🚀 US100 Scalper Pro – High-Precision NASDAQ Scalping EA

US100 Scalper Pro is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor designed specifically for the US100 (NASDAQ) index. Built for speed, precision, and aggressive growth, it exploits short-term market inefficiencies during high-volatility sessions to capture consistent scalping profits.

The EA combines smart market timing, volatility-aware execution, and strict risk control to deliver reliable performance on both small and large accounts.

🔥 Key Features

✔ Optimized exclusively for US100 / NASDAQ

✔ High-speed scalping logic for fast market moves

✔ Advanced entry filtering to avoid low-quality trades

✔ Dynamic Stop Loss & Take Profit management

✔ Smart trailing stop to lock in profits

✔ Spread & volatility protection

✔ Works on low timeframes (M1–M5)

✔ Supports fixed lot or risk-based position sizing

✔ Fully automated – no manual intervention required

🧠 Trading Strategy

US100 Scalper Pro analyzes price momentum, volatility bursts, and short-term market structure to enter trades at optimal moments. It is designed to trade only when conditions are favorable, avoiding choppy or low-liquidity periods.

⚙ Recommended Settings

Symbol: US100 / NASDAQ

Timeframe: M1 or M5

Broker: Low-spread ECN broker recommended

Leverage: 1:200 or higher

Risk: Adjustable (conservative to aggressive)

🛡 Risk Management

The EA includes built-in protection features such as:

Daily loss control

Maximum spread filter

Intelligent stop placement

Optional break-even logic

⚠️ Trading involves risk. Always test on a demo account before using on a live account.

📈 Who Is This EA For?

✔ Scalpers

✔ Traders looking for fast trades & frequent opportunities

✔ Users confirming entries with automation

✔ Anyone wanting a powerful US100 trading robot