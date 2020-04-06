OrderBlock EA

🔹 Description

Order Block EA is an automated trading robot for MetaTrader 5 based on institutional Order Block (OB) logic.
The Expert Advisor analyzes price structure, detects Bullish and Bearish Order Blocks, and opens trades when a confirmed impulse is formed.

The strategy is fully rule-based and does not rely on martingale, grids, or averaging techniques.
All trading decisions are made strictly according to price behavior.

🔹 Key Features

✅ Automatic detection of Bullish & Bearish Order Blocks
✅ Trade entry based on confirmed OB signals
✅ Works on any timeframe (user-selectable)
One position per symbol for better risk control
✅ Optional Stop Loss and Take Profit
✅ Built-in Trailing Stop
✅ No martingale, no grid, no averaging
✅ Market-safe architecture, compliant with MQL5 Market rules
✅ Works with small deposits and different brokers


