important Note

Trading always involves risk. No EA can guarantee profit in every condition. Proper lot sizing and recommended capital are strongly advised.

💎 Final Sales Pitch

AURA TREND V2 PATCHED is built for traders who want more than a basic robot.

It is a complete smart trading system combining:

✅ Trend Entry

✅ Dynamic Recovery

✅ Hedge Protection

✅ Basket Close Logic

✅ Real-Time Dashboard

✅ Professional Risk Control

Smart Trading. Smart Recovery. Smart Protection.

🔥 GOLD (XAUUSD) Recommended Inputs

💎 Conservative

Start Lot: 0.01

Recovery Lot: 0.01

Lot Multiplier: 1.10

Max Recovery Steps: 3

Basket TP: 20

Hedge: OFF

🚀 Balanced

Start Lot: 0.02

Recovery Lot: 0.02

Lot Multiplier: 1.20

Max Recovery Steps: 5

Basket TP: 30

Hedge: ON

🔥 Aggressive

Start Lot: 0.05

Recovery Lot: 0.05

Lot Multiplier: 1.30

Max Recovery Steps: 7

Basket TP: 50

Hedge: ON

⚙️ Best Extra Inputs

Trade Both Sides: OFF

Trend Filter: ON

Session Filter: London / New York

Max Spread Filter: ON

🔥 FOREX Recommended Inputs

💎 Conservative

Start Lot: 0.01

Recovery Lot: 0.01

Lot Multiplier: 1.05

Max Recovery Steps: 3

Basket TP: 10

Hedge: OFF

🚀 Balanced

Start Lot: 0.02

Recovery Lot: 0.02

Lot Multiplier: 1.10

Max Recovery Steps: 5

Basket TP: 20

Hedge: ON

🔥 Aggressive

Start Lot: 0.05

Recovery Lot: 0.05

Lot Multiplier: 1.20

Max Recovery Steps: 7

Basket TP: 30

Hedge: ON

⚙️ Best Extra Inputs

Trade Both Sides: OFF

Trend Filter: ON

Session Filter: London / New York

Max Spread Filter: ON

🛡️ Best Pairs

✔ EURUSD

✔ GBPUSD

✔ USDJPY

✔ AUDUSD

✔ USDCAD