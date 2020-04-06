OrderBlock EA
- Experts
- Ihor Koshel
- Versão: 1.0
- Ativações: 5
🔹 Description
Order Block EA is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 based on institutional Order Block (OB) logic.
The Expert Advisor analyzes price structure, detects Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks, and opens trades when a confirmed impulse is formed.
The strategy is fully rule-based and does not rely on martingale, grids, or averaging techniques.
All trading decisions are made strictly according to price behavior.
🔹 Key Features
✅ Automatic detection of Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks
✅ Trade entry based on confirmed OB signals
✅ Works on any timeframe (user-selectable)
✅ One position per symbol for better risk control
✅ Optional Stop Loss and Take Profit
✅ Built-in Trailing Stop
✅ No martingale, no grid, no averaging
✅ Market-safe architecture, compliant with MQL5 Market rules
✅ Works with small deposits and different brokers