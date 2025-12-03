Aklamavo ICT KillZones

This indicator draws vertical lines on the chart to mark the ICT Killzones for the last N days:

Asian Killzone

London Killzone

New York Killzone

Each killzone has:

start hour and end hour, which you can adjust according to your local/broker's time.

custom color

custom line thickness

These vertical lines help the trader visually see important liquidity windows used by ICT.

This indicator:

✓ Draws start and end lines for

• Asian

• London

• New York Killzones

✓ Fully customizable colors + thickness

✓ Draws killzones for the last N days

✓ Auto-deletes old lines

✓ Simple and efficient (no buffers)







