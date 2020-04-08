EmasFijas

EmasFijas

Multi-Timeframe EMA Indicator for MetaTrader 5

Product Description

English:

EmasFijas displays EMAs (Exponential Moving Averages) from any timeframe on your current chart. Perfect for multi-timeframe analysis without switching charts. Features an intuitive visual dropdown panel to quickly select any of the 21 available MT5 timeframes.

Español:

EmasFijas muestra EMAs (Medias Móviles Exponenciales) de cualquier temporalidad en tu gráfico actual. Perfecto para análisis multi-temporalidad sin cambiar de gráfico. Incluye un panel visual con menú desplegable para seleccionar rápidamente cualquiera de las 21 temporalidades disponibles en MT5.

Key Features

  • Display 3 customizable EMAs (default: 30, 50, 100)

  • All 21 MT5 timeframes available (M1 to MN1)

  • Compact visual dropdown panel for easy timeframe selection

  • Remembers your last selected timeframe (persists across chart changes)

  • Enable/disable specific timeframes via input parameters

  • Fully customizable colors and line widths

  • Customizable EMA periods

  • Adjustable panel position

Use Cases

  • Scalping: View H1 or H4 trend EMAs while trading on M1 or M5

  • Swing Trading: Monitor D1 or W1 EMAs on H4 charts

  • Trend Confirmation: Confirm entries with higher timeframe trend direction

  • Support/Resistance: Use higher timeframe EMAs as dynamic S/R levels

Available Timeframes

Category

Timeframes

Minutes

M1, M2, M3, M4, M5, M6, M10, M12, M15, M20, M30

Hours

H1, H2, H3, H4, H6, H8, H12

Higher

D1 (Daily), W1 (Weekly), MN1 (Monthly)


Input Parameters

Parameter

Description

EMA Periods (1, 2, 3)

Customize EMA periods (default: 30, 50, 100)

Colors (1, 2, 3)

Set custom colors for each EMA line

Line Width

Adjust line thickness (default: 2)

Show M1-MN1

Enable/disable each timeframe in dropdown

Panel Position X, Y

Adjust panel location on chart


How to Use

  1. Add the indicator to any chart

  2. Configure EMA periods and colors if desired

  3. Click the dropdown button on the panel

  4. Select the timeframe you want to display

  5. The EMAs will be drawn from the selected timeframe on your current chart

Requirements

  • MetaTrader 5 (any version)

  • Works with any broker

  • Works with any symbol (Forex, Stocks, Crypto, etc.)

  • No external dependencies

Screenshots Checklist (for submission)

Required screenshots to include:

  1. Main view: Indicator on chart with EMAs visible

  2. Dropdown open: Panel with timeframe list expanded

  3. Different timeframe: Showing H1 EMAs on M10 chart

  4. Parameters: Input settings window

  5. Multiple symbols: Indicator working on different instruments

Technical Information

Platform

MetaTrader 5

Category

Indicators - Trend

Version

1.00

Language

MQL5


Additional Notes

This indicator has been thoroughly tested and optimized for performance. The code is clean, well-documented, and follows MQL5 best practices. It uses efficient handle management and proper buffer calculations to ensure smooth operation even on charts with many bars.

The visual panel is designed to be compact and non-intrusive, allowing traders to focus on their analysis while having quick access to timeframe selection.

Support

For questions, suggestions, or support, please contact me through MQL5.com messaging system.


Produtos recomendados
Special Agent mt5
Vitalii Zakharuk
Indicadores
The advantage of working on the Special Agent signal indicator is that the trader does not need to independently conduct a technical analysis of the chart. Determining the market trend is an important task for traders, and the tool gives ready-made signals in the form of directional arrows. This tool is an arrow (signal). Special Agent is a trend indicator, a technical analysis tool that helps to determine the exact direction of the trend: either up or down price movement for a trading pair of
Time Dashboard
Pankaj Kushwaha
Indicadores
Time Dashboard MT5 is a powerful and user-friendly MetaTrader 5 indicator designed to provide real-time time zone and clock information directly on your trading chart. Ideal for forex traders and global market participants, this tool displays server time, local time, and the time difference between them, enhancing your ability to manage trades across different time zones. Key Features : Real-Time Time Display : Shows current server time, local time, and their respective time zones with precise o
FREE
Graphic Alignment Context
Ricardo Alexandre Laurentino
Indicadores
O Indicador Técnico Graphic Alignment Context (GAC) mede a diferença vertical da média simples do preço de um instrumento financeiro no contexto de três diferentes tempos gráficos determinados por um número definido de barras ou velas (períodos) para determinar a força da tendência de compra ou venda. Preços médios ascendentes indicam força compradora (1), preços médios descendentes indicam força Vendedora (-1) e qualquer cenário diferente das duas condições anteriores indicam Neutralidade (0).
FREE
NakaTrend
Ricardo De Andrade Nakano
2 (1)
Indicadores
"Apresentamos NakaTrend: Seu Detector de Tendências Definitivo para o MetaTrader 5! Pronto para revolucionar sua experiência de negociação? Conheça o NakaTrend, seu indicador confiável para identificar mudanças de tendência com precisão e facilidade. Com o NakaTrend, você nunca mais perderá uma oportunidade de capitalizar mudanças no mercado. Quando uma tendência de alta surge, o NakaTrend a sinaliza com um cifrão verde, indicando que você deve fazer uma ordem de compra. E quando a tendência
FREE
Hydra Trend Rider MT5
INTRAQUOTES
Indicadores
Hydra Trend Rider is a non-repainting, multi-timeframe trend indicator that delivers precise buy/sell signals and real-time alerts for high-probability trade setups. With its color-coded trend line, customizable dashboard, and mobile notifications, it's perfect for traders seeking clarity, confidence, and consistency in trend trading. Download the Metatrader 4 Version Read the Indicator User Manual here. HURRY!  Price  increasing soon! Read the product description carefully before purchasing the
Bid Price Timer Indicator
Md Amzad Hossain
Indicadores
Bid Price Timer Indicator — Precisão e Controle Inteligente do Preço! Eleve a sua precisão no trading com o Bid Price Timer Indicator , uma ferramenta poderosa criada para traders que valorizam tempo, exatidão e clareza em cada movimento do mercado. Principais recursos: Temporizador fixo – Sempre visível no lado direito do gráfico (ajustável com X_Offset). Acompanhamento dinâmico do preço – O temporizador se move suavemente para cima e para baixo , seguindo o preço Bid em tempo
HedgingTrading
Evgeniy Zhdan
Utilitários
Advisor for hedging trading or pair trading. A convenient panel allows you to open positions on the necessary trading instruments and lots. Automatically determines the type of trading account - netting or hedging. Advisor can close all its positions upon reaching profit or loss (determined in the settings). A negative value is required to control losses (for example, -100, -500, etc.). If the corresponding fields are 0, the EA will not use this function.   Settings: Close profit (if 0 here
Multi TF Trend Dashboard
Watcharapon Sangkaew
Indicadores
Multi-TF Trend Dashboard Short Description / Slogan: See the entire market trend in a single glance! A simple, clean, and powerful dashboard for every trader. Full Description: (1. For Free Distribution) Hello MQL5 Community, I am excited to share the Multi-TF Trend Dashboard , a tool I developed to simplify trend analysis. This indicator is offered completely free as a contribution to this amazing community. (2. Indicator's Functionality) Are you tired of constantly switching between timeframe
FREE
TilsonT3
Jonathan Pereira
5 (1)
Indicadores
A média móvel Tillson's T3 foi apresentada ao mundo da análise técnica no artigo ''A Better Moving Average'', publicado na revista americana   Technical   Analysis of Stock Commodities . Desenvolvida por Tim Tillson, logo os analistas e operadores de mercados futuros ficaram fascinados com esta técnica que suaviza a série de preços ao mesmo tempo em que   diminui o lag (atraso)   típicos dos sistemas seguidores de tendências.
FREE
Tulips MT5
Kun Jiao
4.83 (6)
Experts
Descrição da Estratégia Tulip EA Estratégia principal Seguimento de tendência : Com stop-loss, sem estratégias arriscadas como Martingale ou grid. Negociações independentes (compra/venda) : Analisa padrões de candlestick para entrar no início de tendências. Parâmetros Parâmetro Padrão / Descrição Parâmetro de estabilidade 5 (padrão) Ativo Ouro (XAUUSD) Stop Loss / Take Profit SL 0.3%, TP 1.2% Tamanho do lote 0.01 (padrão) Gerenciamento automático 0.01 lote por $10 000 de saldo Período gráfico M
FREE
Utilities
Douglas Lucio De Araujo
Indicadores
Indicador com 3 funcionalidades - Relógio : Relógio independente do gráfico, não para a contagem mesmo com o mercado fechado. - Template : Após definir uma configuração em qualquer gráfico, seja padrões de cores, indicadores, zoom... A configuração será copiada para todos os gráficos ativos. - TimeFrame : Defina o TimeFrame em um gráfico, e com apenas um clique todos os gráficos ativos serão alterados para o mesmo TimeFrame.
WaveTheory Fully automatic calculation
Kaijun Wang
Indicadores
Este indicador é um indicador para análise automática de ondas que é perfeito para negociações práticas! Caso... Nota:   Não estou acostumado a usar nomes ocidentais para classificação de ondas. Devido à influência da convenção de nomenclatura de Tang Lun (Tang Zhong Shuo Zen), nomeei a onda básica como   uma caneta   e a banda de onda secundária como   um segmento   . ao mesmo tempo, o segmento tem a direção da tendência.   O segmento de tendência principal   é nomeado (esse método de nomencl
Asia London New York Session Kill Zone Mt5
Rahul Shrikrishna Dani
Indicadores
Session Kill zones with panel for quick changes. Asia Killzone London Killzone New York Killzone London Close Killzone In this indicator GMT+2 timings are used that are most common among many brokers. read the image attached in the screenshots to know more about sessions adjustments Session timings can be changed according to your broker timings and day light savings. Thank you :) Always open to feedback and criticism if it helps me provide you more value. - Rahul  My other indicators you may l
SLS Tutelege
Hope Salang
Indicadores
Product Name: SavasaLaS Tutelage | Pro Price Action Compass Stop guessing. Start trading with Confluence. SavasaLaS Tutelage is not just an indicator; it is a complete trading system designed for the serious Price Action trader. It eliminates chart noise by strictly enforcing the three pillars of institutional trading: Market Structure , Trend Direction , and Candlestick Verification . Unlike standard indicators that flood your chart with weak signals, SavasaLaS Tutelage waits for the "Perfect O
FREE
KT Psar Arrows MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (1)
Indicadores
O KT Psar Arrows plota setas no gráfico utilizando o indicador padrão Parabolic SAR. Uma seta de alta é desenhada quando a máxima da vela toca o SAR. Uma seta de baixa é desenhada quando a mínima da vela toca o SAR. Os sinais são gerados em tempo real, sem a necessidade de esperar o fechamento da vela.  Recursos Uma ferramenta útil para traders que desejam experimentar estratégias de negociação que envolvem o indicador Parabolic SAR.  Pode ser usado para identificar pontos de reversão no mercad
Price Predictor Pro
Emma-ekong Ben Eshiet
Indicadores
Price Predictor Pro Turn Market Patterns into Predictable Profits! Are you tired of guessing where the market will go next? With Price Predictor Pro , you’ll trade with confidence by spotting powerful chart patterns and receiving precise price projections —directly on your MT5 chart. What Price Predictor Pro Does: ️ Detects high-probability chart patterns like Double Tops, Double Bottoms, Head & Shoulders, Flags, Pennants, and more . ️ Instantly projects the next price target using adv
FREE
Analise Probabilistica
Valter Cezar Costa
4.78 (9)
Indicadores
Tenho certeza que depois de muita pesquisa na internet, você não encontrou nenhum indicador que possa ajudá-lo com operações forex ou binárias na mais recente estratégia de probabilidade criada pelo famoso trader Ronald Cutrim. A estratégia é baseada em uma simples contagem de velas verdes e vermelhas, verificando um desequilíbrio numérico entre elas ao longo de um determinado período de tempo em um gráfico de mercado de investimentos. Caso esse desequilíbrio se confirme e seja igual ou superior
FREE
Crystal FVG Detector Multitime Frames
Muhammad Jawad Shabir
Indicadores
Crystal FVG Touch Detector – Indicador avançado Smart Money Concept Crystal FVG Touch Detector é um indicador profissional para traders que seguem Smart Money Concepts (SMC) e a metodologia ICT. Identifica automaticamente Fair Value Gaps (FVG) em qualquer ativo e timeframe, mostrando zonas coloridas e detecção de toque. Baseado em lógica sem repaint, revela desequilíbrios institucionais em tempo real. Características principais Deteção precisa de FVGs altistas e baixistas. Atualização automática
FREE
VIDyA MoreTimeFrame
Yu Zhang
Indicadores
1. Why did I develop this series of indicators I found that most traders need to use multiple time frame indicators. They usually switch time frame to see indicators. However, once the timeframe is switched, you cannot see the  corresponding relationship  between  the price in the smaller timeframe  and  the indicator in the larger timeframe . For example: if your price chart is in H1 timeframe, you can see H4, D1 and W1 indicators in H1 timeframe Chart. This is more helpful for you to find th
RSIScalperPro
PATRICK WENNING
Indicadores
Introducing RSIScalperPro - the revolutionary RSI-based indicator for Metatrader 5, specifically designed for scalping in the one-minute chart. With RSIScalperPro, you'll have a powerful toolkit for precise entry and exit signals to take your trading to the next level. RSIScalperPro utilizes two different RSI indicators that provide clear signals for overbought and oversold areas. You can customize the time periods and limit values of the two RSIs according to your preferences to achieve the be
My Point MT5
Claudia Ramona Angerer
Indicadores
Diagnosis of major and minor pivot Trend detection with many signals Can be used in all symbols Can be used in all time frames Settings: Back Show: The number of candles it displays If you need any adjustments, or have any questions or suggestions, message me How to trade: Blue: sell signal Red: buy signal Blue and red at the same time: no signal Exit signal: Opposite signal
ADR Pro
Oleksandr Myrhorodskyi
Indicadores
ADR Pro — Auto Adaptive Daily Range & Volatility Indicator (ATR + ADR + Alerts) Auto Adaptation. All Markets. No Guesswork . Enhance your trading decisions with precise ADR levels — for Forex, Crypto, Stocks, Indices, Metals, Energy, Commodities, and ETFs. Easy Setup Professional Features Lifetime Free Updates ADR Pro is your personal "volatility compass" that shows the real daily range boundaries for any asset. Forget manual calculations and constant parameter adjustments — the indicator
Standard PVSR
Ashok Kumar Singha
Indicadores
Standard PVSR is based on Pivot Points. Steps to Setup the Indicator: Install the Custom Indicator; Set all the Lines Color, Width and Styles; Set visualization to All Timeframe; and DONE It can be used for: All Pairs: Forex, Cryptocurrencies, Metals, Stocks, Indices etc. All Timeframe All Brokers All type of Trading Style like Scalping, Swing, Intraday, Short-Term, Long-Term etc. Multiple Chart -->> For any Type of Support, Guidance, Setup Issue, EA Optimization, Input Setup etc. etc
FREE
Three Line Strike Scanner with trend filter
Jan Flodin
5 (1)
Indicadores
Além de encontrar formações de ataque de três linhas de alta e baixa, este indicador de período de tempo múltiplo e símbolo múltiplo também pode procurar os seguintes padrões de velas (consulte as capturas de tela para explicação dos padrões): Três soldados brancos (reversão> padrão de continuação) Três corvos negros (reversão> padrão de continuação) As formações não aparecem com muita frequência em períodos de tempo superiores quando a opção restrita nas configurações do indicador está habilita
Multi Exponential Moving Averange
Nicanor Jr Cagape Layco
Indicadores
Inspired by the popular beat the market maker Multi MA. Now available for MT5 to be utilized. Multi Exponential Moving Average (Multi-EMA) Indicator for MT5 The Multi-EMA Indicator is designed to help traders visualize multiple exponential moving averages on one chart with precision and clarity. It plots five customizable EMA lines, each with distinct colors, making it easy to identify market trend direction, strength, and potential reversal zones at a glance. Key Features: Plots five indepen
SMC Workflow Auto EA
Choawana Malaikitsanachalee
Experts
English – Product Description (V1.42) SMC Workflow Auto EA — SR / OB / FVG with BOS–CHOCH Confirmation Smart-Money-Concepts Expert Advisor that trades only when a clean SMC setup appears: Order-Block retest after Break of Structure (BOS / CHOCH) confirmation, with optional SR and Fair Value Gap (FVG) confluence. The EA uses pending limit orders, fixed SL/TP or RR-based exits, step-lock trailing and strict risk-controls designed to pass broker validation. What it does Detects swing structure usi
FREE
Pivot Reversal Free
Fyodor Korotkov
5 (1)
Indicadores
Hi there! Since I am starting commercial and non-commercial product publishing I would highly appreciate: If you like this product, please rate it. That will help to promote not only this product, but indirectly another ones. So, such promotion will help to make some money from commercial products. Thus, I will have opportunity to fund my another directions of trading researches like bot development using mql4 and mql5 programming languages as well as python written products like crypto bots. If
FREE
Liquidity Map
Alex Amuyunzu Raymond
Indicadores
Liquidity Map  Overview The Liquidity Map indicator is an advanced visualization tool based on ICT Smart Money Concepts . It automatically identifies daily Buy Zones , Sell Zones , and Liquidity Levels , showing where price is likely to reverse or continue based on institutional order flow. It calculates key levels from the daily session — such as the previous day’s high, low, and midpoint — then derives a premium (sell bias) and discount (buy bias) structure. When price trades into these mapped
BeST Trend Exploiter MT5
Eleni Koulocheri
5 (1)
Indicadores
BeST_Trend Exploiter  is a Metatrader Indicator  based on a smart proprietary algorithm which can detect the market Median Trend while it filters out the noise providing Buy and Sell Signals and also wherever it is applicable it provides us with TP Levels of High Probability. Additionally as it has Built Inside all the necessary features it can be used as a Complete Strategy of very Impressive Results. Essential Advantages of the Indicator Clear and Easily Understandable trading rules. Real Ti
MP Heatmap for MT5
Pierre Ksachikian
5 (2)
Indicadores
A heatmap is a graphical representation of data in two dimensions, using colors to display different factors. Heatmaps are a helpful visual aid for viewers, enabling the quick dissemination of statistical or data-driven information. The MP Heatmap indicator provides a graphical representation of the relative strengths of major currencies compared to others, organizing data from pairs into color-coded results and producing a clear overview of the entire Forex market. The MP Heatmap indicator dis
FREE
Os compradores deste produto também adquirem
Smart Trend Trading System MT5
Issam Kassas
4.66 (56)
Indicadores
Se você comprar este indicador, receberá meu Gerenciador de Operações Profissional + EA  GRATUITAMENTE. Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Sistema de Trading é um Indicador Não Repintado, Não Redesenho e Não Atrasado, o que o torna ideal tanto para o trading manual quanto para o automatizado. Curso online, manual e download de predefinições. O "Sistema de Trading Inteligente MT5" é uma solução completa de trading projetada para traders novos e experientes. Ele combina mais de 10 indicadores
Power Candles MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Power Candles – Sinais de entrada baseados em força para qualquer mercado Power Candles leva a análise de força comprovada da Stein Investments diretamente para o seu gráfico de preços. Em vez de reagir apenas ao preço, cada candle é colorido com base na força real do mercado, permitindo identificar instantaneamente a construção de momentum, aceleração de força e transições limpas de tendência. Uma única lógica para todos os mercados Power Candles funciona automaticamente em todos os símbolos de
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro
Ich Khiem Nguyen
3.29 (7)
Indicadores
Gold Sniper Scalper Pro - Sistema de Negociação de Ouro (XAU/USD) no MetaTrader 5 Para o negociador sério: Aborde a negociação de Ouro com uma metodologia estruturada e baseada em dados que combina múltiplos fatores de análise de mercado. Esta ferramenta foi construída para apoiar a sua análise de negociação de Ouro. Oportunidade de Preço Limitada Esta é uma chance de possuir o Gold Sniper Scalper Pro antes que o preço aumente. O preço do produto aumentará $50 após cada 10 compras subsequentes.
Divergence Bomber
Ihor Otkydach
4.96 (76)
Indicadores
Cada comprador deste indicador recebe adicionalmente, e de forma gratuita: A ferramenta exclusiva "Bomber Utility", que acompanha automaticamente cada operação, define os níveis de Stop Loss e Take Profit e fecha operações de acordo com as regras da estratégia; Arquivos de configuração (set files) para ajustar o indicador em diferentes ativos; Set files para configurar o Bomber Utility nos modos: "Risco Mínimo", "Risco Balanceado" e "Estratégia de Espera"; Um vídeo tutorial passo a passo que aju
Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe
Sirikorn Rungsang
4.91 (32)
Indicadores
***Entry In The Zone and SMC Multi Timeframe é uma ferramenta de análise de mercado em tempo real desenvolvida com base nos Smart Money Concepts (SMC). Ela foi projetada para ajudar os traders a analisarem a estrutura do mercado de forma sistemática e obterem uma visão mais clara da direção geral do mercado. O sistema analisa automaticamente Pontos de Reversão, Zonas-Chave e a Estrutura de Mercado em múltiplos timeframes, enquanto exibe Points of Interest (POI), sinais sem repaint e níveis autom
Game Changer Indicator mt5
Vasiliy Strukov
4.67 (6)
Indicadores
O Game Changer é um indicador de tendências revolucionário, concebido para ser utilizado em qualquer instrumento financeiro, transformando o seu metatrader num poderoso analisador de tendências. O indicador não se retraça nem apresenta atrasos. Funciona em qualquer período de tempo e auxilia na identificação de tendências, sinaliza potenciais reversões, atua como um mecanismo de trailing stop e fornece alertas em tempo real para respostas rápidas do mercado. Quer seja um profissional experiente
Atomic Analyst MT5
Issam Kassas
4.31 (26)
Indicadores
Primeiramente, vale ressaltar que este Indicador de Negociação não repinta, não redesenha e não apresenta atrasos, tornando-o ideal tanto para negociação manual quanto automatizada. Manual do utilizador: configurações, entradas e estratégia. O Analista Atômico é um Indicador de Ação de Preço PA que utiliza a força e o momentum do preço para encontrar uma vantagem melhor no mercado. Equipado com filtros avançados que ajudam a remover ruídos e sinais falsos, e aumentam o potencial de negociação.
ARIPoint
Temirlan Kdyrkhan
1 (1)
Indicadores
ARIPoint is a powerful trading companion designed to generate high-probability entry signals with dynamic TP/SL/DP levels based on volatility. Built-in performance tracking shows win/loss stats, PP1/PP2 hits, and success rates all updated live. Key Features: Buy/Sell signals with adaptive volatility bands Real-time TP/SL/DP levels based on ATR Built-in MA Filter with optional ATR/StdDev volatility Performance stats panel (Success, Profit/Loss, PP1/PP2) Alerts via popup, sound, push, or email Cu
FX Power MT5 NG
Daniel Stein
5 (28)
Indicadores
FX Power: Analise a Força das Moedas para Decisões de Negociação Mais Inteligentes Visão Geral FX Power é a sua ferramenta essencial para compreender a força real das principais moedas e do ouro em quaisquer condições de mercado. Identificando moedas fortes para comprar e fracas para vender, FX Power simplifica as decisões de negociação e revela oportunidades de alta probabilidade. Quer você prefira seguir tendências ou antecipar reversões usando valores extremos de Delta, esta ferramenta adap
Quantum TrendPulse
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
5 (20)
Indicadores
Apresentando   Quantum TrendPulse   , a ferramenta de negociação definitiva que combina o poder do   SuperTrend   ,   RSI   e   Stochastic   em um indicador abrangente para maximizar seu potencial de negociação. Projetado para traders que buscam precisão e eficiência, este indicador ajuda você a identificar tendências de mercado, mudanças de momentum e pontos de entrada e saída ideais com confiança. Principais características: Integração SuperTrend:   siga facilmente a tendência predominante do
Azimuth Pro
Ottaviano De Cicco
Indicadores
PROMOÇÃO DE LANÇAMENTO O preço do Azimuth Pro está inicialmente definido em 299 $ para os primeiros 100 compradores. O preço final será de 499 $. A DIFERENÇA ENTRE ENTRADAS RETAIL E INSTITUCIONAIS NÃO É O INDICADOR — É A LOCALIZAÇÃO. A maioria dos traders entra em níveis de preço arbitrários, perseguindo momentum ou reagindo a sinais atrasados. As instituições esperam o preço atingir níveis estruturados onde oferta e demanda realmente mudam. Azimuth Pro mapeia esses níveis automaticamente: V
Trend Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.84 (99)
Indicadores
Desbloqueie o poder da negociação de tendências com o indicador Trend Screener: sua solução definitiva de negociação de tendências, alimentada por lógica difusa e sistema de múltiplas moedas! Eleve sua negociação de tendências com o Trend Screener, o revolucionário indicador de tendências alimentado por lógica difusa. É um poderoso indicador de acompanhamento de tendências que combina mais de 13 ferramentas e recursos premium e 3 estratégias de negociação, tornando-o uma escolha versátil para to
Smart Stop Indicator MT5
Daniel Stein
5 (2)
Indicadores
Smart Stop Indicator – Precisão inteligente de stop-loss diretamente no seu gráfico Visão geral O Smart Stop Indicator é a solução ideal para traders que desejam definir seu stop-loss de forma clara e metódica, sem adivinhações ou decisões baseadas apenas na intuição. A ferramenta combina lógica clássica de price action (topos mais altos, fundos mais baixos) com um sistema moderno de detecção de rompimentos para identificar onde realmente deve estar o próximo nível lógico de stop. Seja em tend
Grabber System MT5
Ihor Otkydach
4.8 (20)
Indicadores
Apresento a você um excelente indicador técnico: Grabber, que funciona como uma estratégia de trading “tudo incluído”, pronta para usar. Em um único código estão integradas ferramentas poderosas de análise técnica de mercado, sinais de entrada (setas), funções de alertas e notificações push. Cada comprador deste indicador também recebe gratuitamente: Utilitário Grabber: ferramenta para gerenciamento automático de ordens abertas Vídeo tutorial passo a passo: como instalar, configurar e operar com
Smart Price Action Concepts MT5
Issam Kassas
4 (14)
Indicadores
Antes de tudo, vale ressaltar que esta Ferramenta de Negociação é um Indicador Não Repintante, Não Redesenhante e Não Atrasado, o que a torna ideal para negociação profissional. Curso online, manual do utilizador e demonstração. O Indicador de Conceitos de Ação de Preço Inteligente é uma ferramenta muito poderosa tanto para traders novos quanto experientes. Ele combina mais de 20 indicadores úteis em um único, combinando ideias avançadas de negociação como Análise do Trader do Círculo Interno
Trend indicator AI mt5
Ramil Minniakhmetov
5 (13)
Indicadores
O indicador Trend Ai é uma ótima ferramenta que irá melhorar a análise de mercado de um trader, combinando a identificação de tendências com pontos de entrada acionáveis e alertas de reversão. Este indicador permite que os usuários naveguem pelas complexidades do mercado forex com confiança e precisão Além dos sinais primários, o indicador Trend Ai identifica pontos de entrada secundários que surgem durante retrações ou retrações, permitindo que os comerciantes capitalizem as correções de preço
RelicusRoad Pro MT5
Relicus LLC
5 (24)
Indicadores
Quantas vezes você comprou um indicador de negociação com ótimos backtests, prova de desempenho em conta real com números fantásticos e estatísticas por toda parte, mas depois de usá-lo, você acaba perdendo sua conta? Você não deve confiar em um sinal por si só, você precisa saber por que ele apareceu em primeiro lugar, e é isso que o RelicusRoad Pro faz de melhor! Manual do Usuário + Estratégias + Vídeos de Treinamento + Grupo Privado com Acesso VIP + Versão Móvel Disponível Uma Nova Maneira d
M1 Scalper Pro MT5
Elif Kaya
5 (9)
Indicadores
- Real price is 80$ - 45% Discount (It is 45$ now) Contact me for extra bonus   indicator, instruction or any questions! - Lifetime update free - Non-repaint - Related product: Gann Gold EA - I just sell my products in Elif Kaya Profile, any other websites are stolen old versions, So no any new updates or support. Advantages of  M1 Scalper Pro  Profitability: M1 Scalper Pro is highly profitable with a strict exit strategy. Frequent Opportunities: M1 Scalper Pro  takes advantage of numerous smal
IX Power MT5
Daniel Stein
4.92 (12)
Indicadores
IX Power: Descubra informações de mercado para índices, commodities, criptomoedas e forex Visão Geral IX Power é uma ferramenta versátil projetada para analisar a força de índices, commodities, criptomoedas e símbolos de forex. Enquanto o FX Power oferece a máxima precisão para pares de moedas ao utilizar dados de todos os pares disponíveis, o IX Power foca exclusivamente nos dados do mercado do símbolo subjacente. Isso torna o IX Power uma excelente escolha para mercados fora do forex e uma o
Berma Bands
Muhammad Elbermawi
5 (7)
Indicadores
O indicador Berma Bands (BBs) é uma ferramenta valiosa para traders que buscam identificar e capitalizar tendências de mercado. Ao analisar a relação entre o preço e os BBs, os traders podem discernir se um mercado está em uma fase de tendência ou de variação. Visite o [ Blog Berma Home ] para saber mais. As Bandas de Berma são compostas por três linhas distintas: a Banda de Berma Superior, a Banda de Berma Média e a Banda de Berma Inferior. Essas linhas são plotadas em torno do preço, criando u
Support and Resistance Screener Pro MT5
STE S.S.COMPANY
4.82 (22)
Indicadores
O Support And Resistance Screener está em um indicador de nível para MetaTrader que fornece várias ferramentas dentro de um indicador. As ferramentas disponíveis são: 1. Screener de estrutura de mercado. 2. Zona de retração de alta. 3. Zona de retração de baixa. 4. Pontos de Pivô Diários 5. Pontos Pivot semanais 6. Pontos Pivot mensais 7. Forte suporte e resistência com base no padrão harmônico e volume. 8. Zonas de nível de banco. OFERTA POR TEMPO LIMITADO: O indicador de suporte e resistência
Macroeconomic Analyzer
DARIO GALLIONE
Indicadores
Prices move for many reasons and these can vary from one operator to another: software, private and institutional traders simultaneously contribute to the formation of the price, making predictive art very difficult. However, there are measurable factors that bind the price to an underlying trend in line with the physical reality that the financial asset represents: these are the macroeconomic indicators. Large investors use this information wisely to set their strategies. Understanding these m
Matreshka
Dimitr Trifonov
5 (2)
Indicadores
Matreshka self-testing and self-optimizing indicator: 1. Is an interpretation of the Elliott Wave Analysis Theory. 2. Based on the principle of the indicator type ZigZag, and the waves are based on the principle of interpretation of the theory of DeMark. 3. Filters waves in length and height. 4. Draws up to six levels of ZigZag at the same time, tracking waves of different orders. 5. Marks Pulsed and Recoil Waves. 6. Draws arrows to open positions 7. Draws three channels. 8. Notes support and re
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5
Prime Horizon
5 (2)
Indicadores
Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 Market Structure Order Block Dashboard MT5 é um indicador para MetaTrader 5 que automatiza a análise da estrutura de mercado e dos conceitos ICT / Smart Money . Ele não abre posições e não gerencia ordens: é uma ferramenta de análise visual , não um robô de trading automatizado. O que o indicador mostra O indicador varre o gráfico e destaca as seguintes informações : Estrutura de mercado : swings importantes, HH, HL, LH, LL Quebras de estrutura : Break
Advanced Supply Demand MT5
Bernhard Schweigert
4.5 (14)
Indicadores
Atualmente com 33% de desconto! A melhor solução para qualquer Trader Novato ou especialista! Este indicador é uma ferramenta de negociação exclusiva, de alta qualidade e acessível porque incorporamos uma série de recursos proprietários e uma nova fórmula. Com esta atualização, você poderá mostrar fusos horários duplos. Você não só será capaz de mostrar um TF mais alto, mas também mostrar ambos, o TF do gráfico, MAIS o TF mais alto: MOSTRANDO ZONAS ANINHADAS. Todos os traders de Oferta e Demanda
Meravith AUTO
Ivan Stefanov
Indicadores
Meravith Auto é uma versão automatizada do sistema de trading Meravith. O indicador consiste em uma linha de tendência que muda de cor. Quando é altista, é verde, e quando é baixista, é vermelha. Esta é a linha de suporte da tendência. Uma linha de liquidez, onde o volume altista é igual ao volume baixista. Uma linha de desvio altista triplo. Uma linha de desvio baixista triplo. Pontos roxos e azuis que indicam alto volume. O ponto roxo indica um volume superior à média em duas desvios, e o azul
TPSproTREND PrO MT5
Roman Podpora
4.74 (19)
Indicadores
O TPSproTrend PRO identifica o momento em que o mercado realmente muda de direção e cria um ponto de entrada no início do movimento. Você entra no mercado quando o preço está apenas começando a se mover, e não depois que o movimento já ocorreu.   Indicador       Não redesenha os sinais e exibe automaticamente os pontos de entrada, Stop Loss e Take Profit, tornando a negociação clara, visual e estruturada. INSTRUÇÕES EM RUSSO   -   VERSÃO MT4 Principais vantagens Sinalização sem redesenho.   Tod
Ace Trend
Mikhail Sergeev
5 (2)
Indicadores
Apresentamos-lhe um indicador revolucionário que muda as regras do jogo no mundo da negociação de tendências. O indicador foi projetado para repensar o desempenho e elevar sua experiência de negociação a uma altura sem precedentes. Nosso indicador possui uma combinação única de recursos avançados que o diferenciam da concorrência. A tecnologia de ponta "Real Pricing Factors" oferece estabilidade incomparável, mesmo nas condições de mercado mais desafiadoras e voláteis. Diga adeus a padrões instá
Trend Forecaster
Alexey Minkov
5 (7)
Indicadores
The Trend Forecaster indicator utilizes a unique proprietary algorithm to determine entry points for a breakout trading strategy. The indicator identifies price clusters, analyzes price movement near levels, and provides a signal when the price breaks through a level. The Trend Forecaster indicator is suitable for all financial assets, including currencies (Forex), metals, stocks, indices, and cryptocurrencies. You can also adjust the indicator to work on any time frames, although it is recommen
Quantum Trend Sniper
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.74 (53)
Indicadores
Apresentando       Quantum Trend Sniper Indicator   , o inovador Indicador MQL5 que está transformando a maneira como você identifica e negocia as reversões de tendência! Desenvolvido por uma equipe de traders experientes com experiência comercial de mais de 13 anos,       Indicador de Atirador de Tendência Quântica       foi projetado para impulsionar sua jornada de negociação a novos patamares com sua forma inovadora de identificar reversões de tendência com precisão extremamente alta. ***Com
Filtro:
Sem comentários
Responder ao comentário