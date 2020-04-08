🔥 Why Candle Strength ON/OFF?

Most traders look at candles — but very few truly understand candle strength.

Candle Strength ON/OFF removes guesswork by instantly showing:

· Who is in control (buyers or sellers)

· How strong the candle really is

· Whether momentum is expanding or weakening

All directly on the price chart, with zero lag.

🚀 Trade With Confidence, Not Guesswork

· Strong green candles = aggressive buying pressure

· Dark red candles = aggressive selling pressure

· Faded colors = weak or exhausted momentum

This allows you to:

✔ Avoid low-quality entries

✔ Confirm breakouts

✔ Detect trend continuation

✔ Spot exhaustion candles early

🧠 Designed for Serious Price-Action Traders

This indicator is not a signal generator.

It is a professional decision-support tool for traders who understand price action and want visual clarity.