Aurum mid quant pro

AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ v5.60

Quantitative Excellence for Gold (XAU/USD) & Volatility Trading

Gain a professional edge over institutional markets with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™, an advanced Price Action Pattern Detection and Breakout Engine designed exclusively for MetaTrader 5.

Built specifically to capture the unique volatility of Gold (XAU/USD) and other major financial instruments, this powerful indicator combines high-precision algorithmic pattern recognition with real-time dynamic accumulation zone mapping, allowing traders to identify high-probability trading opportunities with exceptional accuracy.

Why Choose AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™?

Advanced Algorithmic Pattern Detection

Instantly identify the market's most important candlestick formations using intelligent filtering technology.

Supported Price Action Patterns

  • Tweezer Tops & Bottoms – Highly accurate reversal detection at key market turning points.

  • Impulse Marubozu Candles – Instantly detect strong institutional momentum and liquidity expansion.

  • Strategic Doji Detection – Identify market indecision, volatility compression, and potential breakout conditions.

Built-In Multi-Period EMA Trend Filter

Trade with the trend and eliminate unnecessary market noise.

The integrated EMA Trend Filter automatically filters out counter-trend signals, helping traders improve signal quality and maximize their overall win rate.

Dynamic Sequence Zone Visualization (Ranges & Breakouts)

AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ automatically maps important consolidation areas before explosive market moves.

Features include:

  • Automatic Consolidation Range Detection

  • Dynamic Buy & Sell Sequence Rectangles

  • Premium Gold High/Low Borders

  • Real-Time Breakout Level Visualization

  • Crystal-Clear Chart Presentation

These visual tools make it easier to identify accumulation, distribution, and breakout opportunities before major price movements occur.

Multi-Channel Alert System

Never miss a high-probability trading opportunity.

Receive instant notifications through:

  • MT5 Desktop Pop-Up Alerts

  • Mobile Push Notifications (iOS & Android)

Stay connected to the market wherever you are.

Technical Specifications
Specification Details
Platform MetaTrader 5 (MT5)
Preferred Markets Gold (XAU/USD), US30, NAS100, Major Forex Pairs
Recommended Timeframes M15, H1, H4
Customization Dynamic Color Themes, Zone Management, Adjustable Filters
Who Is This Indicator For?

Gold Scalpers & Day Traders

Quickly identify institutional liquidity, breakout opportunities, and high-probability entries during active market sessions.

Swing Traders

Confirm candle structure while trading in the direction of the overall EMA trend for higher-quality setups.

Prop Firm Traders

Improve your risk management with clearly defined breakout zones, invalidation levels (Stop Loss), and objective Take Profit targets generated from sequence rectangles.

Key Benefits

  • Advanced Price Action Recognition

  • Institutional Breakout Detection

  • Automatic Consolidation Zone Mapping

  • Intelligent EMA Trend Filtering

  • High-Precision Entry Confirmation

  • Professional Gold Trading Optimization

  • Clean Institutional Chart Layout

  • Mobile & Desktop Alerts

  • Fully Customizable Interface

  • Optimized for High-Volatility Markets

Turn Your Trading Chart into an Institutional Trading Dashboard

Whether you trade Gold (XAU/USD), US Indices, or Major Forex Pairs, AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™ v5.60 provides the precision, clarity, and institutional-grade market analysis needed to trade with greater confidence.

Trade smarter. Detect earlier. Capture institutional moves with AURUM MID-QUANT PRO™.


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Большинство стрелочных индикаторов дают сигнал и оставляют вас самостоятельно разбираться со всем остальным. KT Alpha Hunter Arrows дает вам полный торговый план. Каждая сигнальная стрелка появляется вместе с уже готовым планом: линия входа, стоп-лосс, четыре уровня тейк-профита и живой вердикт по преимуществу, который показывает, стоит ли сейчас торговать данный символ и таймфрейм. В комплект входит Trade Manager EA, который берет на себя сопровождение сделки после вашего входа, помогая сохраня
TrendProMaster
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
MasterTrend
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
Индикаторы
MasterTrend Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool MasterTrend   is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking wit
Transaction Speed MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (4)
Индикаторы
Индикатор выделяет зоны, в которых проявляется интерес, а затем показывает зону накопления ордеров. Он работает как биржевой стакан, но в крупном масштабе. Это индикатор для самых крупных денег. Его эффективность исключительна. Какой бы интерес ни возник на рынке — вы его увидите. (Это полностью переписанная и автоматизированная версия — ручной анализ больше не требуется.) Скорость транзакций — это концептуально новый индикатор, который показывает, где и когда накапливаются крупные ордера и как
Meravith MT5
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
Инструмент маркет-мейкеров. Meravith будет: Анализировать все таймфреймы и отображать текущий действующий тренд. Выделять зоны ликвидности (объёмное равновесие), где бычий и медвежий объём равны. Показывать все уровни ликвидности с разных таймфреймов прямо на вашем графике. Генерировать и отображать текстовый анализ рынка для вашего ориентирования. Рассчитывать цели, уровни поддержки и стоп-лосс в соответствии с текущим трендом. Вычислять соотношение риск/прибыль для ваших сделок. Определять раз
AriX
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (4)
Индикаторы
AriX Indicator for MT5 A powerful trend-following and signal-evaluation tool AriX is a custom MT5 indicator that combines Moving Averages and ATR-based risk/reward logic to generate clear buy/sell signals. It visualizes dynamic SL/TP levels, evaluates past trade outcomes, and displays win/loss statistics in a clean on-chart panel. Key features include: Buy/Sell signals based on MA crossovers ATR-based SL/TP1/TP2/TP3 levels with visual lines and labels Signal outcome tracking with real-time stat
Break Pullback
Arief
Индикаторы
Умный многослойный детектор пробоя и отката для MetaTrader 5 «Умно. Просто. Быстро!» Устали упускать точки входа с высокой вероятностью пробоя? Тратите часы на просмотр нескольких графиков, пытаясь совместить пробои с направлением тренда и динамикой валют — и всё равно упускаете движение? Break Pullback решает всё это с помощью одного индикатора. Что такое Break Pullback? Break Pullback — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, созданный специально для трейдеров, торгующих по структуре ры
Meravith Scanner
Ivan Stefanov
5 (3)
Индикаторы
MERAVITH SCANNER — это профессиональный индикатор финансовых рынков для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет несколько аналитических инструментов в единую интегрированную систему. Он выполняет все расчёты автоматически, используя собственную методологию средневзвешенной цены по объёму (VWAP), полностью исключая субъективную интерпретацию. Индикатор работает на всех классах активов (Forex, акции, индексы, товары, криптовалюты) и на всех таймфреймах от M1 до Monthly. Базовый принцип заключается в том,
Route Lines Prices MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
Индикаторы
Route Lines Prices MT5  - индикатор разработанный для поиска потенциальных торговых сигналов. Простой интерфейс индикатора содержит в себе множество алгоритмов поведения цены, а также определение окончания сигналов и расчет пройденных траекторий. В алгоритмах содержатся расчеты волатильности и сглаживания цены в соответствии с используемыми тайм-фреймами. Индикатор имеет основной параметр для изменения значений " Calculating price values ". Значение по умолчанию 1 имеет сбалансированную автомат
Apex Market Structure Pro
Samuel Monga Ilunga
Индикаторы
Увидьте, что рынок делает на самом деле.   Наблюдайте за 3 фазами рынка вживую прямо перед собой (Сжатие, Расширение, Тренд) и открывайте более удачные входы на ранней   стадии фазы Тренда.      Хватит гадать. Начните читать рынок так, как это делают институции и умные деньги.   Apex Market Structure Pro для MT5 — это точный инструмент анализа умных денег, который убирает шум и показывает истинную   структуру под каждой свечой: ликвидность, смены структуры, зоны накопления и уклон тренда — всё
Tradable Zones Pro
Mathew Odong
Индикаторы
The Zone Trading Indicator is a technical analysis tool for MetaTrader 5 that automatically identifies and displays tradable price zones across multiple timeframes to assist with structured market analysis. The indicator plots Monthly, Weekly, Daily, and H4 tradable zones , allowing traders to view higher- and lower-timeframe price areas simultaneously. These zones are designed to support one-candle–based entry approaches by highlighting predefined areas where price interaction may be monitored.
OmniSync Projection
Antonio-alin Teculescu
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Chronos Fractal Engine is an innovative price projection indicator for MetaTrader 5, designed to transform your technical analysis by intelligently identifying and projecting historical price patterns. Built upon an advanced correlation algorithm and the fractal principles of the market, this powerful tool visualizes potential future price movements, giving you a unique edge in your trading decisions. What is Chronos Fractal Engine? At its core, the Chronos Fractal Engine employs a sophisticat
Orderflow Absorption MT5
Chi Sum Poon
5 (1)
Индикаторы
OrderFlow Absorption – Профессиональный индикатор дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MT5 Откройте для себя настоящую силу анализа потока ордеров с OrderFlow Absorption – лучшим индикатором дельты и сигналов абсорбции для MetaTrader 5. Этот инструмент создан для трейдеров, которые хотят видеть, что действительно происходит за каждым движением цены, выявляя скрытое давление покупателей/продавцов и события абсорбции, которые двигают рынок. Возможности Визуализация дельты:   Мгновенно определяйте давле
Dynamic Scalper System MT5
Vitalyi Belyh
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Индикатор " Dynamic Scalper System MT5 " разработан для скальпингового метода торговли внутри трендовых волн. Тестировался на основных валютных парах и золоте, возможна совместимость с другими торговыми инструментами. Дает сигналы для кратковременного открытия позиций по тренду с дополнительным сопровождением движения цены. Принцип действия индикатора. Большие стрелки определяют направление тренда. Внутри трендовых волн действует алгоритм генерации сигналов для скальпинга в виде маленьких ст
Astro Ai Intelligence
Abdul Hamas
Индикаторы
Привет, трейдер! Большинство розничных трейдеров полагаются на запаздывающие веб-скрипты. Для торговли с истинным преимуществом необходима институциональная архитектура. Индикатор Astro AI — это не стандартное наложение графика. Это скомпилированная нейронная сеть с двумя агентами, работающая непосредственно на вашем терминале. Вот точная технология, лежащая в основе системы: 1. Агент 1: Аналитик (Графовые нейронные сети — GNN) Рынки — это не просто изолированные ценовые бары; это взаимосвяз
SMC Pro AI Indicator MT5
Daniel Grigerek
Индикаторы
==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — XAUUSD Gold Empire Индикатор для MetaTrader 5 · Smart Money Concepts · Движок предиктивного интеллекта ==================================================================== SMC Pro v6.1 APEX AI — это профессиональная индикаторная система на основе Smart Money Concepts, созданная исключительно для XAUUSD (золото) на платформе MetaTrader 5. Она объединяет полный набор SMC — Order Blocks, снятие ликвидност
Flag Pattern Angelo
Brighton Mufaro Mudzingwa
Индикаторы
Brandon Angelo Flag Pattern — how it works This indicator automatically detects classic bull and bear flag chart patterns in real time. The detection happens in three stages for each bar. First it looks for a flagpole — a sharp, strong directional move over a configurable number of bars ( FlagpoleBars , default 5) that must exceed a minimum percentage size ( FlagpoleMinPct ). For a bullish flag the pole must close net higher than it opened; for a bearish flag, net lower. Second it identifies th
VTrende Pro
Andrii Diachenko
5 (1)
Индикаторы
VTrende Pro - МТФ индикатор для трендовой торговли с панелью индикации для МТ5 !!! - Подробное описание на русском языке под видео (на Youtube) - !!! Хотя сигналы индикатора VTrende Pro можно использовать, как сигналы полноценной торговой системы, рекомендуется применять их в связке с ТС Билла Вильямса. VTrende Pro - это расширенная версия индикатора VTrende . Отличие Pro версии от VTrende: - Временные зоны - Сигнал V - сигнал 1-2 волн Основная задача индикатора - определить точки изменения н
SMC Fibo Levels Pack
Jing Bo Wu
Индикаторы
This indicator automatically detects internal & swing market structure, Fibonacci Retracement and Fibo Levels. Features Full internal & swing market structure labeling in real-time Fibonacci Retracement Fibonacci Levels After purchasing the indicator, the full source code is provided, and via indicator buffers it can be easily integrated into your Expert Advisors (EAs) for automated trading strategies.
Другие продукты этого автора
Fusion Monthly Levels PinBar Marubozu
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Niveaux mensuels + PinBar + Marubozu + ALERTES (MT5) Version : 2.0 FINAL Auteur : KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA Examen Cet indicateur pour MetaTrader 5 permet d'analyser la structure de votre propre environnement, de déterminer les modèles de données les plus récents et le système fonctionne dans des conditions réelles. Il est alors possible d'agir sur les zones sensibles et les réactions potentielles des signaux techniques obscurs. Fonctions gratuites Véhicules automatiques Автоматический расчет Mensue
Pin Bar Pro v1
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Pin Bar Pro v1.0 – Indicateur MQL5 Description : Pin Bar Pro – indicateur professionnel pour MetaTrader 5, ouverture automatique Pin Bar – modèle clé pour la programmation разворотовка. Les signaux qui s'affichent sur les graphiques sont : Синяя стрелка → сигнал на покупку Красная стрелка → сигнал на продажу Особенности: Commande automatique Pin Bar Points de référence ( Arrow_Up_Code , Arrow_Down_Code ) Rotation verticale régulière ( Arrow_Offset_Pts ) Работает на всех символах и таймфреймах
Monthly Levels et Pin Bar Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro (MQL5) – Краткое описание Monthly Levels + Pin Bar Pro — это лёгкий индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который объединяет ключевые месячные уровни (High, Low, Open, Close) с автоматическим определением Pin Bar свечей . Он помогает быстро находить потенциальные зоны разворота прямо на графике с помощью: Горизонтальных линий месячных уровней Синих стрелок для бычьих Pin Bar (поддержка) Красных стрелок для медвежьих Pin Bar (сопротивление) Основные функции Автоматические меся
Marubozu Pro MT5
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Marubozu Pro (MT5) – Описание Marubozu Pro — это лёгкий индикатор для MetaTrader 5, который автоматически определяет бычьи и медвежьи свечи Marubozu, отображая сильный импульс рынка прямо на графике. Он показывает чёткие сигналы в виде стрелок: •  Синий = Покупка (бычий Marubozu) •  Красный = Продажа (медвежий Marubozu) Разработан для скорости и простоты, помогает трейдерам быстро находить сильные ценовые движения для входа в рынок, подтверждения сигналов или фильтрации тренда. Основные характе
Order Block Pro MT5
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Order Block Pro (MQL5) – Версия 1.0 Автор: KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA Платформа: MetaTrader 5 Описание: Order Block Pro — это продвинутый индикатор, автоматически выявляющий бычьи и медвежьи ордер-блоки на графике. Анализируя свечи консолидации и следующие за ними сильные импульсные свечи, индикатор помогает определить ключевые зоны, где вероятно ускорение движения цены. Идеально подходит для трейдеров, которые хотят: Точно определять точки входа и выхода. Выявлять динамические зоны поддержки и сопрот
ETE Detector puissant
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Description commerciale – ETE DETECTOR POWER v5.0 (Gолова и плечи Pro) Автоматическое обнаружение фигур "Голова и Плечи" Indicateur ETE DETECTOR POWER v5.0 – instrument professionnel pour les véhicules à moteur, qui permet de prévisualiser la clé de fonctionnement du véhicule из самых мощных фигур: Голова и Плечи (H&S) и её обратной версии. L'indicateur de mise en œuvre optimisée du système (MaxObjects) se trouve à l'emplacement et dans la liste des graphiques affichés et в нескольких таймфр
Monthly High Low Liquidity Zones
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Ежемесячный Диапазон High & Low + Зоны Ликвидности v1.2 Автор: КУАМЕ Н’ДА ЛЕМИССА Описание: Преобразуйте ваш анализ рынка с этим мощным индикатором, который объединяет: Ключевые месячные уровни: High, Low, Open и Close для определения самых важных зон поддержки и сопротивления. Динамический диапазон High/Low: Автоматически отслеживает экстремальные колебания цен для выявления значительных движений рынка. Зоны ликвидности: Визуальные прямоугольники, показывающие области концентрации ликвидности
Booster Trading Pro V
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Booster Trading Pro Auteur : KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA Plateforme : MetaTrader 5 Type : Plusieurs indicateurs techniques Description Avant de commencer votre analyse de marché avec Booster Trading Pro , un indicateur universel qui ne comprend pas les principaux instruments : Les principaux paramètres de l'appareil sont : le maximum, le minimum, l'ouverture et la fermeture pour l'exploitation en charge et en maintenance. Les diapasons dynamiques pour vous et pour vos enfants : assurez-vous de sélec
Channel Ultima
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Channel Ultima – Indicateur dynamique de nombreux canaux L'avis de Cratkoe Channel Ultima – c'est un indicateur qui vous permet de parcourir automatiquement trois canaux dynamiques . Il s'agit d'une vidéo parfaite pour les professionnels, les professionnels et les professionnels, idéal pour les professionnels en technologie et en construction. Description détaillée Channel Ultima vous propose et propose trois chaînes disponibles , disponibles sur les réseaux sociaux et les stations de rad
Institutional Liquidity Map Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
I Institutional Liquidity Map Pro — это профессиональный индикатор MetaTrader 5, который отображает зоны институциональной ликвидности на основе месячных максимумов и минимумов. Он автоматически определяет зоны снятия стопов, потенциальные разворотные области и зоны накопления/распределения. Индикатор отслеживает до 3 уровней ликвидности покупок и продаж в реальном времени. Основные функции: Автоматическое определение месячных максимумов и минимумов Зоны институциональной ликвидности в реальном
SMXZones
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
SMXZones – Zones gratuites Smart Money Liens institutionnels • Tendances actuelles • Signaux PinBar Auteur: KOUAME N'DA LEMISSA Торгуйте как профессионалы Smart Money SMXZones – c'est un indicateur puissant, adapté à la gestion des institutions de licences, de structure et de configuration . Alors que les téléspectateurs peuvent voir des vidéos, les jeux vidéo du groupe permettent de capter les positions et de pouvoir créer des scènes de tournage réelles . Avec SMXZones, vous ne pouvez pas activ
ICT Smart Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Русская версия (Russe) ICT Smart Pro Argent intelligent – ​​Déséquilibre des TIC – Limites de temps institutionnelles – Structure du marché Description ICT Smart Pro est un indicateur professionnel destiné à l'analyse de l'utilisation des concepts Smart Money et des méthodes ICT (Inner Circle Trader) . L'indicateur concerne tous les instruments institutionnels nécessaires à la résolution de problèmes et permet de déterminer l'état des lieux, ainsi que les groupes. Les frais financiers sont fixés
Time Box Pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Description commerciale MQL5 – TIME BOX PRO v2.0 Examen TIME BOX PRO v2.0 est un indicateur multi-format professionnel qui permet de mieux visualiser les touches de chaque zone. ваших Graphiques MetaTrader 5. Les zones automatiques incluent : ANNÉE (année), SEMESTRE (année), TRIMESTRE (compte), MOIS (mois), SEMAINE (heure) et JOUR (jour), et настраиваемыми Les valeurs globales (HB 90 %, 50 %, 10 %) permettent d'analyser facilement les diapasons et les éléments stratégiques. Optimisation de la
Marubozu Pro SUP
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Marubozu Pro ELITE X v3.100 – Description (Russe)  Examen Marubozu Pro ELITE X — est un indicateur d'action des prix qui optimise automatiquement les modèles de Marubozu dans le cadre de la dynamique filtre tendance pour la nouvelle EMA. Il s'agit de rétablir les signaux d'achat/vente et les valeurs (haut, bas, milieu) pour toutes les décisions prises.  Fonctions gratuites 1. Signalisation automatique ACHETER (синяя стрелка) при сильной бычьей свече с маленькими тенями VENDRE (красная стрел
Tweezer pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
TWEEZER PRO SUP v4.0 – Price Action Reversal Indicator Author: KOUAME N’DA LEMISSA Platform: MetaTrader 5 Description TWEEZER PRO SUP v4.0 is a professional next-generation trading indicator designed to accurately detect strong market reversals using the powerful Tweezer Top and Tweezer Bottom candlestick patterns. It combines advanced price action analysis, an intelligent EMA trend filter, and dynamic market structure zones, delivering clear, reliable, and trade-ready signals for all types of t
Smart structure sr ultima
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
STRUCTURE DU MART SR ULTIMA  Structure ultime du marché et indicateur intelligent de support/résistance SMART STRUCTURE SR ULTIMA est une solution de trading avancée conçue pour fournir une lecture claire, précise et professionnelle de la structure du marché. Conçu pour les traders modernes, cet indicateur combine une structure intelligente (DER/DES) , des niveaux de support et de résistance dynamiques et un système unique de Structure Fan qui visualise la force du marché, son expansion et ses z
Trader manuel assistant
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Эксперты
INTERACTIVE RISK BOX EA MT5 – MANUEL UNIQUEMENT Description INTERACTIVE RISK BOX EA – MANUEL UNIQUEMENT – c'est un expert (Expert Advisor), conçu pour une utilisation visuelle et rapide des risques non résolus dans MetaTrader 5. Cette version est actuellement orientée vers les véhicules à moteur, ce qui permet de contrôler le contrôle global de vos utilisateurs , sans avoir à le faire. Les automatismes utilisent pour cela un instrument professionnel pour une meilleure visualisation des capacité
Master dynamics channel pro
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
MASTER DYNAMICS CHANNEL PRO MASTER DYNAMICS CHANNEL PRO — это профессиональный мульти-таймфреймовый индикатор каналов, который автоматически отображает недельные, месячные, квартальные и годовые каналы тренда на одном графике. Он разработан для анализа институциональной структуры рынка и помогает трейдерам определять ключевые зоны поддержки и сопротивления, направление тренда, пробойные возможности (breakout) и долгосрочные рыночные циклы . Лёгкий, без перерисовки (non-repainting) и полностью н
Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker Описание Monthly Open Liquidity Tracker — это профессиональный индикатор для MetaTrader 5, предназначенный для отслеживания уровней открытия месяца (Monthly Open) и автоматического определения захвата ликвидности (Liquidity Sweeps) вокруг этих важных институциональных ценовых уровней. Индикатор отображает последние месячные уровни открытия и закрытия, рассчитывает расстояние между ними в пунктах и выделяет зоны, где рынок собрал ликвидность перед последующим направ
Master Sweep
N'da Lemissa Kouame
Индикаторы
MASTER SWEEP – Multi-Timeframe Dynamic Levels & Liquidity Bias Indicator (v4.2) Product Description Unlock the Power of Multi-Timeframe Liquidity Analysis! Markets do not move randomly—they move toward liquidity. MASTER SWEEP is a professional trading indicator designed for traders who want to instantly identify institutional key levels across Monthly, Weekly, and Daily timeframes, while detecting Liquidity Sweeps , Pin Bar rejections , and market bias with precision. Developed by KOUAME N'DA LE
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