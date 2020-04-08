VolumePressureinHistogramVPH

1.      Overview

The Volume Pressure Histogram (VPH) is a custom indicator for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that measures buying and selling pressure based on tick or real volume. It highlights extreme buying/selling moments and provides a smoothed signal line for trend detection.

2.      Indicator Components

·         Volume Pressure Histogram (Colored):

o   Green: Extreme buying pressure

o   Lime: Buying pressure

o   Red: Extreme selling pressure

o   Yellow: Selling pressure

·         Signal Line (White):

o   Smoothed representation of volume pressure.

3.      Inputs / Settings

Input Parameter

Type

Default

Description

InpLength

Integer

25

Period for EMA of delta volume.

InpThreshold

Double

20.0

Threshold to identify extreme buying/selling pressure.

InpSignalSmooth

Integer

8

Period for smoothing the signal line (EMA).

InpUseLogScale

Boolean

false

Enable logarithmic scaling of histogram values.

InpUseTickVolume

Boolean

true

Use tick volume if true, otherwise real volume.

  1. How to Use

·         Green Histogram: High bullish pressure → potential upward continuation

·         Red Histogram: High bearish pressure → potential downward continuation

·         Lime/Yellow Histogram: Moderate pressure → consolidation or minor trend

·         Signal Line: Helps smooth out histogram noise and confirm trend direction

Trading Tips: - Combine VPH with trend indicators or support/resistance levels. - Look for divergence between price and VPH signal line for potential reversals. - Use alerts to catch extreme buying/selling moments.


Рекомендуем также
Market Profile TPO Indicator
Thiago Pereira Pinho
Индикаторы
MarketProfileTPO: Анализ TPO в MetaTrader 5 Индикатор MarketProfileTPO для MetaTrader 5 — это мощный инструмент, предназначенный для отображения концепции Рыночного Профиля ( Market Profile ), основанной на анализе Временных Ценовых Возможностей (TPO) , прямо в главном окне вашего графика. Этот индикатор рассчитывает и отображает распределение цен за определенный период, выделяя ключевые области рыночной активности и концентрации. Он особенно оптимизирован для высоковолатильных инструментов ,
VM Heiken Ashi Pro
Van Minh Nguyen
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VM Heiken Ashi Pro  Heiken-Ashi сглаженные (HMA или EMA) для фильтрации шума и генерации четких сигналов BUY/SELL, не перерисовывается (опционально ConfirmOnClosedBar). Отображает свечи HA на графике (оригинальные свечи можно скрыть), размещение стрелок по ATR или фиксированному смещению, отправляет оповещения (popup, email, push) с обработкой антиспама. Основная цель Преобразовать сырые свечи в сглаженные Heiken-Ashi для определения смены цвета (медведь в быка / бык в медведя) и отображения с
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Breakout Boxes with Volume Pressure This indicator automates the identification of key consolidation zones (Supply and Demand) based on Market Pivots and Volatility (ATR). Unlike standard support/resistance tools, this indicator provides a unique   Volume Pressure Analysis   inside every box, giving you insight into the battle between Buyers and Sellers before a breakout occurs. Key Features Automated Supply & Demand Zones:   Automatically detects significant Pivot Highs and Lows to draw dyna
VolumeProfile MT5
Robert Hess
4.14 (7)
Индикаторы
Description: The Volume Profile displays detailed informations of historical trading activities at certain price levels (Market Profile). Locate the areas with the best prices in the market and get an advantage over other market participants. Features: Customizable Market Profile Shows the "fair" Value Area with 70% of all Volume Shows critical low volume zones Shows VPOC, VAL and VAH Points integrated resource management to reduce the load while working with multiple charts Works on all timefr
Volume Profile V6
Andrey Kolesnik
4.67 (3)
Индикаторы
Индикатор объемного профиля рынка + умный осциллятор. Работает практически на всех инструментах-валютные пары, акции, фьючерсы, криптовалюта, на реальных объемах и на тиковых. Можно задавать как автоматическое определение диапазона построения профиля, например, за неделю или месяц и т.д. так и устанавливать диапазон вручную передвигая границы (две вертикальные линии красная и синяя). Показывается в виде гистограммы. Ширина гистограммы на данном уровне означает, условно, количество сделок, пр
Wapv Price and volume
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
Индикатор цены и объема WAPV для MT5 является частью набора инструментов (Wyckoff Academy Wave Market) и (Wyckoff Academy Price and Volume). Индикатор цены и объема WAPV для MT5 был создан, чтобы упростить визуализацию движения объема на графике интуитивно понятным способом. С его помощью можно наблюдать моменты пикового объема и моменты, когда рынок не представляет профессионального интереса. Определите моменты, когда рынок движется по инерции, а не по движению «умных денег». Он состоит из 4 цв
VWAP Indicator by PipTick MT5
Michal Jurnik
Индикаторы
PipTick VWAP является версией индикатора Volume-Weighted Average Price. VWAP - это соотношение между торгуемым значением (цена, умноженная на число торгуемого объема) и общим торгуемым объемом за определенный период времени. Он гораздо лучше измеряет среднюю цену инструмента по сравнению с обычной скользящей средней. Хотя и существует множество способов применения VWAP, большинство инвесторов используют его для расчета среднего дневного диапазона. Индикатор работает в пяти режимах: Moving - В да
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Индикаторы
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart
Sergey Andreev
3.53 (19)
Индикаторы
Этот продукт позволит Вам выгодно приобреcти и использовать два самых популярных продукта для анализа объемов заявок и сделок на биржевых рынках: Actual Depth of Market Chart Actual Tick Footprint Volume Chart Данный продукт вобрал в себя всю мощь каждого отдельного индикатора и оформлен в виде одного файла. Функционал продукта Actual COMBO Depth of Market AND Tick Volume Chart полностью идентичен оригинальным индикаторам. Вы оцените удобство объединения этих двух продуктов в один супер-индикато
BoxChart MT5
Evgeny Shevtsov
5 (7)
Индикаторы
Рынок несправедлив, хотя бы потому, что всего лишь 10% игроков управляют 90% капитала. У рядового трейдера мало шансов, чтобы противостоять этим «хищникам». Но выход есть, необходимо всего лишь перейти на другую сторону, необходимо находиться в числе этих 10% «акул», научиться распознавать их намерения и двигаться вместе с ними. Объем - это единственный опережающий фактор, который безупречно работает на любом периоде и любом торговом инструменте. Сначала зарождается и накапливается объем, и толь
Volume Candle Indicator
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Индикаторы
Volume Color Histogram для MetaTrader 5 Этот индикатор отображает объем в виде гистограммы в отдельном окне. Столбцы окрашиваются в зависимости от направления свечи: зеленый для бычьих (close > open) и красный для медвежьих (close < open). Основные функции Источник объема: тиковый объем или реальный (на выбор пользователя). Дополнительная линия скользящей средней поверх гистограммы объема, которую можно включить через настройки. Поддерживаемые типы средних: SMA, EMA, SMMA, LWMA. Период усреднени
Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder
Niccolo Filippo Palombi
Индикаторы
Advanced Volume Profile Analysis Tool for MetaTrader 5 The Kecia Volume Profile Order Finder provides traders with volume profile analysis capabilities. This MT5 indicator combines volume profile visualization with statistical calculations to help identify potential trading opportunities and suggests entry, stop loss, and take profit levels based on market structure. Market Profile Visualization Transform your chart with customizable volume profile visualizations: Multiple visualization options
Market Volume Profile Modes
Zhen Yu Zheng
Индикаторы
Overview Market Volume Profile Modes is a powerful MT5 volume distribution indicator that integrates multiple Volume Profile variants. Users can switch between different analysis modes through a simple menu selection. This indicator helps traders identify key price levels, support and resistance zones, and market volume distribution. Core Concepts • POC (Point of Control): The price level with the highest volume concentration, representing the market's accepted "fair value" area • VAH (Value A
KT Volume Profile MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
Индикаторы
KT Volume Profile отображает данные о накоплении объема в виде гистограммы по оси Y, позволяя определить торговую активность в определённые периоды времени и на разных ценовых уровнях. Point of Control (POC) в Volume Profile POC обозначает ценовой уровень с наибольшим объёмом торгов в пределах всей гистограммы профиля объема. Он часто используется как уровень поддержки/сопротивления или ключевая область, где цена повторно тестируется перед движением в определённом направлении. Особенности Очен
Total Volume Profile
Shahabeddin Baset
Индикаторы
Includes almost all the concepts related to Volume Profile: POC , Value Area , Developing POC , Anchored VWAP , Volume Delta ; since the “Total” in its name. It is fast in its calculations and simple to work with. Features: 1.    Selectable calculation timeframe to find most traded levels. 2.    Capable of calculating Volume Profile based on tick data 3.    Adjustable histogram bars by their count. 4.    Adjustable histogram bars by their height (price range). 5.    Showing Value Area (VA
Blahtech Market Profile MT5
Blahtech Limited
5 (10)
Индикаторы
Профиль Рынка (Market Profile) определяет ряд типов дней, которые помогают трейдеру распознать поведение рынка. Ключевая особенность - это область значений (Value Area), представляющая диапазон ценового действия, в котором произошло 70% торговли. Понимание области значений может помочь трейдерам вникнуть в направление рынка и установить торговлю с более высокими шансами на успех. Это отличное дополнение к любой системе, которую вы возможно используете. Blahtech Limited представляет сообществу Me
Weis Wave Scouter
Jean Carlos Martins Roso
Индикаторы
Откройте для себя силу продвинутого анализа объема с Weis Wave Scouter — революционным индикатором для MetaTrader 5, который сочетает проверенные временем принципы метода Вайкоффа и анализа объема VSA (Volume Spread Analysis). Разработанный для трейдеров, стремящихся к точности и глубине в своих операциях, этот индикатор предлагает тактическое чтение рынка через анализ кумулятивных волн объема, помогая выявлять ключевые точки разворота и продолжения тренда. Weis Wave Scouter имеет четкий визуаль
Blahtech Supply Demand MT5
Blahtech Limited
4.54 (13)
Индикаторы
Индикатор Supply Demand использует предыдущее ценовое действие для выявления потенциального дисбаланса между покупателями и продавцами. Ключевым является определение зон с лучшими возможностями, а не просто вероятностей. Индикатор Blahtech Supply Demand обеспечивает функционал, не доступный ни в одной платформе. Этот индикатор 4 в 1 не только выделяет зоны с более высокой вероятностью на основе механизма оценки силы по множественным критериям, но также комбинирует его с мульти-таймфреймовым анал
Time and Sales Tick
Pablo Filipe Soares De Almeida
Индикаторы
Time & Sales Tick Indicator — это индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который отображает информацию о тиках в режиме реального времени. Он показывает цену, объем тиков и время на графике, помогая анализировать активность рынка. Функциональные возможности Отображает данные тиков, включая цену, объем и время, в панели на графике. Группирует тики по заданным пользователем интервалам, используя цветовое кодирование (зеленый — рост, красный — падение). Панель можно разместить в любом углу графика, регулируя
WAPV Weis Wave Chart Forex
Eduardo Da Costa Custodio Santos
Индикаторы
График Weis Wave Forex для MT5 — это индикатор цены и объема. Чтение цены и объема было широко распространено через Ричарда Демиля Вайкоффа на основе трех созданных им законов: спроса и предложения, причины и следствия и усилия против результата. В 1900 году Р. Вайкофф уже использовал волновую диаграмму в своих анализах. Много лет спустя, примерно в 1990 году, Дэвид Вайс автоматизировал волновой график Р. Вайкоффа, и сегодня мы представляем вам эволюцию волнового графика Дэвида Вайса. Он показыв
CVD SmoothFlow Pro
Thalles Nascimento De Carvalho
Индикаторы
CVD SmoothFlow Pro - Неограниченный анализ объема для любых активов! CVD SmoothFlow Pro — это идеальное решение для трейдеров, ищущих точный и неограниченный анализ объема. Используя расчет Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) с продвинутой фильтрацией шума, Pro-версия предоставляет гибкость и точность, необходимые для торговли любыми финансовыми активами. Что предлагает CVD SmoothFlow Pro? Четкий анализ : Фильтрует шум и выделяет значимые объемные движения по любым финансовым активам. ️ Точная
Weis Wave Result MT5
Sant Clear Ali Costa
Индикаторы
Features 3 types of waves: bullish, bearish and unknown. The unknown tower comes when prices move in opposite the direction of the current tower. Label that shows the percentage remaining for the next tower. Allows you set the type of volume that will be accumulated in the towers, either real or tick volumes. Thus, the indicator works in any market, for example: stocks, futures, forex, commodities, etc. Allows you to set the required score for the tower exchange. Allows you to set the font size
BidAsk Balance
Dmitriy Gurenko
Индикаторы
Индикатор измеряет и отображает разницу количества изменений цен "Bid" и "Ask" в виде цифровых, аналоговых и графических показателей. Предназначен для исследования рынка и для определения моментов выхода при скальпинговой торговле на периодах графиков не более одного часа (использование на старших периодах не запрещено, но не является информативным ввиду большого количества аккумулированных значений). Теория Цены "Bid" и "Ask" меняются не одновременно для большинства символов. Зачастую можно вид
VWAP Volume Weighted Average Price MT5
Sathit Sukhirun
Индикаторы
Buy 1 Get 1 Free Key Features and Advantages of VWAP 1. It Shows the "True Price" or "Consensus Price" This is its most important feature. While a Simple Moving Average (MA) gives equal weight to every price, VWAP tells us what the average price really is, based on where the majority of money (volume) agreed to trade. Example: If the price of 100 had 1,000,000 shares traded, but the price of 101 only had 100 shares traded... VWAP will give significantly more weight to the 100 price. 2. It
Color Histogram Volume Set
Ricardo Almeida Branco
Индикаторы
Do you use volume in your reading of the market? Certainly many traders use it, and do not imagine operating without it. The Color Histogram Volume Set indicator allows the user to choose the value that he considers interesting to monitor. When you pass this you will have visual confirmation and if you want you will also have the audible alert that is given by the indicator. Of course, there are other ways to try to find a high volume, such as assessing whether the volume is above av
Accumulation and Distribution indicator
Ivan Eliecer Navarro Diaz
Индикаторы
The Accumulation and Distribution indicator is a volume-based indicator that was essentially designed to measure underlying supply and demand. This is accomplished by trying to determine whether traders are actually accumulating (buying) or distributing (selling). This is accomplished by plotting a cumulative total of the money flow volume for each period. This indicator can reveal divergences between volume flow and actual price to primarily affirm a current trend or to anticipate a future reve
Smart SD Rectangle Tool
Liam Alex Thomas Webb
Индикаторы
Индикатор инструмента "Умный прямоугольник спроса и предложения" — ваш идеальный спутник для MT5, позволяющий мгновенно визуализировать ключевые данные спроса и предложения прямо на ваших зонах в реальном времени. Этот инструмент автоматически накладывает богатые и действенные данные на ваши зоны, такие как классификация зоны, расстояние в пунктах, сила и размер зоны, аккуратно размещённые внутри каждой зоны. Больше никакого беспорядка, никаких догадок — только чёткие, динамичные данные для по
VWAP Daily
Anton Polkovnikov
Индикаторы
Индикатор средневзвешенной цены или VWAP. Всем известный стандартный VWAP с началом расчета от начала дня добавлен функцией выбора периодизации. Он может рассчитываться как каждый день, так и на иных периодах. Также индикатор допускает исключение объема из расчета, что позволит использовать его на крипторынках и форексе. Имеется алерт на пересечение ценой VWAP.Имеются 1 и 2 сигмы. Настройки: Volume: включение и выключение объема в механизме расчета Period: выбор периода отрисовки VWAP (15 мин, 3
Volume Plus and VSA Signals for MT5
Huu Hai Ngo
5 (1)
Индикаторы
The Volume+ and VSA Signals indicator for MT5 is based on the Volume Spread Analysis (VSA) methodology to provide the signals. The signals are displayed at closing of bars on the main window or subwindow in the form of symbols. The symbols are not repainting.  The indicator produces a signal on an individual bar and this signal is not buy or sell signal. When a minor trend goes in the opposite direction of a major trend, there are sequences of major trend-following signals that give a higher pro
Volume Profile Advance
Israr Hussain Shah
Индикаторы
Daily & Composite Volume Profile   This is a professional-grade market profile tool designed for MetaTrader 5. It utilizes a   Dual-Profile System   to visualize supply, demand, and liquidity concentrations. Key Features Left Side: Daily Session Profiles Automatically identifies the start and end of every trading day. Generates a unique Volume Profile for each individual day. Allows you to see how value migrated from yesterday to today (e.g., Is today's volume higher or lower than yesterday?).
С этим продуктом покупают
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Индикаторы
Если вы покупаете этот индикатор, вы получите мой профессиональный Trade Manager + EA БЕСПЛАТНО. Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что эта торговая система является индикатором без перерисовки, без повторной отрисовки и без задержки, что делает ее идеальной как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Онлайн курс, руководство и загрузка пресетов. «Smart Trend Trading System MT5» - это комплексное торговое решение, созданное для новичков и опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 10 премиаль
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Индикаторы
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Торговая Система для Золота (XAU/USD) на MetaTrader 5 Для серьезного трейдера: Подходите к торговле Золотом со структурированной, основанной на данных методологией, которая сочетает в себе несколько факторов рыночного анализа. Этот инструмент создан для поддержки вашего анализа торговли Золотом. Ограниченная Ценовая Возможность Это шанс приобрести Gold Sniper Scalper Pro до повышения цены. Цена продукта будет увеличиваться на $50 после каждых 10 последующих покупок. О
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Индикаторы
Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно Бесплатно: Авторскую утилиту "Bomber Utility", которая автоматически сопровождает каждю торговую операцию, устанавливает уровни Стоп Лосс и Тейк профит и закрывает сделки согласно правилам этой стратегии, Сет-файлы для настройки этого индикатора на различных активах, Сет-файлы для настройки Bomber Utility в режимы: "Минимум Риска", "Взвешенный Риск" и "Стратегия Выжидания", Пошаговый видео-мануал, который поможет вам быстро установить, на
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Индикаторы
АКЦИЯ НА ЗАПУСК Цена Azimuth Pro установлена на уровне 299 $ для первых 100 покупателей. Финальная цена составит 499 $ . РАЗНИЦА МЕЖДУ РОЗНИЧНЫМИ И ИНСТИТУЦИОНАЛЬНЫМИ ВХОДАМИ — НЕ В ИНДИКАТОРЕ, А В МЕСТОПОЛОЖЕНИИ. Большинство трейдеров входят на произвольных ценовых уровнях, гонясь за импульсом или реагируя на запаздывающие сигналы. Институциональные игроки ждут, пока цена достигнет структурных уровней, где спрос и предложение действительно меняются. Azimuth Pro автоматически определяет эти
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Индикаторы
ARIBot is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates — all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cus
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Индикаторы
FX Power: Анализируйте силу валют для более эффективной торговли Обзор FX Power — это ваш незаменимый инструмент для понимания реальной силы валют и золота в любых рыночных условиях. Определяя сильные валюты для покупки и слабые для продажи, FX Power упрощает принятие торговых решений и выявляет высоковероятные возможности. Независимо от того, хотите ли вы следовать за трендами или предсказывать развороты с использованием экстремальных значений дельты, этот инструмент идеально адаптируется под
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот торговый индикатор не перерисовывается, не перерисовывает и не отставает, что делает его идеальным как для ручной, так и для роботизированной торговли. Руководство пользователя: настройки, вводы и стратегия. Атомный аналитик - это индикатор ценового действия PA, который использует силу и импульс цены, чтобы найти лучший край на рынке. Оборудованный расширенными фильтрами, которые помогают убирать шумы и ложные сигналы, и повышают торговый потенциал. Испо
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляю Вам отличный технический индикатор GRABBER, который работает, как готовая торговая стратегия "Все включено"! В одном программном коде интегрированы мощные инструменты для технического анализа рынка, торговые сигналы (стрелки), функции алертов и Push уведомлений.  Каждый покупатель этого индикатора получает дополнительно БЕСПЛАТНО:  Grabber Утилиту для автоматического управления открытыми ордерами, Пошаговый видео-мануал : как установить, настроить и торговать, Авторские сет-файлы дл
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Индикаторы
Представляем   Quantum TrendPulse   , совершенный торговый инструмент, который объединяет мощь   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   и   Stochastic   в один комплексный индикатор, чтобы максимизировать ваш торговый потенциал. Разработанный для трейдеров, которые ищут точность и эффективность, этот индикатор помогает вам уверенно определять рыночные тренды, сдвиги импульса и оптимальные точки входа и выхода. Основные характеристики: Интеграция SuperTrend:   легко следуйте преобладающим рыночным тенденциям и п
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Индикаторы
Сколько раз вы покупали торговый индикатор с отличными бэк-тестами, подтверждением производительности на реальном счете с фантастическими цифрами и статистикой повсюду , но после использования в итоге сливали свой счет? Не стоит доверять только сигналу, необходимо знать, почему он появился в первую очередь, и это то, что RelicusRoad Pro делает лучше всего! Руководство пользователя + Стратегии + Обучающие видео + Приватная группа с VIP доступом + Доступна мобильная версия Новый взгляд на рынок
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Индикаторы
Прежде всего стоит подчеркнуть, что этот Торговый Инструмент является Неперерисовывающимся Нерепейнтинговым Индикатором, что делает его идеальным для профессиональной торговли. Онлайн-курс, руководство пользователя и демонстрация. Индикатор Концепций Умного Действия Цены - очень мощный инструмент как для новичков, так и для опытных трейдеров. Он объединяет более 20 полезных индикаторов в одном, комбинируя передовые торговые идеи, такие как анализ Inner Circle Trader и стратегии торговли концеп
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Индикаторы
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Самотестируемый и самооптимизируемый и ндикатор Matreshka: 1. Я вляется интерпретацией Теории Волнового Анализа Элиотта. 2. За основу взят принцип индикатора типа ZigZag, а волны строятся на принципе интерпретации теории ДеМарка. 3. Фильтрует волны по длине и высоте. 4. Рисует до шести уровней ZigZag одновременно , отслеживая волны разных порядков. 5. Отмечает Импульсные и Откатные волны. 6. Рисует стрелки для открытия позиций 7. Рисует три канала. 8. Отмечает уровни поддержки и сопротивления. 9
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Представляем вам революционный индикатор, который меняет правила игры в мире трендовой торговли. Индикатор разработан для того, чтобы переосмыслить производительность и поднять ваш торговый опыт на беспрецедентную высоту. Наш индикатор может похвастаться уникальным сочетанием передовых функций, которые отличают его от конкурентов. Передовая технология "Real Pricing Factors" обеспечивает непревзойденную устойчивость даже в самых сложных и изменчивых рыночных условиях. Попрощайтесь с неустойчивыми
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Индикаторы
Этот индикатор является уникальным, качественным и доступным инструментом для торговли, включающим в себя наши собственные разработки и новую формулу. В обновленной версии появилась возможность отображать зоны двух таймфреймов. Это означает, что вам будут доступны зоны не только на старшем ТФ, а сразу с двух таймфреймов - таймфрейма графика и старшего: отображение вложенных зон. Обновление обязательно понравится всем трейдерам, торгующим по зонам спроса и предложения. Важная информация Для макс
FX Volume MT5
Daniel Stein
4.79 (24)
Индикаторы
FX Volume: Оцените подлинную динамику рынка глазами брокера Краткий обзор Хотите вывести свою торговлю на новый уровень? FX Volume дает вам информацию в реальном времени о том, как розничные трейдеры и брокеры распределяют свои позиции — задолго до появления запаздывающих отчетов типа COT. Независимо от того, стремитесь ли вы к стабильной прибыли или ищете дополнительное преимущество на рынке, FX Volume поможет выявлять крупные дисбалансы, подтверждать пробои и совершенствовать управление риск
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Индикаторы
TPSproTrend PRO определяет момент, когда рынок действительно меняет направление, и формирует точку входа в начале движения. Вы входите в рынок тогда, когда цена только начинает двигаться, а не после того, как движение уже прошло.  Индикатор   не перерисовывает сигналы, автоматически отображает точки входа, Stop Loss и Take Profit, делая торговлю понятной, наглядной и структурированной. ИНСТРУКЦИЯ RUS   -   VERSION MT4   Основные преимущества Сигналы без перерисовки.  Все сигналы фиксированные. Е
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Индикаторы
Представляем       Индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper   , инновационный индикатор MQL5, который меняет способ определения разворотов тренда и торговли ими! Разработан командой опытных трейдеров со стажем торговли более 13 лет,       Снайперский индикатор Quantum Trend       разработан, чтобы вывести ваше торговое путешествие на новые высоты благодаря инновационному способу определения разворотов тренда с чрезвычайно высокой точностью. ***Купите индикатор Quantum Trend Sniper и получите индикатор Qu
Entry Points Pro for MT5
Yury Orlov
4.47 (136)
Индикаторы
Топовый индикатор МТ5, дающий сигналы для входа в сделки без перерисовки! Идеальные точки входа в сделки для  валют, крипты, металлов, акций, индексов !  Смотрите  видео  (6:22) с примером отработки всего одного сигнала, окупившего индикатор. Версия индикатора для MT4 Преимущества индикатора Сигналы на вход без перерисовки Если сигнал появился, он никуда НЕ исчезает! В отличие от индикаторов с перерисовкой, которые ведут к потере депозита, потому что могут показать сигнал, а потом убрать его. Б
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix
Devie Arevalo Montemayor
5 (1)
Индикаторы
SynaptixQuant Dominance Matrix: Institutional-Grade Market State Extraction Engineered for traders who require a data-driven view of market behaviour beyond surface-level indicators. The Synaptix Quant (SQ) Dominance Matrix is not a conventional currency strength display. Behind its intentionally streamlined interface runs a sophisticated analytical architecture designed to quantify market conditions with precision. Every output is generated through layered signal processing built to identify d
Advanced Currency Strength28 MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Лучшее решение для новичка или трейдера-эксперта! Этот индикатор является уникальным, высококачественным и доступным торговым инструментом, поскольку мы включили в него ряд собственных функций и новую формулу. С помощью всего лишь ОДНОГО графика вы можете определить силу валюты для 28 пар Форекс! Представьте, как улучшится ваша торговля, потому что вы сможете точно определить точку запуска нового тренда или возможность скальпирования? Руководство пользователя:   нажмите здесь Это первый, ори
FootprintOrderflow
Jingfeng Luo
5 (3)
Индикаторы
FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW: The Authoritative Guide ( This indicator is also compatible with economic providers that do not offer DOM data and BID/ASK data) 1. Overview FOOTPRINTORDERFLOW  is an advanced Order Flow analysis tool designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5). Unlike traditional candlestick charts that only show OHLC (Open, High, Low, Close), this indicator parses real-time Tick data to visualize the microstructure inside every candle. It helps you answer: Who is in control? (Aggressive Buyers vs. S
Gartley Hunter Multi
Siarhei Vashchylka
5 (11)
Индикаторы
Gartley Hunter Multi - Индикатор для поиска гармонических моделей одовременно на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных ценовых диапазонах. Инструкция/Мануал ( Обязательно читайте перед приобретением ) | Версия для МТ4 Преимущества 1. Паттерны: Гартли, Бабочка, Акула, Краб. Летучая мышь, Альтернативная летучая мышь, Глубокий краб, Cypher 2. Одновременный поиск паттернов на десятках торговых инструментов и на всех возможных таймфреймах 3. Поиск паттернов всех возможных размеров. От са
Shock Pullback
Suleiman Alhawamdah
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Проще говоря, вы можете начать торговлю, когда рядом с текущей свечой начинают появляться белые цифры — так называемые «пипсы». Белые «пипсы» указывают на то, что сделка на покупку или продажу в данный момент активна и движется в правильном направлении, что обозначается их белым цветом. Когда движение белых пипсов прекращается и превращается в статичный зелёный цвет, это сигнализирует об окончании текущего импульса. Зелёный цвет цифр представляет собой общий заработанный профит в «пипсах», незав
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
UEX Pure USD Euro Index
Yohana Parmi
Индикаторы
* В связи с достоверностью данных по всем основным валютам, рекомендуется использовать графики в режиме реального времени. Что такое UEX Pure USD Euro Index : Описание на английском языке:    https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/152936 Откройте для себя реальный пульс рынка Форекс с Pure USD & Euro Index — инновационным индикатором, который действительно выявляет скрытые сильные и слабые стороны двух самых влиятельных валют мира. Вместо того, чтобы полагаться на одну пару, например, EURU
Real Trend Zigzag PRO
Timo Kosiol
Индикаторы
Real Trend Zigzag PRO   shows the real trend of a market, u nlike the default Zigzag indicator. It calculates the trend in real time and shows green lines for upwards trends, red lines for downward trends and blue lines for no trends.  Regarding the old slogan "the trend is your friend" it helps you to decide if should open a buy or sell position. The PRO version is a multi timeframe zigzag (MTF). Means, it shows the trend of the current timeframe as well as the trend of a higher or lower time.
Gann Method Scan MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (2)
Индикаторы
- Real price is 200$ - 50% Discount (It is 99$ now) -   It is enabled for 5 purchases. Contact me for extra bonus (Gann Trend indicator), instruction or any questions! - Non-repaint, No lag - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. - Lifetime update free Gann Gold EA MT5 Introduction W.D. Gann’s theories in technical analysis have fascinated traders for decades. It offers a unique approach beyond traditional cha
Super Signal Skyblade Edition
Shengzu Zhong
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Super Signal – Skyblade Edition Профессиональная система трендовых сигналов без перерисовки и без задержек с исключительным процентом выигрышей | Для MT4 / MT5 Основные характеристики: Super Signal – Skyblade Edition — это интеллектуальная система сигналов, специально разработанная для трендовой торговли. Она использует многоуровневую фильтрацию, чтобы выявлять только сильные направленные движения, подкреплённые реальным рыночным импульсом. Данный индикатор   не пытается предсказать вершины или
Trend Hunter MT5
Andrey Tatarinov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Trend Hunter  - трендовый индикатор для работы на рынке Forex, криптовалют, CFD. Особенностью индикатора является то, что он уверенно двигается за трендом, не изменяя сигнал при незначительном прокалывании ценой трендовой линии. Индикатор не перерисовывается, сигнал на вход в рынок появляется после закрытия бара. При движении по тренду индикатор показывает дополнительные точки для входа в направлении тренда. По данным сигналам можно торговать с небольшим StopLoss . Trend Hunter   - честный индик
Другие продукты этого автора
CvdDeltaVolumes
Parasbhai N Patel
Индикаторы
Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Order-flow indicator combining Delta (Ask–Bid), Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD), and a unique CVD-based synthetic candle system. Shows buy/sell pressure, volume aggressiveness, and momentum shifts with optional Delta histogram, CVD line, and CVD+Delta combined candles. Useful for scalping, intraday trading, divergence detection, and understanding buyer/seller dominance. Overview The Delta + CVD & CVD Candles Indicator combines multiple order-flow tools into one clean
CumulativeVolumeDeltaHistogram
Parasbhai N Patel
Индикаторы
1. Introduction This document explains how to use the CVD (Cumulative Volume Delta) + Delta Volume Histogram indicator. It covers setup, features, trading logic, and best practices. 2. What the Indicator Shows - Delta Histogram: Displays per‑bar delta (buy volume – sell volume) as green/red bars. - Helps identify market pressure, absorption, reversal signals, and trend strength. 3. How to Add Indicator in MT5 1. Open MT5. 2. Go to File → Open Data Folder. 3. Navigate to MQL5 → Indicators. 4. Pa
Candle Strength
Parasbhai N Patel
Индикаторы
Overview Candle Strength ON/OFF is a professional MT5 indicator that visualizes real-time candle strength using multi-level color-coded candles. It helps traders instantly identify strong buying or selling pressure directly on the price chart, without lag or repainting. The indicator includes a built-in ON / OFF toggle button on the chart, allowing traders to enable or disable strength candles instantly without reopening settings. Key Features Native MT5 colored candles (no objects, no r
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв