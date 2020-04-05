AuraTrend
- Эксперты
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- Версия: 2.14
- Активации: 5
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🔥 AURA TREND V2 PATCHED – Advanced Smart Recovery EA for MetaTrader 5
AURA TREND V2 PATCHED is a premium next-generation Expert Advisor built for traders who want a powerful combination of trend-following precision, intelligent recovery logic, and advanced account protection inside one fully automated MT5 trading system.
Designed for serious traders who value stability, automation, and smart market execution, this EA helps capture opportunities while controlling risk through adaptive basket management and dynamic trade handling.
🚀 Why Traders Choose AURA TREND V2 PATCHED
Unlike ordinary robots that simply open random trades, AURA TREND V2 PATCHED uses structured logic to detect trend direction, manage floating positions intelligently, and recover with controlled entries when needed.
It was developed to provide a balanced approach between growth potential and account protection.
💎 Core Features
✅ Smart Trend Entry Technology
Uses Moving Average directional filters and market distance logic to identify stronger probability entries.
- Buy in bullish conditions
- Sell in bearish conditions
- Avoids weak market noise
- Designed for cleaner setups
✅ Dynamic Recovery Engine
When the market temporarily moves against open positions, the EA can activate an adaptive recovery system.
- ATR-based grid spacing
- Intelligent additional entries
- Controlled lot progression
- Designed to improve basket recovery efficiency
This is not a random martingale system — spacing adapts to volatility.
✅ Basket Profit Close System
Instead of relying on single-trade exits only, the EA can manage grouped positions as one basket.
- Close all positions at target profit
- Partial close options available
- Faster recovery cycles
- Efficient profit locking
✅ Hedge Protection Mode
For deeper drawdown situations, optional hedge logic can be used to reduce account pressure.
- Helps stabilize exposure
- Extra protection during strong trends
- Better survival in volatile sessions
✅ Professional Risk Filters
Built-in protection systems include:
- Spread filter
- Trading session filter
- Cooldown delays
- Max lot cap
- Drawdown management tools
✅ Real-Time Dashboard
Beautiful on-chart control panel showing:
- Balance
- Equity
- Floating Profit / Loss
- Drawdown %
- Buy & Sell positions
- Spread
- ATR condition
- EA status
Everything visible in real time.
💰 Recommended Capital
For best performance and safer recovery space:
Standard Account:
$3,000 – $5,000 USD
USC / Cent Account:
300,000 – 500,000 USC
Low balance accounts may carry higher risk.
📈 Best Market Conditions
✔ XAUUSD (Gold)
✔ Major Forex Pairs
✔ Indices
✔ Intraday Trend Sessions
✔ Medium Volatility Markets
🎯 Who Is This EA For?
✔ Traders who want automation
✔ Busy people with no time to trade manually
✔ Traders who like recovery systems with control
✔ Users looking for premium MT5 solutions
🔥 What Makes It Different?
Many EAs only focus on entry.
AURA TREND V2 PATCHED focuses on survival, recovery, and consistency.
That means:
- Better handling of floating trades
- Smarter basket exits
- Risk-aware design
- Professional dashboard control
⚠️ Important Note
Trading always involves risk. No EA can guarantee profit in every condition. Proper lot sizing and recommended capital are strongly advised.
💎 Final Sales Pitch
AURA TREND V2 PATCHED is built for traders who want more than a basic robot.
It is a complete smart trading system combining:
✅ Trend Entry
✅ Dynamic Recovery
✅ Hedge Protection
✅ Basket Close Logic
✅ Real-Time Dashboard
✅ Professional Risk Control
Smart Trading. Smart Recovery. Smart Protection.
🔥 GOLD (XAUUSD) Recommended Inputs
💎 Conservative
- Start Lot: 0.01
- Recovery Lot: 0.01
- Lot Multiplier: 1.10
- Max Recovery Steps: 3
- Basket TP: 20
- Hedge: OFF
🚀 Balanced
- Start Lot: 0.02
- Recovery Lot: 0.02
- Lot Multiplier: 1.20
- Max Recovery Steps: 5
- Basket TP: 30
- Hedge: ON
🔥 Aggressive
- Start Lot: 0.05
- Recovery Lot: 0.05
- Lot Multiplier: 1.30
- Max Recovery Steps: 7
- Basket TP: 50
- Hedge: ON
⚙️ Best Extra Inputs
- Trade Both Sides: OFF
- Trend Filter: ON
- Session Filter: London / New York
- Max Spread Filter: ON
🔥 FOREX Recommended Inputs
💎 Conservative
- Start Lot: 0.01
- Recovery Lot: 0.01
- Lot Multiplier: 1.05
- Max Recovery Steps: 3
- Basket TP: 10
- Hedge: OFF
🚀 Balanced
- Start Lot: 0.02
- Recovery Lot: 0.02
- Lot Multiplier: 1.10
- Max Recovery Steps: 5
- Basket TP: 20
- Hedge: ON
🔥 Aggressive
- Start Lot: 0.05
- Recovery Lot: 0.05
- Lot Multiplier: 1.20
- Max Recovery Steps: 7
- Basket TP: 30
- Hedge: ON
⚙️ Best Extra Inputs
- Trade Both Sides: OFF
- Trend Filter: ON
- Session Filter: London / New York
- Max Spread Filter: ON
🛡️ Best Pairs
✔ EURUSD
✔ GBPUSD
✔ USDJPY
✔ AUDUSD
✔ USDCAD