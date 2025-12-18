Supply Demand Snop

I created this strategy based on supply and demand calculations.

This EA uses a trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.

This EA can be used as a single shot or martingale

This EA is based on the calculation of candles.

I wanted to keep the strategy as simple as possible to make it easier for traders to use this EA.

Quick Setup in 4 Steps:

1. Launch SdS your chosen symbol: XAUUSD with the recommended timeframe: H1.

2. Pick your trading instruments (examples: XAUUSD) and set your Setting.

3. Enable the trailing stop function, allowing you to lock in your profits to the maximum.

4. Feel Free to try on Demo or Backtesting Mode

5. Don't hesitate to give feedback to make EA better.









Who Is It For?