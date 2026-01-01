Adx Pulse is a momentum-based trend oscillator designed to visualize directional pressure in a clean, responsive way. Instead of displaying the classic ADX lines, it transforms the relationship between positive and negative directional movement into a smooth “pulse” that oscillates around the zero level. This makes shifts in trend strength and dominance easier to read at a glance. The Main line represents the smoothed directional bias, while the Signal line acts as a refined reference, helping to highlight momentum transitions. Dynamic color changes reinforce bullish and bearish phases, allowing fast visual confirmation without clutter.

How to use:

Use Adx Pulse in a separate window on any timeframe. When the Main line is above the Signal line and above zero, it reflects bullish pressure; below the Signal line and below zero reflects bearish pressure. Crossovers between the Main and Signal lines can be used as momentum shift alerts, especially when aligned with price structure or trend filters. The zero level is key: moves through it often confirm continuation or exhaustion. For best results, combine Adx Pulse with trend direction or support/resistance rather than using it as a standalone entry tool.