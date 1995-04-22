Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5

Multi Indicator Gold Scalper EA MT5 is a fully automated Expert Advisor built specifically for scalping Gold (XAUUSD) on MetaTrader 5. Instead of relying on a single signal, it combines four proven technical indicators — RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD — and requires confluence between them before opening a position. This multi-indicator approach is designed to filter out weak setups and trade only the higher-probability moments in the Gold market.

Why Gold (XAUUSD)?

Gold is one of the most actively traded instruments in the world, with deep liquidity, clear intraday volatility, and well-defined technical structure. The scalping logic in this EA is tuned for the fast, trending moves that Gold frequently produces on lower timeframes, aiming to capture short, repeatable price swings while keeping exposure controlled.

Key Features

Multi-Indicator Confluence: Uses RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD together for stronger signal confirmation

Uses RSI, Bollinger Bands, EMA, and MACD together for stronger signal confirmation Built-in Risk Management: Automatic stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop on every trade

Automatic stop-loss, take-profit, and trailing stop on every trade Margin Check: Verifies sufficient free margin before each trade to prevent over-leveraging

Verifies sufficient free margin before each trade to prevent over-leveraging Dynamic Lot Sizing: Optional auto lot calculation based on account balance

Optional auto lot calculation based on account balance Hedging Account Support: Optimized for hedging accounts with spread filtering

Optimized for hedging accounts with spread filtering Fully Automated: No manual intervention required — the EA monitors the market, evaluates entries, and manages open positions

How It Works

The EA evaluates each potential entry against the four indicators. For example, it looks for RSI confirmation, Bollinger Band context, EMA alignment, and MACD momentum in the same direction before executing. This confluence requirement is intended to reduce false signals and improve the quality of entries on XAUUSD.

Recommended Settings

Timeframe: M1 or M5

M1 or M5 Symbol: XAUUSD (Gold)

XAUUSD (Gold) Account Type: Hedged

Hedged Minimum Deposit: $500

Input Parameters

RSI Period: Default 14

Default 14 BB Period: Default 20, Deviation 2.0

Default 20, Deviation 2.0 EMA Fast/Slow: Default 12/26

Default 12/26 MACD Settings: 12/26/9

12/26/9 Risk Percent: Default 1.0%

Default 1.0% Max Spread: Default 30 points

Disclaimer: Trading involves risk. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Test on a demo account before using real funds.