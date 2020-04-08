Candle Strength

🔷 Overview

Candle Strength ON/OFF is a professional MT5 indicator that visualizes real-time candle strength using multi-level color-coded candles. It helps traders instantly identify strong buying or selling pressure directly on the price chart, without lag or repainting.

The indicator includes a built-in ON / OFF toggle button on the chart, allowing traders to enable or disable strength candles instantly without reopening settings.

🔷 Key Features

  • Native MT5 colored candles (no objects, no repaint)
  • 6-level Buy & 6-level Sell strength grading
  • Automatic neutral candle detection
  • One-click ON / OFF chart button
  • Button state persists after restart / offline charts
  • Works on all symbols & timeframes
  • Lightweight & optimized (no performance lag)
🔷 Color Scheme

  • Buy Candles (Bullish)

    ·         Dark Green → Extreme Buy

    ·         Green → Very Strong Buy

    ·         Lime Green → Strong Buy

    ·         Sea Green → Moderate Buy

    ·         Pale Green → Weak Buy

    Sell Candles (Bearish)

    ·         Maroon → Extreme Sell

    ·         Red → Very Strong Sell

    ·         Indian Red → Strong Sell

    ·         Light Coral → Weak Sell

    Neutral Candles

    ·         White color indicates indecision / low strength candles

    🔷 How Traders Use It

    • Identify strong trend candles
    • Filter weak entries
    • Confirm breakouts
    • Detect exhaustion candles
    • Improve price-action confidence

    Ideal for:

    • Scalping
    • Intraday trading
    • Swing trading
    • Price action strategies

  • 🔥 Why Candle Strength ON/OFF?

    Most traders look at candles — but very few truly understand candle strength.

    Candle Strength ON/OFF removes guesswork by instantly showing:

    ·         Who is in control (buyers or sellers)

    ·         How strong the candle really is

    ·         Whether momentum is expanding or weakening

    All directly on the price chart, with zero lag.

    🚀 Trade With Confidence, Not Guesswork

    ·         Strong green candles = aggressive buying pressure

    ·         Dark red candles = aggressive selling pressure

    ·         Faded colors = weak or exhausted momentum

    This allows you to:
    Avoid low-quality entries
    Confirm breakouts
    Detect trend continuation
    Spot exhaustion candles early

    🧠 Designed for Serious Price-Action Traders

    This indicator is not a signal generator.
    It is a professional decision-support tool for traders who understand price action and want visual clarity.




