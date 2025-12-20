Candle Strength
- 지표
- Parasbhai N Patel
- 버전: 2.0
- 업데이트됨: 31 12월 2025
- 활성화: 5
🔷 Overview
Candle Strength ON/OFF is a professional MT5 indicator that visualizes real-time candle strength using multi-level color-coded candles. It helps traders instantly identify strong buying or selling pressure directly on the price chart, without lag or repainting.
The indicator includes a built-in ON / OFF toggle button on the chart, allowing traders to enable or disable strength candles instantly without reopening settings.
🔷 Key Features
- ✅ Native MT5 colored candles (no objects, no repaint)
- ✅ 6-level Buy & 6-level Sell strength grading
- ✅ Automatic neutral candle detection
- ✅ One-click ON / OFF chart button
- ✅ Button state persists after restart / offline charts
- ✅ Works on all symbols & timeframes
- ✅ Lightweight & optimized (no performance lag)
-
Buy Candles (Bullish)
· Dark Green → Extreme Buy
· Green → Very Strong Buy
· Lime Green → Strong Buy
· Sea Green → Moderate Buy
· Pale Green → Weak Buy
Sell Candles (Bearish)
· Maroon → Extreme Sell
· Red → Very Strong Sell
· Indian Red → Strong Sell
· Light Coral → Weak Sell
Neutral Candles
· White color indicates indecision / low strength candles
🔷 How Traders Use It
- ✔ Identify strong trend candles
- ✔ Filter weak entries
- ✔ Confirm breakouts
- ✔ Detect exhaustion candles
- ✔ Improve price-action confidence
Ideal for:
- Scalping
- Intraday trading
- Swing trading
- Price action strategies
-
🔥 Why Candle Strength ON/OFF?
Most traders look at candles — but very few truly understand candle strength.
Candle Strength ON/OFF removes guesswork by instantly showing:
· Who is in control (buyers or sellers)
· How strong the candle really is
· Whether momentum is expanding or weakening
All directly on the price chart, with zero lag.
🚀 Trade With Confidence, Not Guesswork
· Strong green candles = aggressive buying pressure
· Dark red candles = aggressive selling pressure
· Faded colors = weak or exhausted momentum
This allows you to:
✔ Avoid low-quality entries
✔ Confirm breakouts
✔ Detect trend continuation
✔ Spot exhaustion candles early
🧠 Designed for Serious Price-Action Traders
This indicator is not a signal generator.
It is a professional decision-support tool for traders who understand price action and want visual clarity.