Candle Strength

🔷 Overview

Candle Strength ON/OFF is a professional MT5 indicator that visualizes real-time candle strength using multi-level color-coded candles. It helps traders instantly identify strong buying or selling pressure directly on the price chart, without lag or repainting.

The indicator includes a built-in ON / OFF toggle button on the chart, allowing traders to enable or disable strength candles instantly without reopening settings.

🔷 Key Features

  • Native MT5 colored candles (no objects, no repaint)
  • 6-level Buy & 6-level Sell strength grading
  • Automatic neutral candle detection
  • One-click ON / OFF chart button
  • Button state persists after restart / offline charts
  • Works on all symbols & timeframes
  • Lightweight & optimized (no performance lag)
🔷 Color Scheme

  • Buy Candles (Bullish)

    ·         Dark Green → Extreme Buy

    ·         Green → Very Strong Buy

    ·         Lime Green → Strong Buy

    ·         Sea Green → Moderate Buy

    ·         Pale Green → Weak Buy

    Sell Candles (Bearish)

    ·         Maroon → Extreme Sell

    ·         Red → Very Strong Sell

    ·         Indian Red → Strong Sell

    ·         Light Coral → Weak Sell

    Neutral Candles

    ·         White color indicates indecision / low strength candles

    🔷 How Traders Use It

    • Identify strong trend candles
    • Filter weak entries
    • Confirm breakouts
    • Detect exhaustion candles
    • Improve price-action confidence

    Ideal for:

    • Scalping
    • Intraday trading
    • Swing trading
    • Price action strategies

  • 🔥 Why Candle Strength ON/OFF?

    Most traders look at candles — but very few truly understand candle strength.

    Candle Strength ON/OFF removes guesswork by instantly showing:

    ·         Who is in control (buyers or sellers)

    ·         How strong the candle really is

    ·         Whether momentum is expanding or weakening

    All directly on the price chart, with zero lag.

    🚀 Trade With Confidence, Not Guesswork

    ·         Strong green candles = aggressive buying pressure

    ·         Dark red candles = aggressive selling pressure

    ·         Faded colors = weak or exhausted momentum

    This allows you to:
    Avoid low-quality entries
    Confirm breakouts
    Detect trend continuation
    Spot exhaustion candles early

    🧠 Designed for Serious Price-Action Traders

    This indicator is not a signal generator.
    It is a professional decision-support tool for traders who understand price action and want visual clarity.




    Produtos recomendados
    OrderBook Cumulative Indicator
    Stanislav Korotky
    5 (1)
    Indicadores
    Order Book, known also as Market Book, market depth, Level 2, - is a dynamically updated table with current volumes of orders to buy and to sell specific financial instument at price levels near Bid and Ask. MetaTrader 5 provides the means for receiving market book from your broker, but in real time only, without access to its history. The indicator OrderBook Cumulative Indicator accumulates market book data online and visualizes them on the chart. In addition, the indicator can show the market
    Volume Candle Indicator
    Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
    Indicadores
    Histograma de Volume Colorido para MetaTrader 5 Este indicador exibe o volume como um histograma em uma janela separada. As barras são coloridas conforme a direção do candle: verde para alta (fechamento > abertura) e vermelho para baixa (fechamento < abertura). Principais Recursos Fonte do volume: volume de ticks ou volume real (selecionável). Linha de média móvel opcional sobre o histograma de volume, ativada via input. Tipos de médias suportadas: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Período da média configur
    VR Grid Mt5
    Vladimir Pastushak
    3.25 (8)
    Indicadores
    O indicador VR Grid foi projetado para criar uma grade gráfica com configurações definidas pelo usuário. Ao contrário da grade padrão , a VR Grid é usada para construir níveis circulares . Dependendo da escolha do usuário, o passo entre os níveis de rodada pode ser arbitrário. Além disso, ao contrário de outros indicadores e utilitários, o VR Grid mantém a posição da rede mesmo quando o período de tempo muda ou o terminal é reiniciado. Configurações, arquivos de configuração, versões demo, instr
    FREE
    History Pattern Search mt5
    Yevhenii Levchenko
    Indicadores
    O indicador cria cotações atuais, que podem ser comparadas com as históricas e, com base nisso, fazer uma previsão do movimento dos preços. O indicador possui um campo de texto para navegação rápida até a data desejada. Opções: Símbolo - seleção do símbolo que o indicador exibirá; SymbolPeriod - seleção do período do qual o indicador coletará dados; IndicatorColor - cor do indicador; HorisontalShift - deslocamento das cotações desenhadas pelo indicador pelo número especificado de barras; I
    BoxChart MT5
    Evgeny Shevtsov
    5 (7)
    Indicadores
    The market is unfair if only because 10% of participants manage 90% of funds. An ordinary trader has slim changes to stand against these "vultures". This problem can be solved. You just need to be among these 10%, learn to predict their intentions and move with them. Volume is the only preemptive factor that faultlessly works on any timeframe and symbol. First, the volume appears and is accumulated, and only then the price moves. The price moves from one volume to another. Areas of volume accumu
    Volume Profile V6
    Andrey Kolesnik
    4.67 (3)
    Indicadores
    The volume profile indicator of the market + a smart oscillator. It works on almost all instruments-currency pairs, stocks, futures, cryptocurrency, on real volumes and on tick ones. You can set both the automatic definition of the profile range, for example, for a week or a month, etc., and set the range manually by moving the boundaries (two vertical lines red and blue). It is shown as a histogram. The width of the histogram at this level means, conditionally, the number of transactions condu
    VolumeDeltaPercentRange
    Stanislav Korotky
    Indicadores
    This indicator provides an original mix of WPR, VSA, and volume delta. It shows ratio of buy/sell volumes scaled on 100% range based on total volume change for a selected period. The convetional VSA (Volume Spread Analysis) studies interconnections of price action and volume change in absolute values, whereas WPR (Williams Percent Range) offers a convenient approach of price moves normalization into the fixed percentage metric: 0 - 100%. Hence overbough and oversold states are easily spotted. N
    Accumulation distribution plus m flow
    Minh Truong Pham
    Indicadores
    The Accumulation / Distribution is an indicator which was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. It accomplishes this by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This indicator should be more accurate than other default MT5 AD indicator for measuring buy/sell pressure by volume, identifying trend change through divergence and calculating Accumulation/Distribution (A/D) level. Application: - Buy/sell pressure: above
    Donchian Time Sync Analyzer MT5
    Thushara Dissanayake
    Indicadores
    O   Donchian Time Sync Analyzer   traz uma poderosa dimensão   multi-timeframe   para a análise clássica de canais Donchian, permitindo que os traders monitorem simultaneamente   a força da tendência   e potenciais   sinais de reversão   em cinco períodos gráficos diferentes. Este indicador avançado calcula as máximas e mínimas mais altas nos timeframes selecionados, gerando   sinais visuais claros   que ajudam a identificar a convergência da direção da tendência em múltiplos horizontes temporai
    Wapv Price and volume
    Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
    Indicadores
    O Indicador WAPV Price and Volume para MT5 faz parte do conjunto de ferramentas do (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) e ( Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). O Indicador WAPV Price and Volume para MT5 foi criado para facilitar a visualização da movimentação do volume  no gráfico de forma intuitiva. Com ele você pode observar os momentos de pico de volume e momentos em que o mercado não tem interesse profissional Identificar momentos que o Mercado esta se movimentando por inércia e não por moviment
    Sessions and Bar Time
    Tran Vinh Vu
    Indicadores
    The Sessions and Bar Time indicator is a professional utility tool designed to enhance your trading awareness and timing precision on any chart. It combines two key features every trader needs — market session visualization and real-time bar countdown — in one clean, efficient display. Key Features: Candle Countdown Timer – Shows the remaining time before the current candle closes, helping you anticipate new bar formations. Market Session Display – Automatically highlights the four main trading
    FREE
    Blahtech Market Profile MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    5 (10)
    Indicadores
    Was: $249  Now: $99   Market Profile defines a number of day types that can help the trader to determine market behaviour. A key feature is the Value Area, representing the range of price action where 70% of trading took place. Understanding the Value Area can give traders valuable insight into market direction and establish the higher odds trade. It is an excellent addition to any system you may be using. Inspired by Jim Dalton’s book “Mind Over Markets”, this indicator is designed to suit the
    VolumeDeltaBars
    Stanislav Korotky
    Indicadores
    This indicator is a conventional analytical tool for tick volumes changes. It calculates tick volumes for buys and sells separately, and their delta on every bar, and displays volumes by price clusters (cells) within a specified bar (usually the latest one). The algorithm used internally is the same as in the indicator VolumeDeltaMT5 , but results are shown as cumulative volume delta bars (candlesticks). Analogous indicator for MetaTrader 4 exists - CumulativeDeltaBars . This is a limited substi
    Actual Depth of Market Chart
    Sergey Andreev
    1 (2)
    Indicadores
    A ferramenta profissional de traders de ações agora disponível no MetaTrader 5 . O indicador Actual depth of market chart visualiza a profundidade de mercado sob a forma de um histograma apresentada no gráfico, que atualiza em tempo real. Conheça as novas atualizações de acordo com as solicitações do usuário! Agora, o indicador Now Actual Depth of Market mostra a relação atual do volume de compra e venda de ordens (razão B/S). Ela mostra a percentagem de volume de cada tipo de pedidos em todo o
    FourAverageMT5
    Mikhail Sergeev
    5 (2)
    Indicadores
    FourAverage - uma nova palavra na detecção de tendência. Com o desenvolvimento da tecnologia da informação e um grande número de participantes, os mercados financeiros estão se tornando menos passíveis de análise por Indicadores desatualizados. As ferramentas técnicas convencionais de análise, como a média móvel ou o estocástico, são incapazes de determinar a direção ou a reversão de uma tendência. Um indicador pode indicar a direção correta do preço futuro, sem alterar seus parâmetros, em um hi
    Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles
    Maksim Tarutin
    Indicadores
    Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — Seu Analista Automático de Faixas de Mercado Apresentando o Haven Fibonacci Volume Profiles — uma ferramenta poderosa que leva a análise de mercado para o próximo nível. Este indicador identifica automaticamente as principais faixas de preço, construídas em pontos de pivô significativos, e sobrepõe em cada uma delas um Perfil de Volume detalhado juntamente com os níveis de Fibonacci. Isso permite que os traders vejam instantaneamente onde a liquidez está concent
    Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
    Blahtech Limited
    4.54 (13)
    Indicadores
    Was: $299  Now: $99  Supply Demand uses previous price action to identify potential imbalances between buyers and sellers. The key is to identify the better odds zones, not just the untouched ones. Blahtech Supply Demand indicator delivers functionality previously unavailable on any trading platform. This 4-in-1 indicator not only highlights the higher probability zones using a multi-criteria strength engine, but also combines it with multi-timeframe trend analysis, previously confirmed swings a
    Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5
    German Pablo Gori
    Indicadores
    Accuracy M1 Scalper MT5 - Scalping Indicator OVERVIEW Accuracy M1 Scalper is a technical indicator designed for scalping on the M1 timeframe in MetaTrader 5. The indicator provides quick signal generation for short-term trading opportunities with focus on rapid entry and exit. SCALPING METHODOLOGY Signal Generation - Fast indicator calculations - Multiple confirmation system - Low latency signal delivery - Real-time price action analysis Entry Criteria - Short-term momentum shifts - Quick
    Smart SD Rectangle Tool
    Liam Alex Thomas Webb
    Indicadores
    O Indicador de Ferramenta de Retângulo de Oferta e Demanda Inteligente é o seu companheiro definitivo para o MT5, visualizando instantaneamente dados cruciais de oferta e demanda — exatamente onde você precisa: em suas zonas, em tempo real. Esta ferramenta sobrepõe automaticamente dados ricos e acionáveis em suas zonas, como classificação da zona, distância em pips, força e tamanho da zona — posicionados de forma clara dentro de cada zona. Sem bagunça, sem suposições — apenas insights claros e
    Time and Sales Tick
    Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
    Indicadores
    O Time & Sales Tick Indicator é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que exibe informações de ticks em tempo real. Ele mostra preço, volume e horário diretamente no gráfico, permitindo análise precisa da atividade do mercado. Funcionalidades Exibe dados de ticks (preço, volume e hora) em um painel sobre o gráfico. Agrupa os ticks em intervalos definidos pelo usuário, com cores diferentes (verde para alta, vermelho para baixa). O painel pode ser posicionado em qualquer canto do gráfico, com ajuste de t
    Delta Aggression Volume PRO
    JETINVEST
    Indicadores
    Delta Aggression Volume PRO  é um Indicador desenvolvido para acompanhar a força e continuidade do   volume   das agressões de venda e de compra. Nota : Ele   só funciona   com   corretoras e/ou mercados   que   informam o tipo de agressão   de   cada negociação , ou seja, informando se foi uma   agressão de venda ou de compra . Criptomoedas e Forex   não fornecem este tipo de dado, ou seja, não funciona com eles . O   Delta Agrression Volume PRO   possui recursos que possibilitam visualizar a
    Volumes Direction MT5
    William Oswaldo Mayorga Urduy
    Indicadores
    VOLUMES DIRECTION MT5 Normalmente, o indicador de volume tem uma mudança de cor padrão quando o volume atual é maior do que o anterior, é importante, mas não muito útil. Por este motivo, este indicador foi criado que além do volume normal, quando a vela é de alta ou de baixa, ela os pinta com uma cor diferente, por padrão é azul para alta e vermelho para baixa, mas essas cores podem ser personalizadas para o Gosto do comerciante. Não se esqueça de verificar meus outros indicadores que o aj
    Volume Delta Candle
    Muhammad Muzaffar Hussan
    Indicadores
    Volume Delta Candles: A Comprehensive Tool for In-Depth Trading Analysis Unlock a seamless way to interpret trading experience within each candle. With Volume Delta Candles, there's no need for additional volume indicators—everything you need is built in. This advanced tool utilizes lower timeframes or live market data to present the percentage of buying versus selling volume within each candle as an intuitive color-coded bar. Before diving in, ensure you’re familiar with Volume and Volume Delta
    Smart Heikin Ashi
    Flavio Javier Jarabeck
    Indicadores
    Os candlesticks Heikin Ashi suavizam os dados de preço para ajudar os traders a identificar tendências e padrões no mercado. Ao média os valores de preço, esses candlesticks fornecem uma representação visual mais clara, facilitando a identificação de tendências e a previsão de movimentos futuros sem o ruído dos candlesticks padrão. Nós, da Minions Labs, estamos revisitando este tópico por causa de nossos colegas Swing Trades, que adoram Heikin Ashi. POR QUE EU DEVERIA ME IMPORTAR com o Smart He
    Depth of Market
    Jinsong Zhang
    Utilitários
    This is visualization tool based on the Depth of Market. It works with the symbols that have the Depth of Market available. It's a visual indicator that shows the volume of each Bid/Ask price and ratio of total volume of Bids/Asks. Note: check if your broker supports DOM before purchasing. 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。 。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。。
    TRI Visualizer
    Yoshimi Mon 三 Ura
    Indicadores
    TRI Visualizer MT5 – Thermodynamic Market Analysis Overview The TRI (Thermal Range Indicator) Visualizer Enhanced is a rare market analysis indicator that goes beyond conventional technical analysis, applying principles of thermodynamics from physics. It interprets market price fluctuations as “thermodynamic energy,” enabling the highly accurate detection of subtle market changes that are often overlooked. Innovative Mechanisms 1. Dual Calculation Engines Classic TRI Mode Formula: |Close
    Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
    Sergey Andreev
    3.53 (19)
    Indicadores
    Este indicador permite-lhe desfrutar os dois produtos mais populares para analisar volumes de ofertas e das negociações no mercado a um preço favorável: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart Este produto combina o poder de ambos os indicadores e é fornecido como um único arquivo. Venda Anti-crise. Hoje com menor preço. Anda logo! A funcionalidade do COMBO Actual Depth of Market e Tick Volume Chart é totalmente idêntica aos indicadores originais. Você vai aproveitar o po
    Supply and Demand MTF MT5
    Roman Zhitnik
    4.5 (2)
    Indicadores
    This is a multi timeframe version of the  Supply and Demand indicator . It allows you to analyze a chart using the law of supply and demand on three different timeframes at a time. You will see zones of sales and purchases and determine the most profitable points to open positions. The indicator is based on the principle of market fractality. Supply and demand zones show places where a strong buyer or seller has made the price reverse and change its direction. The indicator has several types of
    UPD1 Profile Levels MT5
    Vitaliy Kuznetsov
    5 (4)
    Indicadores
    O indicador localiza os níveis de volume máximo e mínimo de preços (perfil do mercado) no histograma de trabalho para o número especificado de barras.   Perfil composto. A altura do histograma é totalmente automática e se adapta a qualquer instrumento e período de tempo. O algoritmo do autor é usado e não repete análogos conhecidos. A altura dos dois histogramas é aproximadamente igual à altura média da vela. Um alerta inteligente irá ajudá-lo a informar sobre o preço relativo ao nível de volume
    WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
    Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
    Indicadores
    O Weis Wave Chart Forex para MT 5 é um um indicador de Preço e Volume. A leitura de Preço e Volume foi amplamente divulgada através de Richard Demille Wyckoff com base nas três leis criadas por ele: Oferta e Demanda, Causa e Efeito e Esforço x Resultado. Em 1900 R.Wyckoff já utilizava o gráfico de Ondas em suas análises. Muitos anos depois, por volta de 1990 , David Weis Automatizou o gráfico de ondas de R. Wyckoff e hoje nós trazemos a evolução do gráfico de ondas de David Weis. Ele mostra
    Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
    Smart Trend Trading System MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.66 (56)
    Indicadores
    Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
    Power Candles MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicadores
    Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
    Ich Khiem Nguyen
    3.29 (7)
    Indicadores
    Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
    Divergence Bomber
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.96 (76)
    Indicadores
    Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
    Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
    Sirikorn Rungsang
    4.91 (32)
    Indicadores
    ***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
    ARIPoint
    Temirlan Kdyrkhan
    1 (1)
    Indicadores
    ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
    Azimuth Pro
    Ottaviano De Cicco
    Indicadores
    PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
    Game Changer Indicator mt5
    Vasiliy Strukov
    4.67 (6)
    Indicadores
    O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
    FX Power MT5 NG
    Daniel Stein
    5 (28)
    Indicadores
    FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
    Atomic Analyst MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4.31 (26)
    Indicadores
    Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
    Quantum TrendPulse
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (20)
    Indicadores
    Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
    Trend Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.84 (99)
    Indicadores
    Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
    Smart Stop Indicator MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (2)
    Indicadores
    Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
    Grabber System MT5
    Ihor Otkydach
    4.8 (20)
    Indicadores
    Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
    Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
    Issam Kassas
    4 (14)
    Indicadores
    Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
    Trend indicator AI mt5
    Ramil Minniakhmetov
    5 (13)
    Indicadores
    O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
    RelicusRoad Pro MT5
    Relicus LLC
    5 (24)
    Indicadores
    Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
    IX Power MT5
    Daniel Stein
    4.92 (12)
    Indicadores
    IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
    M1 Scalper Pro MT5
    Elif Kaya
    5 (9)
    Indicadores
    - Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
    Berma Bands
    Muhammad Elbermawi
    5 (7)
    Indicadores
    O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
    Macroeconomic Analyzer
    DARIO GALLIONE
    Indicadores
    Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
    Matreshka
    Dimitr Trifonov
    5 (2)
    Indicadores
    Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
    Advanced Supply Demand MT5
    Bernhard Schweigert
    4.5 (14)
    Indicadores
    Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
    Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
    STE S.S.COMPANY
    4.82 (22)
    Indicadores
    O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
    TPSproTREND PrO MT5
    Roman Podpora
    4.74 (19)
    Indicadores
    O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
    Ace Trend
    Mikhail Sergeev
    5 (2)
    Indicadores
    Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
    Quantum Trend Sniper
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.74 (53)
    Indicadores
    Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
    Easy Buy Sell Signal Alert
    Franck Martin
    4.69 (13)
    Indicadores
    Easy Buy Sell is a market indicator for opening and closing positions. It becomes easy to track market entries with alerts. It indicates trend reversal points when a price reaches extreme values ​​and the most favorable time to enter the market. it is as effective as a Fibonacci to find a level but it uses different tools such as an algorithm based on ATR indicators and Stochastic Oscillator. You can modify these two parameters as you wish to adapt the settings to the desired period. It cannot
    FX Levels MT5
    Daniel Stein
    5 (12)
    Indicadores
    FX Levels: Suporte e Resistência com Precisão Excepcional para Todos os Mercados Visão Geral Rápida Procurando um meio confiável de identificar níveis de suporte e resistência em qualquer mercado—incluindo pares de moedas, índices, ações ou commodities? FX Levels combina o método “Lighthouse” tradicional com uma abordagem dinâmica de vanguarda, fornecendo uma precisão quase universal. Baseado em nossa experiência real com corretores e em atualizações automáticas diárias mais as de tempo real,
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
    Prime Horizon
    5 (2)
    Indicadores
    Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
    Mais do autor
    CvdDeltaVolumes
    Parasbhai N Patel
    Indicadores
    Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
    CumulativeVolumeDeltaHistogram
    Parasbhai N Patel
    Indicadores
    1. Introduction This document explains how to use the CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) + Delta Volume Histogram indicator. It covers setup, features, trading logic, and best practices. 2. What the Indicator Shows - Delta Histogram: Displays per‑bar delta (buy volume – sell volume) as green/red bars. - Helps identify market pressure, absorption, reversal signals, and trend strength. 3. How to Add Indicator in MT5 1. Open MT5. 2. Go to File → Open Data Folder. 3. Navigate to MQL5 → Indicators. 4. Pa
    VolumePressureinHistogramVPH
    Parasbhai N Patel
    Indicadores
    1.       Overview The Volume Pressure Histogram (VPH) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that measures buying and selling pressure based on tick or real volume. It highlights extreme buying/selling moments and provides a smoothed signal line for trend detection. 2.       Indicator Components ·          Volume Pressure Histogram (Colored): o    Green: Extreme buying pressure o    Lime: Buying pressure o    Red: Extreme selling pressure o    Yellow: Selling pressure ·          Signal Li
    Filtro:
    Sem comentários
    Responder ao comentário