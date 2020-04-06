Us100 Scalper Pro

🚀 US100 Scalper Pro – High-Precision NASDAQ Scalping EA

US100 Scalper Pro is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US100 (NASDAQ) index. Built for speed, precision, and aggressive growth, it exploits short-term market inefficiencies during high-volatility sessions to capture consistent scalping profits.

The EA combines smart market timing, volatility-aware execution, and strict risk control to deliver reliable performance on both small and large accounts.

🔥 Key Features

✔ Optimized exclusively for US100 / NASDAQ
✔ High-speed scalping logic for fast market moves
✔ Advanced entry filtering to avoid low-quality trades
✔ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit management
✔ Smart trailing stop to lock in profits
✔ Spread & volatility protection
✔ Works on low timeframes (M1–M5)
✔ Supports fixed lot or risk-based position sizing
✔ Fully automated – no manual intervention required

🧠 Trading Strategy

US100 Scalper Pro analyzes price momentum, volatility bursts, and short-term market structure to enter trades at optimal moments. It is designed to trade only when conditions are favorable, avoiding choppy or low-liquidity periods.

⚙ Recommended Settings

  • Symbol: US100 / NASDAQ

  • Timeframe: M1 or M5

  • Broker: Low-spread ECN broker recommended

  • Leverage: 1:200 or higher

  • Risk: Adjustable (conservative to aggressive)

🛡 Risk Management

The EA includes built-in protection features such as:

  • Daily loss control

  • Maximum spread filter

  • Intelligent stop placement

  • Optional break-even logic

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

📈 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Scalpers
✔ Traders looking for fast trades & frequent opportunities
✔ Users confirming entries with automation
✔ Anyone wanting a powerful US100 trading robot


