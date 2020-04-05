EarthTrinityEA MT5

  • Эксперты
  • Akimasa Uratani
    Akimasa Uratani

    Akimasa Uratani

    Developed by Zabuton Trading
    At Zabuton Trading, we prioritize reproducibility and robustness in our EA development.
    Our Development Philosophy
    High Reproducibility: All EAs employ confirmed bar-based logic to minimize execution discrepancies across different user environments.
  • Версия: 1.12
  • Активации: 5

EarthTrinity EA runs three independent trading logics on a single chart. Each logic has its own entry rules, lot size, stop loss and magic number, so one chart does the work of three separate expert advisors. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.

Specifications

  • Symbol: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account type: hedging account required, because the logics can hold buy and sell positions at the same time
  • Maximum simultaneous positions: 4 (Logic 1 and Logic 3 hold one buy each, Logic 2 holds one buy and one sell)
  • Spread: the built-in spread filter skips entries above 3.0 pips by default. Adjust this value to the typical spread of your broker
  • Default fixed lots: 0.19 / 0.27 / 0.08 (the values used in the 10,000 USD backtest below)
  • A VPS is recommended for continuous operation

The EA will start on other symbols and timeframes, but it was not designed for them.

How it works

Running several strategies normally means installing several expert advisors on several charts and maintaining each set of inputs separately. This EA combines three of them into one.

  • Three logics run independently and simultaneously on one chart
  • Each logic has its own on/off switch, lot size, stop loss and magic number
  • An optional compound mode calculates the lot size from a risk percentage per trade (disabled by default)
  • A spread filter skips entries while the spread exceeds the configured limit
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

The three logics

The three logics enter at different moments, so the drawdown behaves differently from running any one of them on its own.

Logic 1 - Long only

Trades the long side of USDJPY only. It never holds a short position.

Logic 2 - Pullback entry

Reads the trend direction from a longer-term view and takes pullbacks in that direction rather than trading against it. It is the only one of the three that trades both directions. Its stop loss distance is calculated automatically from the price level.

Logic 3 - Reward-to-risk focused

Prioritises the size of the average win over the win rate. Long only. It was originally developed for M30 and is run on M5 here to increase the number of opportunities.

Backtest results

Everything below comes from historical simulation in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. It is not the result of live trading and does not indicate future performance.

Test conditions

  • Symbol and timeframe: USDJPY, M5
  • Period: 2006.01.03 - 2026.06.01 (about 20 years)
  • Model: Every tick (modelling quality 98%, 1,523,269 bars)
  • Initial deposit: 10,000 USD
  • Spread: fixed 15 points (1.5 pips)
  • Lots: fixed at 0.19 / 0.27 / 0.08

All three logics together, fixed lots

  • Net profit: 36,508 USD
  • Profit factor: 1.64
  • Maximal drawdown: 866 USD (4.55%)
  • Total trades: 5,046
  • Win rate: 56.20%

4,650 long trades won 55.70% and 396 short trades won 62.12%. Only Logic 2 opens short positions.

Each logic on its own

Logic 1

  • Net profit: 15,412 USD / profit factor: 1.62
  • Maximal drawdown: 418 USD (2.93%)
  • Trades: 1,961, all long / win rate: 67.52%
  • Average win 30.54 USD, average loss 39.28 USD

Logic 2

  • Net profit: 15,041 USD / profit factor: 1.87
  • Maximal drawdown: 511 USD (3.91%)
  • Trades: 1,428, both directions / win rate: 69.82% (short 62.12%, long 72.77%)
  • Average win 32.36 USD, average loss 39.96 USD

Logic 3

  • Net profit: 6,055 USD / profit factor: 1.40
  • Maximal drawdown: 630 USD (5.75%)
  • Trades: 1,657, all long / win rate: about 30%
  • Average win 41.24 USD, average loss 13.30 USD (ratio about 3.1 to 1)

Logic 3 has the lowest win rate of the three, and the largest average win relative to its average loss.

Drawdown

Adding up the maximal drawdown of each logic tested on its own gives about 1,560 USD. The maximal drawdown of the test with all three running together was 866 USD, or 4.55% of the account. The three take losses at different times, so their drawdowns tend not to overlap. This is what happened over the tested period and it is not guaranteed to continue.

Compound mode, for reference

This test sets Compound Mode to true and leaves the risk percentages at their defaults (1.5% / 1.7% / 1.0%). The number of trades (5,046) and the win rate (56.20%) are identical to the fixed-lot test. Only the lot size changes, following the account balance.

This test was run on a JPY-denominated account with an initial deposit of 1,500,000 JPY.

  • Net profit: 14.4 times the initial deposit
  • Profit factor: 1.80
  • Maximal drawdown: 3% of the account
  • Relative drawdown: 5%

In compound mode the absolute size of a drawdown grows as the account grows. The account currency also changes the calculated lot size, so the same risk percentages on an account in a different currency will not produce the same figures. The default setting is fixed lots, with Compound Mode set to false.

Parameters

The defaults are usable as they are.

Common

Max Spread (Pips)
Highest spread at which an entry is allowed. Default 3.0

Strategy1 (LongOnly) / Strategy2 (WinRate70%) / Strategy3 (HighReward/Risk)
Switch each logic on or off. All default to true

Compound mode

Compound Mode
Set to true to size lots from a risk percentage. When false, the fixed Manual Lot value is used. Default false

Capital Selection
Chooses the basis for the compound calculation. Default FreeMargin
FreeMargin accounts for floating profit and loss and for the margin held by open positions, so the lot size is reduced automatically while other positions are open. Balance uses the cash balance only.

S1_Risk Percentage (%) / S2_Risk Percentage (%) / S3_Risk Percentage (%)
In compound mode, the maximum loss per trade as a percentage of capital. The lot size is derived from this value and the stop loss distance of the logic. Defaults 1.5 / 1.7 / 1.0

Per logic (same set for Strategy 1, 2 and 3)

Magic Number
Magic number of the logic. Defaults 169979101 / 169979102 / 169979103
Make sure these do not collide with other expert advisors.

Manual Lot
Lot size used in fixed-lot mode. Defaults 0.19 / 0.27 / 0.08

Position Comment
Comment attached to the positions of the logic, for identification in the terminal.

Stop Loss (Pips)
Strategy1 and Strategy3 take the stop loss in pips. Defaults 120 and 190
Strategy2 calculates its stop loss from the price level and cannot be set manually.

FAQ

No trades are being opened.

Check in this order.

  1. AutoTrading (algorithmic trading) is enabled
  2. The EA is attached to the chart and shown as running
  3. The market is open
  4. Max Spread is not too tight for your broker. The spread filter writes to the log when it blocks an entry
  5. At least one of Strategy1, Strategy2 and Strategy3 is set to true

Can I run it together with other expert advisors?

Yes. Make sure the magic numbers do not collide.

Does my computer have to stay on?

Yes, or use a VPS.

Will live trading match the backtest?

No. Quotes, spread and execution differ from broker to broker, so the results will differ.

Can I use only some of the logics?

Yes. Set Strategy1, Strategy2 or Strategy3 to false individually.

Risk disclosure

  • This EA is designed for USDJPY on M5.
  • Every figure on this page comes from historical simulation, not from live trading. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
  • Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a risk of loss. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
  • Position sizing is the responsibility of the user, based on their own capital and risk tolerance.
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
[ My Channel ] HFT Spike EA Рекомендуемые счета: Standard с высоким плечом, ECN, Raw; Cent; Propfirm (FTMO FundedNext и др.) Стратегии: Принципы квантовой физики, HFT Spike (Высокочастотный трейдинг), уровневая торговля, нейронная торговля, без Мартингейла, без Сетки, трендовая торговля с одной позицией. Полностью автоматический советник с управлением рисками, разработанный на тиковых данных XAUUSD. Вам не нужно выбирать Time-Frame. Значения по умолчанию соответствуют протестированной конф
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Эксперты
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