Aklamavo ICT KillZones
- Indicatori
- Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
- Versione: 1.0
This indicator draws vertical lines on the chart to mark the ICT Killzones for the last N days:
-
Asian Killzone
-
London Killzone
-
New York Killzone
Each killzone has:
-
start hour and end hour, which you can adjust according to your local/broker's time.
-
custom color
-
custom line thickness
These vertical lines help the trader visually see important liquidity windows used by ICT.
This indicator:
✓ Draws start and end lines for
• Asian
• London
• New York Killzones
✓ Fully customizable colors + thickness
✓ Draws killzones for the last N days
✓ Auto-deletes old lines
✓ Simple and efficient (no buffers)