HTF Live
- Индикаторы
- Israr Hussain Shah
- Версия: 2.0
HTF Liquidity Sweeps Dashboard Pro
Tagline: See the Big Picture. Trade the Sweep. Never Switch Timeframes Again.
Overview:
Stop losing focus by constantly switching between timeframes. The HTF Liquidity Sweeps Dashboard projects Higher Timeframe (H1, H4, Daily) candles directly onto your current chart's empty space. Designed for ICT, SMC, and Price Action traders, this tool allows you to monitor macro-trends and liquidity sweeps while executing on lower timeframes with laser precision.
Why You Need This:
If you trade on the M1 or M5, you often miss the context of what the H4 or Daily candle is doing. Is the H4 wick rejecting a level? Has the Daily candle swept previous liquidity? With this dashboard, you see the live formation of major timeframes side-by-side with your entry chart.
Key Features:
📊 Smart Dashboard: Displays H1, H4, and Daily candles to the right of your live price (inside the Chart Shift area).
👁️ Live vs. Closed: Toggle between viewing the currently forming (live) candle or the previously closed candle.
📐 Auto-Scaling: Candles automatically resize to look perfect regardless of your zoom level.
🎨 Fully Customizable: Change colors for Bull/Bear candles, wicks, and text labels to match your chart theme.
📉 Sweep Detection: Clearly visualize wicks and bodies to identify Liquidity Sweeps and Rejections instantly.
🚀 Performance: Optimized code with auto-retry logic—no blank screens or lag.
Хорошее исполнение! за поддержкой не обращался, но все и так прекрасно работает!