EarthTrinityEA MT5

  • Experts
  • Akimasa Uratani
    Akimasa Uratani

    Akimasa Uratani

    Developed by Zabuton Trading
    At Zabuton Trading, we prioritize reproducibility and robustness in our EA development.
    Our Development Philosophy
    High Reproducibility: All EAs employ confirmed bar-based logic to minimize execution discrepancies across different user environments.
  • Version: 1.12
  • Activations: 5

EarthTrinity EA runs three independent trading logics on a single chart. Each logic has its own entry rules, lot size, stop loss and magic number, so one chart does the work of three separate expert advisors. No martingale, no grid, no averaging down.

Specifications

  • Symbol: USDJPY
  • Timeframe: M5
  • Account type: hedging account required, because the logics can hold buy and sell positions at the same time
  • Maximum simultaneous positions: 4 (Logic 1 and Logic 3 hold one buy each, Logic 2 holds one buy and one sell)
  • Spread: the built-in spread filter skips entries above 3.0 pips by default. Adjust this value to the typical spread of your broker
  • Default fixed lots: 0.19 / 0.27 / 0.08 (the values used in the 10,000 USD backtest below)
  • A VPS is recommended for continuous operation

The EA will start on other symbols and timeframes, but it was not designed for them.

How it works

Running several strategies normally means installing several expert advisors on several charts and maintaining each set of inputs separately. This EA combines three of them into one.

  • Three logics run independently and simultaneously on one chart
  • Each logic has its own on/off switch, lot size, stop loss and magic number
  • An optional compound mode calculates the lot size from a risk percentage per trade (disabled by default)
  • A spread filter skips entries while the spread exceeds the configured limit
  • No martingale, no grid, no averaging down

The three logics

The three logics enter at different moments, so the drawdown behaves differently from running any one of them on its own.

Logic 1 - Long only

Trades the long side of USDJPY only. It never holds a short position.

Logic 2 - Pullback entry

Reads the trend direction from a longer-term view and takes pullbacks in that direction rather than trading against it. It is the only one of the three that trades both directions. Its stop loss distance is calculated automatically from the price level.

Logic 3 - Reward-to-risk focused

Prioritises the size of the average win over the win rate. Long only. It was originally developed for M30 and is run on M5 here to increase the number of opportunities.

Backtest results

Everything below comes from historical simulation in the MetaTrader Strategy Tester. It is not the result of live trading and does not indicate future performance.

Test conditions

  • Symbol and timeframe: USDJPY, M5
  • Period: 2006.01.03 - 2026.06.01 (about 20 years)
  • Model: Every tick (modelling quality 98%, 1,523,269 bars)
  • Initial deposit: 10,000 USD
  • Spread: fixed 15 points (1.5 pips)
  • Lots: fixed at 0.19 / 0.27 / 0.08

All three logics together, fixed lots

  • Net profit: 36,508 USD
  • Profit factor: 1.64
  • Maximal drawdown: 866 USD (4.55%)
  • Total trades: 5,046
  • Win rate: 56.20%

4,650 long trades won 55.70% and 396 short trades won 62.12%. Only Logic 2 opens short positions.

Each logic on its own

Logic 1

  • Net profit: 15,412 USD / profit factor: 1.62
  • Maximal drawdown: 418 USD (2.93%)
  • Trades: 1,961, all long / win rate: 67.52%
  • Average win 30.54 USD, average loss 39.28 USD

Logic 2

  • Net profit: 15,041 USD / profit factor: 1.87
  • Maximal drawdown: 511 USD (3.91%)
  • Trades: 1,428, both directions / win rate: 69.82% (short 62.12%, long 72.77%)
  • Average win 32.36 USD, average loss 39.96 USD

Logic 3

  • Net profit: 6,055 USD / profit factor: 1.40
  • Maximal drawdown: 630 USD (5.75%)
  • Trades: 1,657, all long / win rate: about 30%
  • Average win 41.24 USD, average loss 13.30 USD (ratio about 3.1 to 1)

Logic 3 has the lowest win rate of the three, and the largest average win relative to its average loss.

Drawdown

Adding up the maximal drawdown of each logic tested on its own gives about 1,560 USD. The maximal drawdown of the test with all three running together was 866 USD, or 4.55% of the account. The three take losses at different times, so their drawdowns tend not to overlap. This is what happened over the tested period and it is not guaranteed to continue.

Compound mode, for reference

This test sets Compound Mode to true and leaves the risk percentages at their defaults (1.5% / 1.7% / 1.0%). The number of trades (5,046) and the win rate (56.20%) are identical to the fixed-lot test. Only the lot size changes, following the account balance.

This test was run on a JPY-denominated account with an initial deposit of 1,500,000 JPY.

  • Net profit: 14.4 times the initial deposit
  • Profit factor: 1.80
  • Maximal drawdown: 3% of the account
  • Relative drawdown: 5%

In compound mode the absolute size of a drawdown grows as the account grows. The account currency also changes the calculated lot size, so the same risk percentages on an account in a different currency will not produce the same figures. The default setting is fixed lots, with Compound Mode set to false.

Parameters

The defaults are usable as they are.

Common

Max Spread (Pips)
Highest spread at which an entry is allowed. Default 3.0

Strategy1 (LongOnly) / Strategy2 (WinRate70%) / Strategy3 (HighReward/Risk)
Switch each logic on or off. All default to true

Compound mode

Compound Mode
Set to true to size lots from a risk percentage. When false, the fixed Manual Lot value is used. Default false

Capital Selection
Chooses the basis for the compound calculation. Default FreeMargin
FreeMargin accounts for floating profit and loss and for the margin held by open positions, so the lot size is reduced automatically while other positions are open. Balance uses the cash balance only.

S1_Risk Percentage (%) / S2_Risk Percentage (%) / S3_Risk Percentage (%)
In compound mode, the maximum loss per trade as a percentage of capital. The lot size is derived from this value and the stop loss distance of the logic. Defaults 1.5 / 1.7 / 1.0

Per logic (same set for Strategy 1, 2 and 3)

Magic Number
Magic number of the logic. Defaults 169979101 / 169979102 / 169979103
Make sure these do not collide with other expert advisors.

Manual Lot
Lot size used in fixed-lot mode. Defaults 0.19 / 0.27 / 0.08

Position Comment
Comment attached to the positions of the logic, for identification in the terminal.

Stop Loss (Pips)
Strategy1 and Strategy3 take the stop loss in pips. Defaults 120 and 190
Strategy2 calculates its stop loss from the price level and cannot be set manually.

FAQ

No trades are being opened.

Check in this order.

  1. AutoTrading (algorithmic trading) is enabled
  2. The EA is attached to the chart and shown as running
  3. The market is open
  4. Max Spread is not too tight for your broker. The spread filter writes to the log when it blocks an entry
  5. At least one of Strategy1, Strategy2 and Strategy3 is set to true

Can I run it together with other expert advisors?

Yes. Make sure the magic numbers do not collide.

Does my computer have to stay on?

Yes, or use a VPS.

Will live trading match the backtest?

No. Quotes, spread and execution differ from broker to broker, so the results will differ.

Can I use only some of the logics?

Yes. Set Strategy1, Strategy2 or Strategy3 to false individually.

Risk disclosure

  • This EA is designed for USDJPY on M5.
  • Every figure on this page comes from historical simulation, not from live trading. Past performance is not indicative of future results.
  • Trading foreign exchange on margin carries a risk of loss. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.
  • Position sizing is the responsibility of the user, based on their own capital and risk tolerance.
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Gold Snap — A Fast Profit Capture System for Gold Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2362714 Live Signal2: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372603 Live Signal v2.0: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2379945 Only 3 copies remaining at the current price. The price will be increased to $999 soon. Important: After purchasing, please contact us by private message to receive the user guide, recommended settings, usage notes, and update support.  https://www.mql5.com/en/users/walter2008 W
Pulse Engine
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
3.97 (35)
Experts
UPDATE - ONLY A FEW COPIES LEFT AT CURRENT PRICE! The main goal of this system is long-term live performance without using any risky martingale or grid.  VERY LIMITED COPIES AT CURRENT PRICE Final Price $1499 [Live Signal]  |  [Backtest Results]  |  [Setup Guide]  |  [FTMO Results] A Different Approach to Trading Pulse Engine does not use any indicators or specific timeframes. It has a very unique approach that is not used by any other trading system on MQL5. It trades intraday directional patt
Gold Neural Core
TICK STACK LTD
5 (8)
Experts
Launch Offer:   Grab Gold Naural Core and bundle it with   XAU Momentum   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Learn how I personally manage risk when using grid systems:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767250 Read the user guide to any TickStack grid system:  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/767232 Gold Neural Core — Hyper-Scalping Grid System for XAUUSD Gold Neural Core is a high-frequency grid trading system engineered specifically for gold (X
Zerqon EA
Vladimir Lekhovitser
3.43 (28)
Experts
Live Trading Signal Public real-time monitoring of trading activity: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2372719 Official Information Seller profile Official channel User Manual Setup instructions and usage guidelines: View user manual Zerqon EA is an adaptive Expert Advisor designed specifically for XAUUSD trading. The strategy is based on a Deep LSTM neural network model integrated through ONNX, allowing the system to process sequential market behavior and evaluate price dynamics in a st
Quantum Emperor MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.86 (507)
Experts
Introducing   Quantum Emperor EA , the groundbreaking MQL5 expert advisor that's transforming the way you trade the prestigious GBPUSD pair! Developed by a team of experienced traders with trading experience of over 13 years. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Buy Quantum Emperor EA and you could get Quantum StarMan for free !*** Ask in private for more details Verified Signal:   Click Here MT4 Version
Nexorion Initium Novum EA
Valentina Zhuchkova
4.29 (24)
Experts
NEXORION: Initium Novum — Deterministic Logic and Algorithmic Synthesis NEXORION is an institutional-grade analytical complex based on rigorous mathematical liquidity processing algorithms. The core concept of the project is "computational transparency": the expert advisor transforms chaotic price feeds into structured geometric zones, visualizing the decision-making process directly on the trading chart. Real-Time Monitoring https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2378408 https://www.mql5.com/es/signa
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.31 (113)
Experts
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Range Breakout EA with Range Filters
Jimmy Peter Eriksson
4.5 (20)
Experts
UPDATE:  Next price: $699, Final price: $999 If you value honesty and a real trading system built for live trading, not just a perfect-looking straight-line backtest that can end up blowing your account, then this might be for you. No Martingale / No Grid 22 Months Live Signal +270% Live Growth [Live Signal]  |  [FTMO Results]  |  [Main Portfolio]  |  [Backtest Guide] Why Range Breakout EA is so Stable ? Range Breakout EA is based on a well-known market behaviour: changes in volatility between
Wave Rider EA MT5
Adam Hrncir
4.89 (46)
Experts
Scalper speed with sniper entries. Built for Gold. Tired of all the fake EAs that eventually disappear?  Wave Rider  is honest, transparent EA without any fake AI or manipulated back-test that's been continuously updated for more than 6 months $499  until Signal reaches 150% - then 599 USD Check the Live signal  or Manual  or  Broker performance Version 5.0 upgrade notice: Close all Wave Rider positions before updating. Strategy Magic Numbers and several input names changed. Review your setting
Chiroptera
Rob Josephus Maria Janssen
4.64 (47)
Experts
Prop Firm Ready! Chiroptera is a non-martingale, non-grid, multi-currency Expert Advisor that operates in the quiet hours of the night. It uses single-placed trades (of all 28 pairs!) with tactically placed Take Profits and Stop Losses, that are continuously adjusted to maximize gains and minimize losses. It keeps track of past and upcoming news reports to ensure impacts are minimized and carefully measures real-time volatility to prevent impacts due to unpredictable geo-political disturbances c
XAU Momentum
TICK STACK LTD
Experts
XAU Momentum — Trend-Aligned Gold Breakout EA Live Performance All Tick Stack Signals can be found on our website or by following the link below. See images below for more information.  https://www.mql5.com/en/blogs/post/773500 Launch Offer:   Grab XAU Momentum now at the lowest price it'll ever be. Bundle it with   Gold Neural Core   and get 2 free EAs of your choice from my entire MQL5 store. DM me for details. Two copies left at current price - next price = 298$ How to use: Load on XAUUSD
XT Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
Experts
XT Bitcoin Robot is an advanced  automated trading system  designed specifically for  BTCUSD traders  who want to take advantage of Bitcoin's market volatility without the need for constant market monitoring. The robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic, helping traders stay active in the market 24 hours a day without manual intervention. The system is designed to identify trading opportunities and manage positions accor
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (27)
Experts
Syna 7 - The AI Trading Operator That Stays With the Trade. Most trading systems make an entry decision and then fall back to fixed rules. Syna 7 remains involved. Syna is an autonomous AI trader, trading assistant, and position-management system designed to operate from analysis through exit. It can analyze current market conditions, evaluate news and volatility, remember the original trade reasoning, monitor open exposure, and continue reassessing the position as conditions change. Trading do
Cortex Aurex
Vladimir Mametov
4.6 (10)
Experts
It is a fully automated Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built specifically for Gold / XAUUSD trading. Its logic is designed around the dynamic nature of the gold market: fast price movements, sharp reversals, and high volatility. The EA helps automate trading in an environment where reaction speed, discipline, and precise position management are especially important. The system is focused on disciplined trade management, fast reaction to market changes, and controlled exits. Its main idea is si
SomaOil
Andrii Soma
5 (2)
Experts
SomaOil is a multi-strategy breakout Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5, built exclusively for WTI crude oil (XTIUSD). One chart, one EA, 20 independent strategies running together as a single diversified portfolio. Live Signal. To make it accessible at launch, I am using a transparent ramping-price model: Launch price: 100 USD (48 hours) Starting from Monday the price increases by 100 USD for every 10 copies sold Price increases happen at most once per day, even when more than 10 copies are sold t
Impulse MT5
Simon Reeves
5 (16)
Experts
Are you ready to power up your Gold trading? Impulse by Starpoint Trading — A six-strategy gold EA that waits for the perfect shot. Come chat with us in our public MQL5 channel!  https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/starpoint Impulse v2.00 is here! The biggest update in Impulse's history has arrived. Version 2.00 takes everything that made Impulse a disciplined, patient Gold trading system and elevates it across the board: A brand-new sixth strategy — Conviction Momentum joins the squad, hunting de
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