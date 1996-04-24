Aurum mid quant pro
- Индикаторы
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- Версия: 5.60
- Активации: 5
Quantitative Excellence for Gold (XAU/USD) & Volatility Trading
Gain a professional edge over institutional markets with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™, an advanced Price Action Pattern Detection and Breakout Engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5.
Built specifically to capture the unique volatility of Gold (XAU/USD) and other major financial instruments, this powerful indicator combines high-precision algorithmic pattern recognition with real-time dynamic accumulation zone mapping, allowing traders to identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional accuracy.Why Choose AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™?
Advanced Algorithmic Pattern Detection
Instantly identify the market's most important candlestick formations using intelligent filtering technology.
Supported Price Action Patterns
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Tweezer Tops & Bottoms – Highly accurate reversal detection at key market turning points.
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Impulse Marubozu Candles – Instantly detect strong institutional momentum and liquidity expansion.
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Strategic Doji Detection – Identify market indecision, volatility compression, and potential breakout conditions.
Built-In Multi-Period EMA Trend Filter
Trade with the trend and eliminate unnecessary market noise.
The integrated EMA Trend Filter automatically filters out counter-trend signals, helping traders improve signal quality and maximize their overall win rate.
Dynamic Sequence Zone Visualization (Ranges & Breakouts)
AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ automatically maps important consolidation areas before explosive market moves.
Features include:
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Automatic Consolidation Range Detection
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Dynamic Buy & Sell Sequence Rectangles
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Premium Gold High/Low Borders
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Real-Time Breakout Level Visualization
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Crystal-Clear Chart Presentation
These visual tools make it easier to identify accumulation, distribution, and breakout opportunities before major price movements occur.Multi-Channel Alert System
Never miss a high-probability trading opportunity.
Receive instant notifications through:
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MT5 Desktop Pop-Up Alerts
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Mobile Push Notifications (iOS & Android)
Stay connected to the market wherever you are.Technical Specifications
|Specification
|Details
|Platform
|MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
|Preferred Markets
|Gold (XAU/USD), US30, NAS100, Major Forex Pairs
|Recommended Timeframes
|M15, H1, H4
|Customization
|Dynamic Color Themes, Zone Management, Adjustable Filters
Gold Scalpers & Day Traders
Quickly identify institutional liquidity, breakout opportunities, and high-probability entries during active market sessions.
Swing Traders
Confirm candle structure while trading in the direction of the overall EMA trend for higher-quality setups.
Prop Firm Traders
Improve your risk management with clearly defined breakout zones, invalidation levels (Stop Loss), and objective Take Profit targets generated from sequence rectangles.Key Benefits
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Advanced Price Action Recognition
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Institutional Breakout Detection
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Automatic Consolidation Zone Mapping
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Intelligent EMA Trend Filtering
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High-Precision Entry Confirmation
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Professional Gold Trading Optimization
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Clean Institutional Chart Layout
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Mobile & Desktop Alerts
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Fully Customizable Interface
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Optimized for High-Volatility Markets
Turn Your Trading Chart into an Institutional Trading Dashboard
Whether you trade Gold (XAU/USD), US Indices, or Major Forex Pairs, AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ v5.60 provides the precision, clarity, and institutional-grade market analysis needed to trade with greater confidence.
Trade smarter. Detect earlier. Capture institutional moves with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™.