Us100 Scalper Pro
- エキスパート
- Petrus Christoffel Potgieter
- バージョン: 1.20
- アクティベーション: 5
🚀 US100 Scalper Pro – High-Precision NASDAQ Scalping EA
US100 Scalper Pro is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US100 (NASDAQ) index. Built for speed, precision, and aggressive growth, it exploits short-term market inefficiencies during high-volatility sessions to capture consistent scalping profits.
The EA combines smart market timing, volatility-aware execution, and strict risk control to deliver reliable performance on both small and large accounts.
🔥 Key Features
✔ Optimized exclusively for US100 / NASDAQ
✔ High-speed scalping logic for fast market moves
✔ Advanced entry filtering to avoid low-quality trades
✔ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit management
✔ Smart trailing stop to lock in profits
✔ Spread & volatility protection
✔ Works on low timeframes (M1–M5)
✔ Supports fixed lot or risk-based position sizing
✔ Fully automated – no manual intervention required
🧠 Trading Strategy
US100 Scalper Pro analyzes price momentum, volatility bursts, and short-term market structure to enter trades at optimal moments. It is designed to trade only when conditions are favorable, avoiding choppy or low-liquidity periods.
⚙ Recommended Settings
-
Symbol: US100 / NASDAQ
-
Timeframe: M1 or M5
-
Broker: Low-spread ECN broker recommended
-
Leverage: 1:200 or higher
-
Risk: Adjustable (conservative to aggressive)
🛡 Risk Management
The EA includes built-in protection features such as:
-
Daily loss control
-
Maximum spread filter
-
Intelligent stop placement
-
Optional break-even logic
⚠️ Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.
📈 Who Is This EA For?
✔ Scalpers
✔ Traders looking for fast trades & frequent opportunities
✔ Users confirming entries with automation
✔ Anyone wanting a powerful US100 trading robot