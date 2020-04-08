EmasFijas

EmasFijas

Multi-Timeframe EMA Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Product Description

English:

EmasFijas displays EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) from any timeframe on your current chart. Perfect for multi-timeframe analysis without switching charts. Features an intuitive visual dropdown panel to quickly select any of the 21 available MT5 timeframes.

Español:

EmasFijas muestra EMAs (Medias Móviles Exponenciales) de cualquier temporalidad en tu gráfico actual. Perfecto para análisis multi-temporalidad sin cambiar de gráfico. Incluye un panel visual con menú desplegable para seleccionar rápidamente cualquiera de las 21 temporalidades disponibles en MT5.

Key Features

  • Display 3 customizable EMAs (default: 30, 50, 100)

  • All 21 MT5 timeframes available (M1 to MN1)

  • Compact visual dropdown panel for easy timeframe selection

  • Remembers your last selected timeframe (persists across chart changes)

  • Enable/disable specific timeframes via input parameters

  • Fully customizable colors and line widths

  • Customizable EMA periods

  • Adjustable panel position

Use Cases

  • Scalping: View H1 or H4 trend EMAs while trading on M1 or M5

  • Swing Trading: Monitor D1 or W1 EMAs on H4 charts

  • Trend Confirmation: Confirm entries with higher timeframe trend direction

  • Support/Resistance: Use higher timeframe EMAs as dynamic S/R levels

Available Timeframes

Category

Timeframes

Minutes

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30

Hours

H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12

Higher

D1 (Daily), W1 (Weekly), MN1 (Monthly)


Input Parameters

Parameter

Description

EMA Periods (1, 2, 3)

Customize EMA periods (default: 30, 50, 100)

Colors (1, 2, 3)

Set custom colors for each EMA line

Line Width

Adjust line thickness (default: 2)

Show M1-MN1

Enable/disable each timeframe in dropdown

Panel Position X, Y

Adjust panel location on chart


How to Use

  1. Add the indicator to any chart

  2. Configure EMA periods and colors if desired

  3. Click the dropdown button on the panel

  4. Select the timeframe you want to display

  5. The EMAs will be drawn from the selected timeframe on your current chart

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (any version)

  • Works with any broker

  • Works with any symbol (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, etc.)

  • No external dependencies

Screenshots Checklist (for submission)

Required screenshots to include:

  1. Main view: Indicator on chart with EMAs visible

  2. Dropdown open: Panel with timeframe list expanded

  3. Different timeframe: Showing H1 EMAs on M10 chart

  4. Parameters: Input settings window

  5. Multiple symbols: Indicator working on different instruments

Technical Information

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Category

Indicators - Trend

Version

1.00

Language

MQL5


Additional Notes

This indicator has been thoroughly tested and optimized for performance. The code is clean, well-documented, and follows MQL5 best practices. It uses efficient handle management and proper buffer calculations to ensure smooth operation even on charts with many bars.

The visual panel is designed to be compact and non-intrusive, allowing traders to focus on their analysis while having quick access to timeframe selection.

Support

For questions, suggestions, or support, please contact me through MQL5.com messaging system.


