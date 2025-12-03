Aklamavo ICT KillZones

The indicator allows full customization of each killzone segment:

General

DaysToDisplay : number of past days to draw killzones for.

Asian Killzone Parameters

AsianStartHour , AsianEndHour

AsianColor , AsianWidth

London Killzone Parameters

LondonStartHour , LondonEndHour

LondonColor , LondonWidth

New York Killzone Parameters

NYStartHour , NYEndHour

NYColor , NYWidth

These inputs determine:

Where vertical lines are positioned.

Their color coding.

Their thickness on the chart.

2.1 GetSessionTime()

This function converts a date at midnight into a precise timestamp for a given session hour.

Steps:

Convert the day’s datetime to an MqlDateTime struct. Replace hour/minute/seconds with the session parameters. Convert back to a datetime.

This is how session start/end timestamps are computed reliably.

2.2 DrawLine()

Creates or updates a vertical line object on the chart.

Uses ObjectCreate() only if the object does not already exist.

Sets: Color ( OBJPROP_COLOR ) Style ( STYLE_SOLID ) Width ( OBJPROP_WIDTH ) Background and Ray properties (disabled).



The line is always redrawn at the given timestamp.

3.1 DrawKillzonesForDay()

This function draws six vertical lines per day:

Killzone Line 1 Line 2 Asian Start End London Start End New York Start End

It uses:

GetSessionTime() → computes timestamps

DrawLine() → draws each vertical line

Unique object names → include the day index i

Example:

KZ_Asian_Start_0

KZ_London_End_2

KZ_NY_Start_4

This ensures no name collisions.

Actions performed:

Deletes all existing vertical line objects to avoid duplicates. Determines today's midnight timestamp. Loops DaysToDisplay times: For each previous day, calculates day_start = today_start - i*86400 .

Calls DrawKillzonesForDay(day_start, i) .

Finally, ChartRedraw() is called to refresh the drawing immediately.

The indicator does not need to compute anything per tick or per candle, because all work is done in OnInit() . Therefore:

return rates_total;

This makes the indicator very lightweight and CPU-efficient.