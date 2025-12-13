HTF Liquidity Sweeps Dashboard Pro

Tagline: See the Big Picture. Trade the Sweep. Never Switch Timeframes Again.

Overview:

Stop losing focus by constantly switching between timeframes. The HTF Liquidity Sweeps Dashboard projects Higher Timeframe (H1, H4, Daily) candles directly onto your current chart's empty space. Designed for ICT, SMC, and Price Action traders, this tool allows you to monitor macro-trends and liquidity sweeps while executing on lower timeframes with laser precision.

Why You Need This:

If you trade on the M1 or M5, you often miss the context of what the H4 or Daily candle is doing. Is the H4 wick rejecting a level? Has the Daily candle swept previous liquidity? With this dashboard, you see the live formation of major timeframes side-by-side with your entry chart.

Key Features: