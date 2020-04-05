Accurate Action on

The Gold trading (XAUUSD) 5min Chart Robot comes equipped with built-in risk management tools that automatically adjust your trading parameters to protect your capital and optimize returns.

🌐 Global Compatibility:
Regardless of your location or preferred broker, the Accurate_Action EA seamlessly integrates with MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5 platforms, making it accessible to traders around the world.

💡 Continuous Updates:
The financial markets are ever evolving, and so is our robot. You will receive all updates for Free, and we will also add new features  based on customer suggestions.


XAUUSD 5min chart

non martingale

pure price Action.


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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
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Эксперты
ОБНОВЛЕНИЕ: Следующая цена: 599 долларов, окончательная цена: 999 долларов. Если вы цените честность и реальную торговую систему, разработанную для реальной торговли, а не просто идеально выглядящую линейную модель, которая может в итоге привести к обвалу вашего счета, то это может быть для вас. Без мартингейла / Без сетки Сигнал в режиме реального времени (22 месяц) +250% Рост живой активности [Текущий сигнал]    |    [Результаты FTMO]    |    [Основной портфель]  |    [Руководство по тестиро
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Эксперты
Вы когда-нибудь задавались вопросом, почему большинство советников-экспертов неэффективны в реальной торговле, несмотря на их идеальные результаты на исторических данных? Самый вероятный ответ - overfitting. Многие советники создаются для "обучения" и идеальной адаптации к доступным историческим данным, но они не могут предсказать будущее из-за недостатка обобщаемости в построенной модели. Некоторые разработчики просто не знают о существовании overfitting, или они знают, но не имеют способа пр
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