HBS Alpha Pro Gold

🟡 HBS Alpha Pro Gold | XAUUSD Breakout EA (Low Drawdown Trading System <5%)

HBS Alpha Pro Gold is a professional Expert Advisor (EA) for MetaTrader 4 (MT4) designed specifically for XAUUSD (Gold) trading using a structured breakout strategy combined with volatility-adaptive risk control.

This system is built for traders who want a fully automated Gold EA (XAUUSD EA) focused on consistent long-term performance, controlled risk exposure, and capital protection in volatile market conditions.

Unlike high-risk grid or martingale systems, HBS Alpha Pro Gold operates with a strict risk-limited architecture designed to keep drawdown under control while still capturing breakout opportunities.

📊 Verified Backtest Performance (Q1 2026)

  • Total Net Profit: ~$4,991
  • Modeling Quality: 99.90%
  • Maximum Drawdown: < 5%
  • Profit Factor: > 2.0
  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H1 Optimized
  • Period: January – March 2026

These results are based on historical testing conditions and do not guarantee future performance.

⚙️ Core Trading Strategy (Breakout EA Logic)

📈 XAUUSD Breakout Detection System

The EA identifies key market structure levels using a lookback period and executes trades when price breaks:

  • Break above recent highs → BUY signal
  • Break below recent lows → SELL signal

This allows entries to follow momentum expansion phases, which are essential in Gold trading environments.

📊 ATR Volatility-Based Engine

HBS Alpha Pro Gold uses ATR (Average True Range) to adapt dynamically to market conditions:

  • Stop Loss adjusts based on volatility
  • Take Profit scales with price movement strength
  • Stable performance in both low and high volatility markets

This ensures consistent execution across different market regimes.

🔁 Controlled Position Layering System

The EA applies a structured layering model:

  • Maximum layer limit (risk-capped exposure)
  • Fixed lot multiplier (1.1) for controlled scaling
  • No unlimited grid or aggressive martingale logic

This ensures all recovery behavior remains bounded, structured, and predictable.

🛡 Risk Management System (Capital Protection Engine)

HBS Alpha Pro Gold is built with a capital-first philosophy, prioritizing account longevity over aggressive profit chasing. The EA integrates a structured Capital Protection Framework to manage exposure in real-time:

  • ATR Volatility-Adaptive Engine: The EA automatically adjusts its Stop Loss and Take Profit levels based on current market volatility (ATR), ensuring that exposure is always relative to the gold market's movement.

  • Structured Layering Logic: Unlike high-risk martingale systems, this EA uses a predefined, capped layering model. Each position is calculated based on market structure to ensure risk remains bounded and predictable.

  • Equity Monitoring & Risk Threshold: The system continuously monitors trade equity. It includes an internal risk threshold (Max_Drawdown parameter) that regulates the layering activity to prevent over-exposure.

  • Cooldown Filter: Integrated trade frequency control to prevent overtrading during high-noise or unstable market conditions, ensuring the EA only engages when the market meets your defined criteria.

🔑 Key Features

  • Fully automated XAUUSD (Gold) trading EA
  • MT4 Expert Advisor system
  • Breakout-based entry logic
  • ATR dynamic SL/TP system
  • Controlled layering strategy (no unlimited grid)
  • Low drawdown trading engine (<5%)
  • Prop firm friendly execution behavior
  • Cent & Standard account support
  • Semi-passive trading system

⚙️ Input Parameters

  • IsCentAccount → account type selection (cent/standard)
  • Lot_Per_100USD → dynamic lot scaling factor
  • Lot_Multiplier → controlled position expansion
  • Max_Layers → maximum exposure limit
  • Max_Drawdown → Risk regulation factor that adjusts the frequency and scale of position layering. It helps in maintaining a balanced exposure during periods of high market volatility.
  • ATR_Period → volatility measurement
  • Lookback → breakout sensitivity
  • Cooldown → trade frequency control

📌 Recommended Trading Conditions

  • Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Timeframe: H1
  • Broker: ECN / low spread recommended
  • VPS strongly recommended for stable execution
  • Avoid trading during high-impact news volatility spikes

🧠 Trading Philosophy

HBS Alpha Pro Gold is designed as a structured algorithmic trading engine combining:

  • Market structure breakout logic
  • Volatility-adaptive execution (ATR-based)
  • Controlled risk scaling system
  • Equity protection framework

The objective is not aggressive overtrading, but consistent system stability over time.

⚠️ Risk Disclaimer

Trading Forex and CFDs involves significant risk and may not be suitable for all investors.

HBS Alpha Pro Gold does not guarantee profits or loss avoidance.

Users are responsible for:

  • Risk configuration
  • Broker selection
  • Capital management decisions

Past performance does not guarantee future results.

🎯 Ideal For

  • XAUUSD (Gold) traders
  • Algorithmic trading users
  • Prop firm challenge traders
  • Systematic trading portfolios
  • Low drawdown strategy seekers
  • Semi-automated trading setups

🚀 Final Note

HBS Alpha Pro Gold is a structured Gold trading system combining breakout logic, volatility adaptation, and strict risk control to deliver a balanced automated trading experience focused on stability, discipline, and consistency.


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4.29 (42)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT4 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after   extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the   XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR   pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to   Trade in Gold   and includes additional a function that displays   weekly Gold levels   with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on  Price
Waka Waka EA
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.25 (48)
Эксперты
8+ years of live track record with +12,000% account growth: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make profit Supported cu
AI Prop Firms MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (4)
Эксперты
AI Prop Firms - Intelligent Automation Built for   Prop Trading Firms . AI Prop Firms is an advanced fully automated Forex trading system powered by   Artificial Intelligence , developed specifically to operate within the strict rules and evaluation models of prop trading firms. The system is designed to trade under controlled risk conditions while   maintaining consistency , stability, and compliance with prop firm requirements. AI Prop Firms uses intelligent market analysis logic that continu
Gyroscopes
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
SentinelAI
Valeriia Mishchenko
Эксперты
No losing months since August 2019, with a 2.04% monthly gain: Live performance MT 5 version can be found here Sentinel AI is fully automated trading system is built for major forex pairs such as EURUSD and GBPUSD on the M5 timeframe. By combining price action and mean reversion principles with advanced AI-driven analytics, it is designed to identify potential trend reversals and exploit market inefficiencies with greater accuracy and efficiency. Supported currency pairs: EURUSD, GBPUSD Timefram
XIRO Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
5 (7)
Эксперты
XIRO Robot is a   professional trading system   created to operate on two of the most popular and liquid instruments on the market:  GBPUSD,  XAUUSD and BTCUSD . We combined two proven and well tested systems, enhanced them with multiple new improvements, optimizations and additional protective mechanisms, and integrated everything into one advanced and unified solution. As a result of this development process, XIRO Robot was created. Robot was designed for traders who are looking for a reliable
DAX Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
DAX Robot is an advanced automated trading system developed specifically for the   DAX 40 Index   on the H1 timeframe. Designed to handle the fast paced nature of one of Europe's   most actively traded indices , the robot continuously analyzes market conditions and automatically executes trades based on its built in trading logic. The system focuses on identifying high probability   trading opportunities   by combining trend analysis, market momentum, and volatility based conditions. DAX Robot
Price Action Robot MT4
MQL TOOLS SL
Эксперты
Price Action Robot is a   professional trading system   built entirely on real market behavior without indicators, grid strategies, or martingale systems. It analyzes   pure price action , focusing on structure, trend dynamics, and key market movements to identify high probability trading opportunities. The system is designed to read the market the same way experienced traders do, using logic based on real price movement rather than lagging indicators. It reacts dynamically to changing market co
Exorcist Projects
Ivan Simonika
3 (1)
Эксперты
Exorcist Bot   - это мультивалютный многофункциональный советник, работающий на любом тайм-фрейме и в любых рыночных условиях. - За основу работы робота взята система усреднения с негеометрической прогрессией построения торговой сетки. - Встроенные системы защиты: специальные фильтры, контроль спреда, внутреннее ограничение времени торговли. - Построение торговой сетки с учетом важных внутренних уровней. - Возможность настройки агрессивности торговли. - Работа отложенными ордерами с трейлингом
Exp4 AI Sniper for MT4
Vladislav Andruschenko
2.33 (3)
Эксперты
AI Sniper для MetaTrader 4 — интеллектуальный торговый робот, созданный для точности AI Sniper — это умный и адаптивный торговый робот, разработанный специально для MetaTrader 4 . Он создан для трейдеров, которым нужен не просто очередной Forex-бот, а продуманный Expert Advisor с точной логикой входа, структурным анализом рынка и уверенным исполнением сделок. AI Sniper для MT4 — это интеллектуальная торговая система, которая сочетает точность, адаптивность и продвинутую торговую логику, помогая
Dragons Risk Shield
Ivan Simonika
Эксперты
RiskShield Dragon   — автоматизированный мультивалютный советник Объединяя интеллектуальные алгоритмы, надёжные системы защиты и гибкие настройки, RiskShield Dragon обеспечивает стабильный доход при минимальных рисках. --- ## Ключевые преимущества * **Мультивалютность и многопоточный режим**: поддержка более 20 пар (EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, NZDJPY и др.) одновременно на любом таймфрейме. * **Минимальный депозит от 10 000**: оптимизирован для работы с депозитом от 10 000 единиц счёта.
SFire Gold EA
Jacques Scholtz Fourie
Эксперты
This EA is a grid-based trading system. It incorporates several advanced features to manage trades dynamically and adapt to market conditions. Here's a summary of its functionality: I am happy to provide my settings file. Recomendation would be to run on a 20 000 cent account. Key Features: 1. Grid Trading Strategy:    - The EA uses a grid-based approach to open buy and sell trades at predefined price intervals.    - It dynamically adjusts the grid levels based on market conditions and risk se
Forex Engine EA
Pablo Salgado
Эксперты
Forex Engine EA is a professional MetaTrader 4 trading robot built around a structured reversal and mean-reversion methodology. It analyzes swing highs and lows, support and resistance zones, market overextension, and overbought or oversold conditions to identify areas where a price correction or reversal may occur. When price approaches a key resistance zone, the EA evaluates the possibility of selling pressure before considering a sell entry. When price reaches a strong support area, it looks
AccountUP Algo
Aurelian-eusebio Enescu
Эксперты
Short Description: Advanced, stable multi-order EA featuring dual-mode Trailing/Breakeven, hidden levels, and steady 80% Win Rate. Engineered for robust capital growth with tight ~10% Drawdown. Non-overoptimized. Long Description : AccountUP Algo is a premium, fully automated Expert Advisor engineered for stable, long-term equity growth without exposing your account to extreme market risks. Designed with a deep focus on capital preservation, this EA delivers a smooth, almost linear equity curv
Fortune
Andriy Sydoruk
3 (2)
Эксперты
Советник (Fortune): Ваш надежный инструмент для высокочастотной торговли на Форекс Советник (Fortune) предназначен для использования на любом временном периоде, любой валютной паре и на сервере любого брокера. Уникальная торговая система делает его универсальным инструментом для трейдеров. Для оптимальной работы рекомендуется использовать ликвидные форекс-пары, низкий спред и VPS. Начать можно с депозита в $100 и лота 0.01. Основные характеристики и преимущества Высокочастотная торговля : Испол
Expert Advisor WATCHFUL SCALPER
Sergiy Podolyak
Эксперты
Для этого советника нужен брокер с исполнением Market Execution (счета типа ECN, NDD, STP), с низким спредом, StopLevel нулевой (или близок к этому), желательно без комиссии (влияет на величину прибыли), время исполнения ордеров исчисляется в миллисекундах, а не в минутах, реквоты и проскальзывания не слишком часто. Депозит: Минимальный депозит 50$ (MinLot = 0.01) или 500$ (MinLot = 0.1) Рекомендованные валютные пары: EURUSD, GBPUSD, AUDUSD, NZDUSD, USDJPY, USDCHF, USDCAD Нет Мартингейла / Нет с
Benefit EA
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, согласно отображаемому времени сервера инструмента, запущенного в
Gold Sniper MT4 EA
Zhengdong Gao
Эксперты
Https://www.mql5.com/zh/users/gzd811   работает на  EURUSD  м15   Int  Slippage  =100  ;  //  цена сделки  может принять  в  Slippage   Extern  двойной  только излишки  = 200  ;  //  максимальной  только выиграть   Extern  двойной  =  10  крупнейших  //  стоп  стоп  ;   Extern  двойной  изоляции  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  максимальная  точка  =  0  ;   Extern  двойной  мобильных  стоп  стоп  //  =  20  крупнейших  ;   Extern  двойной  паритета  стоп  стоп  //  крупнейших  =  2  ;   Extern  int
Meat EA
Roman Kanushkin
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник Meat EA - это полностью автоматическая, 24-х часовая торговая система, торгующая на основе анализа движения тренда на базе встроенного индикатора и трендовом индикаторе Moving Average, основана на системе скальпинга и хеджирования. Система оптимизирована для работы на паре EURUSD с таймфреймом M30, рекомендуется работать с ECN/STP-брокером с низким спредом, низкой комиссией и быстрым исполнением. Мониторинг сигналов Рабочая валютная пара/таймфрейм: EURUSD M30. Преимущества советник ник
Octopus Stability
Aleksandr Shurgin
Эксперты
Робот предназначен для торговли на валютных парах EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDCHF, USDJPY и других с небольшим спредом. Торговля осуществляется на 5-и минутном таймфрейме, от уровней, определяемых роботом с помощью нескольких методов расчета ценового движения. Эксперт не использует опасные методы управления капиталом. Все позиции имеют стоп-лосс и тейк-профит. Параметры эксперта можно оптимизировать на коротких временных интервалах. Параметры Use_LOGO - использовать логотип на графике (Замедляет тестиров
Pirate
Anatoliy Lukanin
3.9 (20)
Эксперты
Депозит:  от 100 единиц депозита Торговые пары: Рекомендую валютные пары: EURAUD, CHFJPY, EURCHF, EURGBP, AUDCHF, CADCHF, USDCHF. Торговый период:  Любой Счета: Следует использовать счета ECN-ECN.Pro с пятизначными котировками с умеренным размером (spread). Параметры: USING -  Выбор, торговли риск или фиксированный лот RISK/LOT -  Значение Риска Лота RESTORING_THE_BALANCE  - Восстановление баланса * HOW_THE_RESET_WINDOW - Сброс Глобальной переменной TAKE_PROFIT -  Устанавливаемая прибыль STOP_L
PointerX
Vasja Vrunc
Эксперты
PointerX основан на собственном осцилляторе и встроенных индикаторах (Pulser, MAi, Matsi, TCD, Ti, Pi) и работает независимо. Вы можете создавать собственные стратегии на основе PointerX . Теоретически возможны все стратегии, основанные на индикаторах, кроме мартингейла, арбитража, гридов, нейронных сетей или торговли новостями. PointerX включает в себя 2 набора индикаторов Управление всеми индикаторами Настраиваемый осциллятор Управление тейк-профитом Управление стоп-лоссом Управление сделками
Milch Cow Hedge
Mohamed Nasseem
Эксперты
Советник MILCH COW HEDGE версии 1.12 работает прежде всего по стратегии хеджирования. Преимущество советника заключается в использовании любой возможности в любом направлении. Не только открывает сделки, но и выбирает подходящее время для закрытия открытых позиций, чтобы начать торговать снова. Советника рекомендуется использовать на парах с высокой волатильностью валют, таких как GBPAUD, AUDCAD Тестирование советника за период с 01.01.2016 по 09.12.2016 показало удвоение счета четыре раза Интер
Wise Scalper
Ilya Fomin
Эксперты
Автоматическая торговая система, оптимизированная и готовая к использованию. Вход в сделку совершается в определенное время на спокойном рынке. При достижении определенных условий сделка закрывается. Как правило, это небольшая прибыль. Для контроля убытков используется SL. Советник рекомендуется использовать на валютных парах, рекомендуемый рабочий временной интервал m5. Перед использованием на реальном счете рекомендуется провести тестирование в тестере стратегий в терминале. Для работы советни
Forebot
Marek Kvarda
Эксперты
Данный робот использует пользовательский скрытый осцилляторный индикатор, а также анализирует реакцию рынка. Он торгует в основном во время повышенной волатильности. Он работает при помощи нескольких отложенных ордеров с разными размерами лотов и активно модифицирует их позиции. Использует расширенное управление капиталом. Установка TradingMode позволяет также работать в соответствии с условиями FIFO. Показывает успешные результаты на различных рынках и различных таймфреймах. Наилучшие результат
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Утилиты
Aegis Capital Protector MT4 Institutional-Grade Equity Protection & Risk Control System Protect capital. Control exposure. Preserve trading survival. Overview Aegis Capital Protector MT4 is a professional-grade capital protection and risk management system designed for MetaTrader 4 traders who prioritize account survival over speculation. Unlike trading Expert Advisors, Aegis does not generate buy or sell signals. Instead, it functions as a real-time risk control layer that continuously mo
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