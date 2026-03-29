Chrysos Unified
- 专家
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Mose' Panizza
- 版本: 2.20
- 激活: 20
Chrysos Unified MT5 is a professional multi-symbol automated trading system designed to manage XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD from a single chart.
The EA combines selective entry logic, intelligent market filters, dynamic trade management, and independent risk controls for each supported symbol within one unified trading framework.
Live Signal
THIS WEEK ONLY
For a limited time, selected Expert Advisors are available for only $69.
Prices will return to their regular value at the end of the week.
After purchasing, feel free to send me a message. I will do my best to help you with the setup and provide all the support you need.One Expert Advisor – Multiple Markets
Chrysos Unified MT5 is normally attached to a XAUUSD M5 chart, while internally monitoring and managing all enabled symbols:
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XAUUSD
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EURUSD
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GBPUSD
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AUDUSD
Each symbol has its own independent configuration, including:
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Lot size
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Automatic lot scaling
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Trailing Stop settings
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Execution parameters
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Symbol activation
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Internal trade management
This allows traders to activate only the markets that best fit their account size, broker conditions, and personal risk profile.Structured Trading Logic
The system is designed to identify high-quality trading opportunities using multiple internal market conditions rather than relying on aggressive recovery techniques.
Its internal trading engine includes:
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Price action analysis
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Candle structure evaluation
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Volatility-based logic
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Time filters
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Internal stop management
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Internal profit management
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Dynamic trailing logic
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Symbol-by-symbol basket management
Trade execution and position management are handled entirely by the Expert Advisor.Risk Management Notice
Please pay close attention to your total account exposure.
Although Chrysos Unified MT5 supports multiple symbols simultaneously, it is recommended to trade only one symbol, or a maximum of two symbols at the same time, especially during periods of high volatility or strongly trending markets.
Recommended configurations include:
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XAUUSD only
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EURUSD only
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EURUSD + GBPUSD
Using fewer symbols can help reduce overall portfolio exposure while improving risk management.
Always select an appropriate lot size and configure the Equity Stop according to your account balance and personal risk tolerance.No Martingale or Grid
Chrysos Unified MT5 does not use traditional Martingale or Grid strategies.
The EA focuses on:
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Selective entries
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Intelligent market filtering
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Structured trade management
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Controlled execution
However, every automated trading system involves financial risk.
Always test the EA carefully before using real funds.Broker Symbol Compatibility
The EA supports brokers using custom symbol names, prefixes, or suffixes.
Examples:
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XAUUSD.ecn
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EURUSD.a
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GBPUSDm
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AUDUSD.pro
Simply enter the exact symbol names used by your broker in the EA inputs.
Example:
Sym_XAUUSD = XAUUSD.ecn
Sym_EURUSD = EURUSD.ecn
Sym_GBPUSD = GBPUSD.ecn
Sym_AUDUSD = AUDUSD.ecn
This feature allows Chrysos Unified MT5 to operate correctly with virtually any broker naming convention.Lot and Risk Configuration
Chrysos Unified MT5 supports:
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Manual lot sizing
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Automatic lot scaling
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Independent settings for each symbol
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Percentage-based Equity Stop protection
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Adjustable Trailing Stop parameters
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Individual symbol activation
These options allow traders to configure the EA conservatively or more aggressively according to their own trading style.Recommended Conditions
Main Chart: XAUUSD
Timeframe: M5
Supported Symbols:
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XAUUSD
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EURUSD
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GBPUSD
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AUDUSD
Recommended Broker Type: RAW or ECN
Recommended Starting Capital: From $500
Recommended Usage: One or two active symbols simultaneously.
Actual performance may vary depending on broker execution, spreads, commissions, slippage, leverage, market volatility, and individual risk settings.MarketValidationGuard
MarketValidationGuard is a technical option intended exclusively for specific validation environments.
For normal trading, demo accounts, and strategy testing, keep this option disabled unless specific instructions are provided.
Recommended default setting:
MarketValidationGuard = falseMain Features
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Multi-symbol trading from a single chart
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Support for XAUUSD, EURUSD, GBPUSD, and AUDUSD
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Independent settings for each symbol
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No traditional Martingale
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No traditional Grid
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Advanced market filters
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Dynamic trade management
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Configurable lot sizing
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Automatic lot scaling
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Broker prefix and suffix compatibility
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Built-in monitoring panel
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Percentage-based Equity Stop protection
Chrysos Unified MT5 is designed for traders looking for a flexible automated trading system capable of managing Gold and selected Forex pairs within one powerful Expert Advisor.
Before trading with real money:
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Test the EA on a demo account.
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Verify your broker's symbol names.
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Use conservative lot sizes.
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Activate only the symbols appropriate for your account balance.
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Configure a suitable Equity Stop.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
I now have 3 weeks using the EA. I must say I am very pleased with the results. And one more thing, the dev was over and beyond every time a hand a question. Thank you ! Keep building. This EA will suprise you every single day