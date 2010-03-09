Supply Demand Snop

I created this strategy based on supply and demand calculations.

I wanted to keep the strategy as simple as possible to make it easier for traders to use this EA.

  • This EA is based on the calculation of candles.

  • Balance Minimum 1000$ (please check preset setting on Comment)

  • This EA can be used as a single shot or martingale

  • This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.


    • Quick Setup in 4 Steps:

    1. Launch SdS your chosen symbol: XAUUSD with the recommended timeframe: H1.

    2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting.

    3. Enable the  trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.

    4. Feel Free to try on Demo or Backtesting Mode

    5. Don't hesitate to give feedback to make EA better.



    Who Is It For?

    • Traders who want tight control over risk per trade.
    • Those who value a consistent strategy that balances risk and reward.
    • Anyone tired of overcomplicated setups—this EA is plug-and-play.
    • I recommend default input as same as screenshot




      ⚠️ Forex Trading Disclaimer

      Trading Forex involves a high level of risk and may not be suitable for all investors. The leverage offered in the Forex market can work both for and against you. Before deciding to trade Forex, you should carefully consider your investment objectives, level of experience, and risk tolerance.

      Past performance is not indicative of future results. No information, analysis, or product—including Expert Advisors (EAs), indicators, strategies, or signals—no guarantees profits or eliminates the risk of loss. All trading decisions you make are your own responsibility.

      You should only trade with money you can afford to lose. Always consult with a licensed financial advisor if you have doubts about whether Forex trading is appropriate for you.

      By using this product or accessing the information provided, you acknowledge that you understand and accept the risks involved in Forex trading.

    おすすめのプロダクト
    CyBRG RX
    Arseny Potyekhin
    3.91 (11)
    エキスパート
    CyBRG RXのご紹介：次世代トレーディングアシスタント 取引の未来へ足を踏み入れましょう。取引体験を向上させるために設計された最先端の取引パートナー、CyBRG RXと共に。 先進的なニューラルネットワークの力を活用し、CyBRG RXは変化し続ける市場状況を比類なき精度で分析・適応します。 この戦略は非常にユニークであるため、ライセンスは限定数のみ販売します。したがって、販売数を制限するために価格は徐々に上昇します。 次の価格は890 USDです。 ブローカー 任意のブローカー（ECN/ゼロスプレッド推奨） レバレッジ 1:20以上 入金 最低50 USD 通貨ペア USDJPY 時間足 H1 なぜCyBRG RXを選ぶのか？ 最先端ニューラルネットワーク：CyBRG RXは学習・進化する高度なAIアルゴリズムを活用し、洞察に満ちた市場分析を提供します。 適応型戦略：金融市場の動的な特性に合わせて設計されており、CyBRG RXは継続的に戦略を調整して、常に先手を取れるようにします。 ユーザーフレンドリーなインターフェース：洗練され直感的なデザインに
    Supply Demand Brake Out
    Domantas Juodenis
    エキスパート
    Supply Demand Breakout EA - Professional Edition Automated Supply & Demand Zone Trading System with Advanced Risk Management and False Breakout Protection  WHAT IS THIS EA? The Supply Demand Breakout EA is a fully automated trading robot that identifies and trades high-probability supply and demand zones using institutional trading concepts. It combines CHoCH (Change of Character) and BOS (Break of Structure) detection with intelligent risk management and a professional real-time dashboard. Perf
    Mean reversion automatic
    Samuel Bedin
    エキスパート
    Mean reversion automatic is a trading bot for people wanting a secure trading automation. Based on several filters making efficient trades. Designed for major forex. Adjustables parameters availables. Make x3 in a few months losing a few penny as you can see on screenshot. Included money management and growth compounding. Make your trades in total security with this bot. Do not hesitate to contact me
    New Rate MT5
    POPEY GROUP S.A.C.S.
    エキスパート
    ニューレートEA – 精密ブレイクアウト自動化 ニューレートEAは、規律ある精度で日々のブレイクアウト機会を捉えるために設計された完全自動化エキスパートアドバイザーです。 1日1回のみ取引を行い、定義された日中のレンジをロックし、正確なブレイクアウトポイントで執行します。再エントリーなし、オーバートレードなし、感情なし。 実績あるオープニングレンジブレイクアウト（ORB）概念を基盤とし、クリーンな執行、厳格なリスク管理、多様な設定オプションを統合。あらゆるMT5銘柄に対応しますが、特にXAUUSDやその他の高ボラティリティ資産で真価を発揮します。 主な特徴 1日1トレード – 集中した規律 New Rate EAは当日のブレイクアウト水準を特定し、単一のトレードを実行します。この「ワンアンドダン」ロジックはノイズを低減し、資本を保全し、日々のパフォーマンスに一貫性をもたらします。 スマートレンジ検出 選択したセッションと時間枠の最初の N 本のローソク足を用いて初期市場レンジを自動定義し、ブレイクアウト水準（高値/安値）に正確に指値注文を配置します。 取引が発動すると、反対注文は即時キ
    MLTA by Vertice
    Camille Eric Tronel
    エキスパート
    Introducing MLTA by Vertice – A Cutting-Edge Trading Solution At Vertice , we firmly believe that data-driven insights can significantly enhance trading performance. MLTA (Machine Learning Technical Analysis) is our fully automated trading strategy, designed to streamline decision-making and optimize trade execution with precision. How It Works MLTA leverages advanced computational techniques to identify the most optimal trading channel within a specified time horizon T . This channel is mathem
    The Viper EA MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    3.9 (10)
    エキスパート
    現在のプロモーション: 残り 1 個 349$ 最終価格: 999$ プロモーション ブログ で「 究極の EA コンボ パッケージ」 をチェックしてください 。   低リスクライブ :    https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/1492890 Viper EA は、取引セッションのレンジング期間中 (23h から 1h GMT+2、US DST の間) に、シャープで効果的な「平均回帰」エントリを使用します。    これらの取引はすでに非常に高い成功率を持っていますが、市場がポジションに反対した場合、EA はそのトレードマーク回復モードを初期化します。 回復アルゴリズムは、失敗したすべての最初のエントリを収益性の高い結果に変換しようとします。   この EA は、以前の EA のライブ結果を出発点として使用して開発され、MT5 で 99.99% の Tickdata を使用して最適化され、各取引で 7 ドル/ロットの手数料を使用しました。 すべてのペアに対して複数の「ランダム設定」によるストレス テストが行​​われ、すべてのテストに成功しました。 こ
    Combo All In One MT5
    Nguyen Nghiem Duy
    エキスパート
    Combo All In One is an EA combo 10   strategies , The EA is suitable for both beginners and experienced traders. Normally you will have to pay 10x fee to buy 10 EAs with different strategies. But with ALL IN ONE, you only need to pay 1 time to own an EA that includes 10 different strategies. This is a cost-effective solution and combines effective methods. Timeframe M15, Minimum deposit $1,000, Leverage 1:500. STRATEGY1: MOVING AVERAGE STRATEGY2: RSI STRATEGY3: MACD STRATEGY4: BOLLINGER BANDS S
    Exp TickSniper PRO FULL
    Vladislav Andruschenko
    3.97 (58)
    エキスパート
    Exp-TickSniper- 各通貨ペアのパラメーターを自動的に自動選択する高速ティックスカルパー。 取引パラメータを自動的に計算するアドバイザーを夢見ていますか？自動的に最適化および調整されますか？ MetaTrader4のシステムのフルバージョン：       MetaTrader4用の TickSniper   スカルパー TickSniper-完全な説明     +デモ+ PDF EAは、ほぼ10年間のEAプログラミングで得られた経験に基づいて開発されました。 EA戦略はどのシンボルでも機能します。 時間枠は関係ありません。 ロボットは、現在の相場、ティックの到着速度、スプレッドサイズ、およびその他の契約仕様パラメーターに基づいています。 システムは、有利なストップロスとテイクプロフィットレベル、平均ポジションの距離、トレーリングストップ距離などを自動的に定義します。 EAは、トレンドに対して追加のオープニングのシステムを適用します（「平均化」）。 その設定は、実際のアカウントでテストするために最適化されています。 Expert Advisorは、絶対にすべての通貨ペアで
    Zenth
    Willy Raditya
    4.33 (3)
    エキスパート
    Zenth – 利益保護を伴う精密取引 平均で妥協する必要はありません。 Zenthは単なるエキスパートアドバイザーではなく、規律ある取引マシンです。賢いリスクエクスポージャーと戦略的な実行を重視するトレーダーのために開発されたこのEAは、一貫性と利益の保護に焦点を当てたクリーンで強力な取引ソリューションを提供します。 先を見越したトレーダーのために作られています 取引方法:  包み込みやピンバーなどの高確率のローソク足パターンに基づいてクイックセットアップで取引します。 インテリジェントなオーダー管理: トレンドに乗りながら部分的な利益を得るためにポジションを自動的に分割します。 あなたが制御できるリスク: 保守的でも攻撃的でも、Zenthはリスク設定をあなたの手に委ねます—小数点以下まで。 最小限の設定、最大限の効率: 1つのチャートにロードするだけで、エントリーからエグジットロジックまでを外科的精度で処理させます。 Ask me for a demo-limited version to try before buying. 設定については私に連絡してください 本当のバッ
    DS Gold Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.31 (32)
    エキスパート
    Introducing the DS Gold Robot, your ultimate companion in navigating the intricate world of XAUUSD trading. Developed with precision and powered by cutting-edge algorithms, DS Gold is a forex robot meticulously crafted to optimize your trading performance with  XAUUSD pairs . With its advanced analytical capabilities,  DS Gold  Robot   constantly monitors the gold market, identifying key trends , patterns, and price movements with lightning speed. The DS Gold Robot opens positions every day from
    Gold Farming
    Sigit Hariyono
    エキスパート
    Gold Farming is a fully automated expert advisor that uses complex algorithm mainly based on Standard Deviation, CCI, and several other indicators as confirmations. This forex EA uses adaptive take profit and stop loss based on price action, and fixed hard stop loss to secure equity drawdown. This forex trading robot works on all timeframes and all pairs, but it is especially designed for   Gold  H1  timeframe. Main Features:  No Martingale. No Hedging.  No Averaging. No Grid.   Setting Paramet
    AlgoFusion FX
    Salvatore Caligiuri
    5 (2)
    エキスパート
    AlgoFusion FX は、堅牢で多様なマルチ戦略型アルゴリズム取引を求めるトレーダー向けに設計された エキスパートアドバイザー（EA） です。卓越したリスク管理、市場適応性、パフォーマンス最適化を目的として開発されており、高度な定量モデルと機械学習アルゴリズムを統合することで、変化し続ける市場環境での収益性を向上させます。 機関投資家であれ個人投資家であれ、 AlgoFusion FX は革新と戦略的卓越性を通じて安定した結果をもたらす高度なアルゴリズム取引ソリューションを提供します。 LIVE CERTIFIED RESULTS:   Strategy N.1   |   Strategy N.2 主な特徴 マルチ戦略フレームワーク – トレンドフォロー、平均回帰、ブレイクアウト、スキャルピング戦略を組み合わせ、分散を強化しリスクの露出を最小限に抑えます。 適応型AI最適化 – 機械学習技術を活用し、過去のパフォーマンスとリアルタイム市場分析に基づいて取引パラメータを動的に調整します。 ポートフォリオの分散化 – すべての外国為替ペアとゴールドを含む複数の資産クラスを統合し、リ
    Aussie Precision
    Kaloyan Ivanov
    エキスパート
    ロットサイズを変更できる機能と、EAを可能な限り低価格にする機能が追加されました。ご購入いただくと、サポートと今後のアップデートが受けられます。ぜひ進化のご支援をお願いします。 このEAはすぐに使用可能です。 AussiePrecision は、MetaTrader 5 向けに設計された時間に敏感なエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）で、AUD/USD 通貨ペア専用です。 あらかじめ設定された、制御可能なタイミングでトレードを実行するよう設計されており、時間に基づく高精度なエントリーを自動化したいトレーダーに最適です。 すべての時間に関する動作は、ユーザーが指定した UTC オフセットに従って実行され、正確かつ一貫性のあるスケジューリングを実現します。 このEAは常時監視を必要とせず、完全に自動で稼働します。 設定に関するご質問やカスタマイズのご希望がある場合は、いつでもお気軽にご連絡ください。 このEAは無料で提供されているため、ダウンロードされた場合はフレンドリクエストを送っていただけると幸いです。必要に応じてサポートを提供いたします。
    Nova DCA Trader
    Anita Monus
    エキスパート
    Nova DCA Trader is an Expert Advisor designed to manage trades using the Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) strategy, allowing for controlled position scaling during trending or volatile markets. By averaging into positions at predefined levels, this EA aims to improve entry price and maximize profit potential while managing risk carefully. Unlike reckless grid or martingale systems, Nova DCA Trader employs strict rules for scaling and exit management, ensuring that each additional position aligns with
    MMM Japanese Candles
    Andre Tavares
    エキスパート
    The EA strategy : it is provided wirh built-in indicator based on Japanese Candles arrangements in order to determine the signals and has different inputs for Short and Long positions in order to improve its precision; You should purchase this EA because : it has been tested for a long time;  its indicator was deeply improved and optimized; the program is bugs free;  it is safe because its efficience is about 70% of assertiveness;  it is provided with Trailing Stop Loss technology; it has bad t
    OXI DCA machine
    Nickey Magale
    エキスパート
    Oxi – Mean Reversion DCA Riser (MT5 Expert Advisor) Oxi is a fully automated MetaTrader 5 Expert Advisor that combines advanced Mean Reversion logic with strategic Dollar-Cost Averaging (DCA) to help you grow your account steadily. Designed to work across multiple currency pairs using adaptive analysis and smart trade management, Oxi offers a high win rate, flexible controls, and reliable recovery—perfect for traders who want performance with peace of mind. Key Features: ️ Plug & Pla
    FabTradeX GJ
    Raffaele Romano
    エキスパート
    Revolutionize Your Trading Game with FabTradeX: A Decade-Proven Expert Advisor for GBPJPY Mastery! Embark on a new era of trading excellence with FabTradeX, an intricate Expert Advisor meticulously crafted for algorithmic trading on the GBPJPY forex pair. This powerhouse strategy isn't just a game-changer – it's a decade-long market exploit trend that consistently outperforms, rarely stepping into negative territory. The secret? It's not overfitted; FabTradeX draws inspiration directly from t
    BabaYaga Nasdaq MT5
    Sakhid Ngabduloh
    エキスパート
    Introducing   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror  — a state-of-the-art trading advisor designed to transform your trading experience through strategic precision, adaptability, and advanced market analysis. Built with proprietary trading algorithms and deep market insights,   BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror   delivers exceptional performance across diverse trading environments, helping you stay ahead of market trends. Features of BabaYaga  : Nasdaq Conqueror Low Drawdown One of the standout features of B
    Gold Quant AI
    Hizbullah Mangal
    5 (6)
    エキスパート
    Gold Quant AI – Precision Gold Trading with Institutional Logic and AI Filtering Overview Gold Quant AI is a professional automated trading system developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5 . The Expert Advisor is designed for traders who value precision, discipline, and controlled risk , rather than continuous or aggressive market exposure. Gold Quant AI trades selectively , executing positions only when its predefined internal conditions are met. The system is built on a real inst
    SolarTrade Suite LaunchPad Market Expert
    Adam Gerasimov
    エキスパート
    SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert - 取引を開始するために設計されています! これは、革新的で高度なアルゴリズムを使用して値を計算する取引ロボットであり、金融​​市場の世界でのアシスタントです。 SolarTrade Suite シリーズのインジケーター セットを使用して、このロボットを起動するタイミングをより適切に選択してください。 説明の下部にある SolarTrade Suite シリーズの他の製品をご覧ください。 投資と金融市場の世界を自信を持ってナビゲートしたいですか? SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert は、情報に基づいた投資決定を行い、利益を増やすのに役立つ革新的なソフトウェアです。 SolarTrade Suite 金融ロボット: LaunchPad Market Expert の利点: - 正確な計算: 当社のロボットは、高度なアルゴリズムと分析方法を使用して、市場の動きを正確に予測します。 資産を売買するのに最適なタイミングを
    Goldplup
    Wesley
    4.75 (4)
    エキスパート
    END OF THE YEAR Discount !!!!! (end soon!) Original price $508 (before discount) : Current price: $254 USD (+tax) Grab your copy now before its too late! Proven Live Signals :  Goldplup Signals TAKE ACTION NOW!!! or never... Donchian Channel Breakout How far can a Donchian breakout move before reversing? Goldplup EA is designed to capture those moves with precision. It applies the proven Donchian Channel method in 2 selectable modes, each tuned for different levels of risk and market behavior
    Euro GB Advance Grid
    Mr Tanakorn Suwannawat
    エキスパート
    This EA is written to generate cash flow for you. Using Grid system to make profits easier Just you set the values according to the instructions. The risk would be a safe risk. Cost 1000 USD per 0.04 Lot and Profit Target = 20 USD. For example , if the cost is 2000 USD Init Lot = 0.04*2 = 0.08 Profit Target = 20*2 = 40 Initial cost should be 1000 USD. Features - Open order with Safe Signal. - Easy to Setup ( Using Default Input Variable ). - Suitable for Generate Cashflow. - Backtest on   B
    SmartScalp Pro MT5
    Serhii Shtepa
    エキスパート
    Scalping bot for the gold/dollar pair (XAU/USD) — a powerful and versatile solution for traders, designed to deliver maximum efficiency in a dynamic market. This bot is specifically engineered for scalping: it analyzes price changes and places trades even before significant market movements begin. This allows it to secure advantageous positions early and capitalize on even the smallest market fluctuations. Key Features: Flexibility: Adapts to any market conditions and suits your trading strategy
    RSI Intelligent
    Sabil Yudifera
    エキスパート
    RSI Intelligent is a fully automated scalping robot that uses a very efficient Relative Strength Index (RSI) breakout strategy, Probabilistic analysis with (RSI). Most effective in the price Cumulative probability of a normal distribution that occupy the bulk of the market time. Transactions happen almost every day like Scalping follow trend. A Forex robot using the Relative Strength Index (RSI) indicator combined with an artificial neural network would be an advanced automated trading system th
    Fisherman MT5
    Agus Santoso
    エキスパート
    MT4 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127890 MT5 バージョン: https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/127891 Fisherman は、価格変動を体系的に捉えるように設計された、高度なグリッドベースのエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) です。漁師が網を投げて魚を捕まえるのと同じように、この EA は保留中の注文の構造化されたグリッドを展開して、市場の機会を最大化します。 EA は 2 つの柔軟なモードで動作します: 1.自動モード - EA は特定の時間にヘッジ グリッドを自動的に開き、市場のボラティリティとトレンド条件に合わせて調整します。 2.アシスタント モード - EA は、外部デバイス (Android/iOS 上の MT4/MT5) からポジションが開かれたときにグリッド レイヤーを自動的に形成することで、手動トレーダーを支援します。これにより、VPS ベースの完璧な取引アシスタントになります。 主な機能 1. 2 つの操作モード 自動モード E
    LT Gap EA
    Sie Samuel Roland Youl
    エキスパート
    Discover the ultimate solution for trading market gaps with the LT Gap EA, now available on MQL5. With three powerful strategies at your disposal, you can maximize your gap trading potential like never before. Key Features: Versatile Strategies: Choose from three distinct gap trading strategies. Trade all gaps, focus on gaps meeting predefined minimum criteria, or execute trades exclusively when gap distances match predefined values. Customization Galore: Tailor your trading experience with a w
    Hamster Grid MT5
    Volodymyr Hrybachov
    エキスパート
    プロのグリッドアドバイザーがRSI（相対力指数）指標に取り組んでいます。不採算注文をオーバーラップさせることにより、アカウントのドローダウンを減らす機能があります。グラフには、利益に関する情報が表示されます。 MT4バージョン https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/56994 オプション： RSI_PERIOD-相対力指数を計算するための期間。 UP_LEVEL-上限; DN_LEVEL-下限; RSI_TIMEFRAME-計算の時間枠。 START_LOT-初期ロット; LOT_MULTIPLIER-注文グリッドのロット乗数。 MAX_LOT-最大ロット; STEP_ORDERS-グリッドステップを注文します。 STEP_MULTIPLIER-次数ステップ乗算係数。=-1の場合、使用されません。 MAX_STEP-最大次数グリッドステップ。 OVERLAP_ORDERS-オーダーオーバーラップ機能を有効にするオーダー。 OVERLAP_PIPS-不採算注文を閉じるためのピップ単位の最小利益。 STOPLOSS、TAKEPROFIT-
    RitzEAnehaGoodWill
    Syamsurizal Dimjati
    エキスパート
    READ THIS !! to the end Expert Advisor Description:   XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA (EAneha GoodWill) Important Note: No martingale, averaging or grid Highly dependent on execution quality & low spreads XAUUSD Reversal Pattern EA  is an advanced automated trading robot developed specifically for trading  XAUUSD  (Gold vs USD) on the  M30 timeframe . It uses a robust combination of  candlestick patterns ,  volatility/volume indicators , and  oscillator filters  to identify high-probability reversal
    Neural Bitcoin Impulse
    Denys Babiak
    エキスパート
    Introducing Neural Bitcoin Impulse - an innovative trading bot created using neural network training technology on voluminous market data sets. The built-in mathematical model of artificial intelligence searches for the potential impulse of each next market bar and uses the resulting patterns of divergence and convergence between the predictive indicators and the price to form high-precision reversal points for opening trading positions. The trading robot is based on the Neural Bar Impulse ind
    TerminatorCrash
    Profxtwins (Pty) LTD
    エキスパート
    The Terminator Crash Robot is a fully automated trading robot. It is specially designed for trading the Boom and Crash Indexes. The Robot Only Opens buy trades. It buys the Crash. It Buys the Boom index. The best timeframe to use the robot is the 1m. The user can put from 1 up to n trades at a time, you can decide the amount of pips you are willing to risk in the settings. The  expert advisor runs on deriv only. You are advised to risk only the amout you want are willing to risk,as trading is hi
    このプロダクトを購入した人は以下も購入しています
    Quantum Queen MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.98 (379)
    エキスパート
    トレーダーの皆さん、こんにちは！私は Quantum Queen です。Quantumエコシステム全体の至宝であり、MQL5史上最高評価とベストセラーを誇るエキスパートアドバイザーです。20ヶ月以上のライブトレード実績により、XAUUSDの揺るぎない女王としての地位を確立しました。 私の専門は？ゴールドです。 私の使命は？一貫性があり、正確で、インテリジェントな取引結果を繰り返し提供することです。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 割引 価格。10 点購入ごとに50ドルずつ値上がりします。最終価格1999ドル ライブシグナル：   こちらをクリック Quantum Queen mql5 パブリックチャンネル:   こちらをクリック ***Quantum Queen MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細について
    Aot
    Thi Ngoc Tram Le
    4.67 (39)
    エキスパート
    AOT MT5 - 次世代AI多通貨システム Live Signal: [Main Account] | [Minor Account]  |  [Satellite Signal]  | AOT Official Channel   重要!購入後、インストールマニュアルとセットアップ手順を受け取るために私にプライベートメッセージを送信してください: リソース 説明 AOTの取引頻度について ボットが毎日取引しない理由 AOTボットの設定方法 ステップバイステップのインストールガイド Set files AOT MT5は、 AIセンチメント分析 と 適応最適化アルゴリズム を搭載した高度なExpert Advisorです。何年もの改良を経て開発されたこの完全自動化システムは、リスク管理を使用して単一のAUDCAD M15チャートから16通貨ペアを取引します。 AI駆動技術 静的インジケーターを使用する従来のEAとは異なり、AOTはClaude API統合を通じてリアルタイムAIセンチメントフィルタリングを採用しています。この次世代アプローチは多次元市場パターンを分析し、優れた
    AI Gold Sniper MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (22)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルトの MT4 (7 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2329380 IC Markets MT5 (5 か月以上のライブ取引):  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2340132 MQL5のForex EAトレーディングチャンネル： 私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5 の 14,000 人を超えるメンバーの私のコミュニティ 。 10 個中 3 個のみが 399 ドルで残っています! その後、価格は 499 ドルに引き上げられます。 EA は、購入したすべての顧客の権利を保証するために、数量限定で販売されます。 AI Gold Sniper は、多層アルゴリズム フレームワークに基づいて設計された最新の GPT-4o モデル (OpenAI の GPT-4o) を XAU/USD 取引に適用し、非構造化データ処理とクロス マーケット分析を統合して、取引の決定を最適化します。 AI Gold Snip
    Zenox
    PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
    4.65 (20)
    エキスパート
    ライブシグナルが10%増加するごとに、Zenoxの独占権を維持し、戦略を保護するために価格が引き上げられます。最終価格は2,999ドルとなります。 ライブシグナル IC Markets口座、証明としてライブパフォーマンスをあなた自身の目でお確かめください！ ユーザーマニュアルをダウンロード（英語） Zenoxは、トレンドを追跡し、16通貨ペアにリスクを分散する最先端のAIマルチペアスイングトレードロボットです。長年の開発努力により、強力な取引アルゴリズムが実現しました。 2000年から今日までの高品質なデータセットを使用しました。AIは最新の機械学習技術を用いてサーバー上でトレーニングされ、その後強化学習が行われました。このプロセスには数週間かかりましたが、結果は非常に印象的です。トレーニング期間は2000年から2020年までです。2020年から今日までのデータはOut Of Sampleです。複数年にわたるOut Of Sampleでこのレベルのパフォーマンスを達成できたことは異例です。これは、AIレイヤーが新しい市場状況に問題なく適応できることを証明しており、これは重要です。多
    NTRon 2OOO
    Konstantin Freize
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    XAUUSD のハイブリッドトレーディング戦略 – ニュースセンチメントと注文板の不均衡の組み合わせ この戦略は、あまり使われていないが非常に効果的な2つのトレーディング手法を組み合わせ、 XAUUSD（金） の 30分足チャート 専用に開発されたハイブリッドシステムです。 従来のエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）が事前定義されたインジケーターや基本的なチャートパターンに依存するのに対し、本システムはリアルタイムデータとコンテキストベースの分析を統合したインテリジェントなマーケットアクセスモデルに基づいています。 経済ニュースのリアルタイム・センチメント分析 （GPT-5 搭載） ティックデータを用いた注文板（DOM）の不均衡のシミュレーション この2つのコンポーネントの組み合わせにより、ファンダメンタルおよびミクロ構造の市場データの両方を取り入れ、正確なエントリーとイグジットのための堅固な基盤が構築されます。 購入後すぐにご連絡ください。セットファイルとマニュアルをお渡しいたします。 検証済みシグナル（ECN口座）— NTRon 2000 安定版 [機能と推奨事項] 取引対象 :
    Quantum King EA
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    5 (87)
    エキスパート
    Quantum King EA — あらゆるトレーダーのために洗練されたインテリジェントパワー IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. 発売記念特別価格 ライブ信号:       ここをクリック MT4バージョン：   こちらをクリック クォンタムキングチャンネル:       ここをクリック ***Quantum King MT5 を購入すると、Quantum StarMan を無料で入手できます!*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください! 正確さと規律をもって取引を管理します。 Quantum King EA は、 構造化グリッドの強さと適応型マーチンゲールのインテリジェンスを 1 つのシームレスなシステムに統合します。M5 の AUDCAD 用に設計されており、安定した制御された成長を望む初心者とプロの両方のために構築されています。
    AI Gold Trading MT5
    Ho Tuan Thang
    5 (11)
    エキスパート
    実際の取引口座でのライブシグナル:  デフォルト設定:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2344271 MQL5 の Forex EA 取引チャンネル:  私のMQL5チャンネルに参加して、最新ニュースを入手してください。 MQL5には14,000人以上の会員がいる私のコミュニティ 。 10個中3個のみ、399ドルで販売中！ その後、価格は499ドルに値上げされます。 EAはご購入いただいたすべてのお客様の権利を守るため、数量限定での販売となります。 AI Gold Trading は、高度な GPT-4o モデルを活用して、XAU/USD 市場で洗練されたトレンド追従戦略を実行します。このシステムは、マルチタイムフレーム収束分析を採用し、ノイズ低減のためのウェーブレット変換と分数積分技術を組み合わせて、真のトレンド持続性を識別します。当社独自のアルゴリズムは、モメンタム クラスタリング分析とレジームスイッチング検出を統合し、市場のボラティリティ状態への動的な適応を可能にします。EA は、ベイズ確率モデルを使用して、利回り曲線のダイナミクス、実質
    Nova Gold X
    Hicham Chergui
    5 (6)
    エキスパート
    重要なお知らせ： 完全な透明性を確保するため、このEAにリンクされた実際の投資家口座へのアクセスを提供しており、操作なしでそのパフォーマンスをリアルタイムで監視できます。 わずか5日間で初期資本全体が完全に引き出され、それ以来、EAは元の残高に一切触れることなく、利益資金のみで取引を行っています。 現在の価格$199は限定的なローンチオファーであり、10コピー販売後または次回のアップデートリリース時に値上げされます。 今すぐコピーを入手することで、将来の値上げに関係なく、この割引価格での生涯アクセスが保証されます。 Contact :    t.me/ Novagoldx     or   t.me/NOVA_GOLDX ライブシグナル： LIVE SIGNAL:   BITCOIN LIVE SIGNAL:   XAUUSD    NOVA GOLD X 1H  Broker: Exness Server: Exness-MT5Real34 Account Number: 253171379 Investor Password:  111@Meta   NOVA GOLD X
    Mad Turtle
    Gennady Sergienko
    4.56 (75)
    エキスパート
    シンボル XAUUSD（ゴールド/米ドル） タイムフレーム（期間） H1-M15（任意） シングルポジショントレード対応 はい 最低入金額 500 USD （または他通貨の同等額） すべてのブローカーに対応 はい（2桁または3桁の価格表示、任意の通貨、シンボル名、GMT時間に対応） 事前設定なしで稼働可能 はい 機械学習に興味がある方は、こちらのチャンネルを購読してください: 購読する！ Mad Turtle プロジェクトの主な特徴: 本物の機械学習 このエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）は、GPTサイトや類似サービスに接続しません。 モデルはMT5に組み込まれたONNXライブラリを使用して展開されます。初回の起動時に、偽造不可能なシステムメッセージが表示されます。 CLICK 参照: ONNX（Open Neural Network Exchange）。 資金の安全性 プリロールオーバーやマイクロスキャルピング、統計的サンプルの少ない狭いレンジでの取引を使用しません。 グリッドやマーチンゲールなどの危険な戦略を使用しません。 また、長期間稼働し、1日で利益や資金をすべて失う
    Aura Ultimate EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.84 (83)
    エキスパート
    Aura Ultimate — ニューラル ネットワーク トレーディングの頂点、そして経済的自由への道。 Aura Ultimateは、Auraファミリーの新たな進化形であり、最先端のAIアーキテクチャ、市場適応型インテリジェンス、そしてリスク管理された精度を融合させた製品です。Aura Black EditionとAura Neuronの実績あるDNAを基盤に、さらに進化を遂げ、それぞれの強みを統合したマルチ戦略エコシステムへと融合させ、全く新しい予測ロジックレイヤーを導入しています。 非常に重要ですので、エキスパートをご購入後、プライベートメッセージをお送りください。必要な推奨事項をすべて記載した手順書をお送りします。 Next 15 copies available for 1000 $, next price $1250 Aura Ultimate アドバイザーを購入すると、 2 つの取引口座番号にリンクされた Vortex、Oracle、または Aura Bitcoin Hash アドバイザーの無料ライセンスを受け取ることができます。 プライベートメッセージで条件を尋ねて
    Quantum Emperor MT5
    Bogdan Ion Puscasu
    4.87 (496)
    エキスパート
    ご紹介     Quantum Empire EA は 、有名な GBPUSD ペアの取引方法を変革する画期的な MQL5 エキスパート アドバイザーです。 13年以上の取引経験を持つ経験豊富なトレーダーのチームによって開発されました。 IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. ***Quantum Emperor EAを購入すると、Quantum StarMan が無料で手に入る可能性があります！*** 詳細についてはプライベートでお問い合わせください 検証済み信号:   こちらをクリック MT4バージョン：   ここをクリック 量子EAチャネル:       ここをクリック 10 回購入するごとに価格が 50 ドル上がります。最終価格 1999 ドル 量子皇帝EA       EAは、1つの取引を5つの小さな取引に継続的に分割する独自の戦略を採用しています
    Pivot Killer
    Pablo Dominguez Sanchez
    4.6 (20)
    エキスパート
    長期的な成長。一貫性。回復力。 Pivot Killer EA は短期間で利益を得るためのシステムではありません。これは、 長期的かつ持続的に口座を成長させるために設計されたプロフェッショナル仕様の取引アルゴリズム です。 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に開発された Pivot Killer は、長年の研究・テスト・開発の集大成です。その哲学はシンプルです。 「一貫性は運を凌駕する」 。このシステムは、市場サイクル、ボラティリティの変化、流動性の異なる環境でストレステストを受けており、短期的な結果を狙うのではなく、長期的に生き残ることを目的として設計されています。 長く生き残るための戦略。  グリッドなし。マーチンゲールなし。ナンピンなし。 100K Live account signal Small Live account signal 市場は進化し、ボラティリティは変化し、トレンドは常に移り変わります。Pivot Killer EA は、 本当の成長は投機ではなく生存から生まれる ことを理解しているトレーダーのために作られました。 停滞期があるのは正常であり、予想されることです
    AI Forex Robot MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.44 (64)
    エキスパート
    AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
    Argos Rage
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    4.58 (26)
    エキスパート
    新たな前進 | AI 駆動の精密さが市場ロジックと融合 Argos Rage は、新しいレベルの自動売買を実現します。 DeepSeek AI システム を搭載し、リアルタイムで市場の動きを分析します。 Argos Fury の強みを引き継ぎつつ、この EA は異なる戦略ルートを採用しています：より高い柔軟性、幅広い市場解釈、そして強力な市場参加です。 Live Signal タイムフレーム: M30 レバレッジ:  最小 1:20 最低入金額:  $100 通貨ペア:  XAUUSD, EURUSD 対応ブローカー:  全て Argos Rageをご購入いただくと、 Argos Fury を無料でお受け取りいただけます。 ご購入後に私までご連絡ください。 Argos Rage は市場構造、リズム、圧力を評価し、確率が一致したときのみ取引を行います。 これにより、Argos Fury よりも多くの機会を得ながら、不確実な相場でも賢明な保護を維持します。 Argos Fury が明確な反転構造に焦点を当てるのに対し、 Argos Rage は取引範囲を広げます。 より多くのセッ
    CryonX EA MT5
    Solomon Din
    5 (3)
    エキスパート
    Cryon X-9000 — 量子分析コアを搭載した自律型トレーディングシステム リアルシグナル：  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2347543 現在、多くのトレーダーが セント口座 や 極めて小額の資金 でEAを運用し、見た目だけの成績を作り出しています。これは裏を返せば、彼らが 自分のシステムを本当に信頼していない ということを示しています。 一方、このシグナルは 20,000ドルのリアル口座 で運用されています。 これは 実際の資金コミットメント を示し、セント口座でよく見られる 人工的な成績膨張 や リスク歪み のない、 透明性の高いパフォーマンス を提供します。 Cryon X-9000 は、極めて高い精度・安定性・一貫性を備えた次世代の自律型トレーディングアーキテクチャです。多層式の量子インスパイア分析コアを基盤に構築され、リアルタイムで市場構造を再構築し、冷徹な数学的ロジックに基づいて最適なエントリーポイントを導き出します。 本システムの中心には Cryon Core Engine があり、高度なパターン分析、ボラティリティ行動モデル
    Big Forex Players MT5
    MQL TOOLS SL
    4.74 (129)
    エキスパート
    We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
    Golden Hen EA
    Taner Altinsoy
    5 (9)
    エキスパート
    概要 Golden Hen EA は、 XAUUSD（ゴールド） 専用に設計されたエキスパートアドバイザー（EA）です。異なる市場状況と時間枠（M5、M30、H2、H4、H6、H12）によってトリガーされる8つの独立した取引戦略を組み合わせて動作します。 このEAは、エントリーとフィルターを自動的に管理するように設計されています。EAの核となるロジックは、特定のシグナルの識別に焦点を当てています。Golden Hen EA は、 グリッド、マーチンゲール、またはナンピン手法を使用しません 。 EAによって開かれるすべての取引は、事前に定義された ストップロス（Stop Loss） と テイクプロフィット（Take Profit） を使用します。 ライブシグナル   |   アナウンスチャンネル  | セットファイルのダウンロード 8つの戦略の概要 EAは、複数の時間枠にわたってXAUUSDチャートを同時に分析します。 戦略 1 (M30):   この戦略は、定義された弱気パターンの後に続く潜在的な強気反転シグナルを識別するために、最近のバーの特定のシーケンスを分析します。 戦略 2
    The Gold Reaper MT5
    Profalgo Limited
    4.47 (88)
    エキスパート
    プロップしっかり準備完了!   (   SETFILEをダウンロード ) WARNING : 現在の価格で残りわずかです！ 最終価格: 990ドル EA を 1 つ無料で入手 (2 取引アカウント用) -> 購入後に連絡してください Ultimate Combo Deal   ->   click here JOIN PUBLIC GROUP:   Click here Live Signal ゴールドリーパーへようこそ！ 非常に成功した Goldtrade Pro を基にして構築されたこの EA は、複数の時間枠で同時に実行できるように設計されており、取引頻度を非常に保守的なものから非常に不安定なものまで設定するオプションがあります。 EA は複数の確認アルゴリズムを使用して最適なエントリー価格を見つけ、内部で複数の戦略を実行して取引のリスクを分散します。 すべての取引にはストップロスとテイクプロフィットがありますが、リスクを最小限に抑え、各取引の可能性を最大化するために、トレーリングストップロスとトレーリングテイプロフィットも使用します。 このシステムは、重要なサポートとレ
    Syna
    William Brandon Autry
    5 (17)
    エキスパート
    BLACK FRIDAY - 20% オフ 24時間限定セールです。セールは11月29日に終了します。 この商品のセールは今回のみです。 Synaバージョン4のご紹介 - 世界初のエージェント型AI取引エコシステム Synaバージョン4をご紹介できることを嬉しく思います。 外国為替取引業界初の真のマルチEAエージェント調整システム です。この画期的なイノベーションにより、複数のエキスパートアドバイザーが、異なるMT5ターミナルとブローカー口座間で統一されたインテリジェンスネットワークとして動作することが可能になります - これは今まで小売外国為替取引に存在しなかった機能です。 SynaはAiQ、Mean Machine GPT、または複数のSyna自身とシームレスに連携し、EAが集合的知性を共有し、お互いの取引から学習し、ポートフォリオ全体で戦略を調整する協力的なエコシステムを作成します 。 バージョン3+のOpenAI、Anthropic、Gemini、X.ai（Grok）、Mistral、DeepSeek、Perplexity、およびOpenRouterの広範なモデルエコシス
    The ORB Master
    Profalgo Limited
    4.88 (24)
    エキスパート
    PROP FIRM READY!  発売プロモーション: 現在の価格で入手できるコピーの数は極めて限られています! 最終価格: 990ドル 349ドルから：EAを1つ無料でお選びください！（最大2つの取引口座番号） 究極のコンボディール   ->   こちらをクリック 公開グループに参加する: ここをクリック   LIVE RESULTS 独立レビュー 「ORBマスター」へようこそ ： オープニングレンジブレイクアウトで優位に立つ ORB マスター EA は、現代のトレーダー向けに設計された、洗練された高性能のエキスパート アドバイザーであり、オープニング レンジ ブレイクアウト (ORB) 戦略の威力を発揮します。 ORB は、市場の勢いを早期に捉える能力により人気が急上昇しており、この EA はその実証済みのアプローチに対する私の個人的な見解を表しています。 ORBマスターがどのように成果を出すか ： ORBマスターは、米国と欧州の株式市場が開くとすぐに行動を開始し、SP500、US30（ダウジョーンズ）、NASDAQ、DAXの4つの主要指数の重要な開始範囲をターゲット
    Aura Black Edition MT5
    Stanislav Tomilov
    4.36 (50)
    エキスパート
    Aura Black Edition は、GOLD のみを取引するように設計された完全自動化 EA です。エキスパートは、2011 年から 2020 年の期間に XAUUSD で安定した結果を示しました。危険な資金管理方法は使用されていません。マーチンゲール、グリッド、スキャルプも使用されていません。あらゆるブローカーの条件に適しています。多層パーセプトロンでトレーニングされた EA ニューラル ネットワーク (MLP) は、フィードフォワード人工ニューラル ネットワーク (ANN) のクラスです。MLP という用語は、曖昧に使用され、フィードフォワード ANN に緩く使用される場合もあれば、複数のパーセプトロン層 (しきい値アクティベーション付き) で構成されるネットワークを厳密に指す場合もあります。多層パーセプトロンは、特に単一の隠し層がある場合、口語的に「バニラ」ニューラル ネットワークと呼ばれることがあります。MLP は、入力層、隠し層、出力層の少なくとも 3 つのノード層で構成されます。入力ノードを除き、各ノードは非線形アクティベーション関数を使用するニューロンです。MLP
    Remstone
    Remstone
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    Remstoneは、ありきたりなエキスパートアドバイザーではありません。 長年の研究と資産管理の成果を融合させたものです。 Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwin VHR   RemstoneX The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 2018年以来 、私の前職であるArmonia Capitalは、FCA規制下の資産運用会社であるDarwinexにシグナルARFを提供し、75万ドルを調達しました。1人のアドバイザーで4つの資産クラスをマスターしましょう！ 約束も、曲線フィッティングも、幻想もなし。ただ、豊富なライブ体験だけ。 Remstone の力を活用して成功しているトレーダーの成長コミュニティに参加しましょう。 Remstoneは、市場トレンドを活用するために設計された完全自動取引ソリューションです。高度なアルゴリズムを基盤とし、信頼性と成果を求めるトレーダーのために設計されています。 実証された精度でトレーディングの優位性を高めまし
    Golden Synapse
    Abdelrahman Ahmed Mahmoud Ahmed
    3.75 (51)
    エキスパート
    Golden Synapse EA is a precision engineered trading system that combines an advanced strategy with strict technical analysis to deliver consistent and low risk performance. Designed to trade with discipline, it avoids risky approaches and focuses entirely on quality over quantity. Every trade it takes is carefully selected and always protected by a stop loss. Golden Synapse never uses grid or martingale systems. It only opens one position at a time, keeping exposure under control and making it a
    Ultimate Breakout System
    Profalgo Limited
    5 (28)
    エキスパート
    重要 ： このパッケージは、現在の価格で、非常に限られた数のみ販売されます。    価格はすぐに1499ドルになるだろう    100 以上の戦略が含まれており 、今後もさらに追加される予定です。 ボーナス : 999 ドル以上の価格の場合 --> 私の他の EA を  5 つ無料で選択できます! すべてのセットファイル 完全なセットアップと最適化ガイド ビデオガイド ライブシグナル レビュー（第三者） 究極のブレイクアウトシステムへようこそ！ 8 年をかけて丹念に開発された、洗練された独自のエキスパート アドバイザー (EA) である Ultimate Breakout System をご紹介します。 このシステムは、高く評価されているGold Reaper EAを含む、MQL5市場で最高のパフォーマンスを誇るいくつかのEAの基盤となっています。 7か月以上にわたって1位を維持したこのほか、Goldtrade Pro、Goldbot One、Indicement、Daytrade Proもランクインしました。 Ultimate Breakout System は単なる EA
    HTTP ea
    Yury Orlov
    5 (8)
    エキスパート
    How To Trade Pro (HTTP) EA — 25年以上の経験を持つ作者による、マーチンゲールやグリッドなしで任意の資産を取引するためのプロフェッショナルな取引アドバイザー。 トップアドバイザーのほとんどは上昇する金で動作します。テストでは見事に見えます...金が上昇している間は。ですが、トレンドが尽きたらどうなるでしょうか？誰があなたのデポジットを保護しますか？HTTP EAは永遠の上昇を信じていません — 変化する市場に適応し、投資ポートフォリオを広く分散し、デポジットを保護するために設計されています。それは、上昇、下落、横ばいのどのモードでも同様に成功する規律あるアルゴリズムです。プロのように取引します。HTTP EAは、リスクと時間の精密管理システムです。歴史上の美しいチャートでアドバイザーを選ばないでください。動作原理で選んでください。 資産 任意、購入後各々に専用の .set ファイル 時間足 M5-H4（アドバイザー設定で指定） 原則 動的価格不足ゾーンとの作業 デポジット $100 から。レバレッジ 1:25+ ブローカー 任意、ECN/Raw 低スプレッド
    Golden Mirage mt5
    Michela Russo
    4.71 (28)
    エキスパート
    Limited stock at the current price! Final price: $1999 --> PROMO: From $299 --> The price will go up every 5 purchases, next price : $399 Golden Mirage is a robust gold trading robot designed for traders who value reliability, simplicity, and professional-grade performance. Powered by a proven combination of RSI, Moving Average,  ADX, and High/Low Level  indicators, Golden Mirage delivers high-quality signals and fully automated trading on the M5 timeframe for XAUUSD (GOLD) . It features a robu
    Axonshift EA MT5
    Maxim Kurochkin
    4.2 (40)
    エキスパート
    AxonShift — 適応型実行ロジックを備えたアルゴリズム取引システム AxonShiftは、XAUUSD（ゴールド）のH1時間足での取引に特化して設計・最適化された自律型アルゴリズム取引システムです。本システムは、短期的な市場の動きと中期的なトレンドのインパルスを組み合わせた市場構造の理解に基づく、モジュール式のロジックアーキテクチャを採用しています。市場ノイズに過剰に反応することなく、定義された条件に基づく管理された取引サイクルを重視しています。 すべての取引は、内部フィルター、価格水準、ボラティリティの文脈に基づいたシナリオロジックによって開始されます。マーチンゲール、グリッド、ポジションのスケーリングといった手法は使用せず、市場の変動に対して明確かつ予測可能な動作を実現しています。 各取引には固定のストップロス（SL）およびテイクプロフィット（TP）レベルが設定されており、一貫性のあるリスク管理アプローチを確保しています。市場実行方式に対応したECN/STPブローカーでの運用に適しており、明確に定義された資本モデルでの展開が可能です。外部インジケーターやランダム要素に依存す
    Argos Fury
    Aleksandar Prutkin
    3.93 (41)
    エキスパート
    このプラットフォームで初公開｜市場を理解するEA このプラットフォームで初めて、Expert Advisor（EA）が Deep Seek の全機能を活用します。 Dynamic Reversal Zoning ストラテジーと組み合わせることで、市場の動きを「検出するだけでなく、理解する」システムが誕生しました。 ライブシグナル __________   セットアップ 時間足 ：H1 レバレッジ： 最低 1:30 入金額： 最低 $200 通貨ペア： XAUUSD ブローカー： すべて対応 Deep Seek とリバーサル戦略の組み合わせは新しく、だからこそ非常に魅力的です。新しいアプローチを探している方は、 このEAを見逃すべきではありません。これはこのプラットフォームで初の試みであり、自動売買の新たな方向性の始まりかもしれません。 固定されたパターンやセットアップに頼るのではなく、このEAは市場の変化を  リアルタイムで検知・理解し – そしてそれに応じて柔軟に対応します。  リバーサルゾーンと価格圧力の分析に焦点を当て、従来のツールよりもはるかに深く掘り下げます。 D
    Autorithm AI
    Zaha Feiz
    4.6 (10)
    エキスパート
    Autorithm AI 技術仕様  AUTORITHM は、MetaTrader 5向けに設計された高度なAI搭 Strategy Testerに関する重要なお知らせ: MetaTraderの技術的制限により、Strategy Tester環境ではインターネットアクセスが許可されていません。そのため、バックテスト中、EAはリアルタイムのAIデータではなく、固定された事前学習済みデータセットを使用します。 これは以下を意味します： • 異なるパラメータの組み合わせでもバックテスト結果が静的または同一に見える場合があります。 • ダイナミックで適応型のAI機能を活用するには、実運用が必要です。 このガイドに従って成功したインストールを行ってください。 [guide line]  
    Vortex Gold EA
    Stanislav Tomilov
    5 (26)
    エキスパート
    Vortex - 未来への投資 Vortex Gold EAはメタトレーダープラットフォーム上で金（XAU/USD）を取引するために特別に作られたエキスパートアドバイザーです。独自の指標と作者の秘密のアルゴリズムを用いて構築されたこのEAは、金市場の有益な動きを捉えるように設計された包括的な取引戦略を採用しています。その戦略の主要な構成要素には、CCIやパラボリックインジケーターなどの古典的なインジケーターが含まれており、これらは理想的なエントリーポイントとエグジットポイントを正確に知らせるために連動します。Vortex Gold EAの核心は、高度なニューラルネットワークと機械学習テクノロジーです。これらのアルゴリズムは、過去のデータとリアルタイムのデータの両方を継続的に分析し、EAがより高い精度で進化する市場トレンドに適応し対応することを可能にします。ディープラーニングを活用することで、Vortex Gold EAはパターンを認識し、指標パラメーターを自動的に調整し、時間の経過とともにパフォーマンスを向上させます。Vortex Gold EAは、独自の指標、機械学習、適応可能な取
    作者のその他のプロダクト
    Trend Detector RZKY
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    インディケータ
    Engulfing Signal Pro is a powerful and lightweight MQL5 indicator designed to deliver high-probability market entries based on candlestick Engulfing patterns combined with advanced internal calculations. This indicator is built for traders who demand accuracy, clarity, and speed—without repainting. Key Features Smart Engulfing Detection Automatically detects bullish and bearish Engulfing patterns using strict candle-body rules, ensuring that only meaningful price reversals trigger signals. Mult
    HunterRZK
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    エキスパート
    This EA is based on the calculation of two candles. This EA can be used either as a Martingale EA or an Averaging EA. You can limit the number of orders that will be opened. This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum. Quick Setup in 4 Steps: 1. Launch RZK on your chosen symbol:   XAUUSD   with the recommended timeframe:   M15 . 2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting. 3. Enable the   trailing stop function, allowi
    DoubleCandle
    Sudibyo Raharjo
    エキスパート
    This EA is based on the calculation of two candles. This EA is Single Shoot using RSI LEVEL as a trend filter This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum. Quick Setup in 4 Steps: 1. Launch DoubleCandle on your chosen symbol:   XAUUSD   with the recommended timeframe:   M15 . 2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting. 3. Enable the     trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum. 4. Fee
    フィルタ:
    レビューなし
    レビューに返信