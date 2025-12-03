Aklamavo ICT Central Bank Dealing Range
- Indicatori
- Sylvester Abiodun Aklamavo
- Versione: 1.0
This is an extremely clean, efficient, and well-designed CBDR engine.
Calculates ICT’s Central Bank Dealers Range (CBDR)
Using only candle bodies — NOT wicks (open–close structure).
For a defined time window (e.g., 00:00–05:00 New York).
For each past day and also for today in real time.
Draws the following on chart:
-
A rectangle showing the entire CBDR body range
-
The CBDR High line (body top)
-
The CBDR Low line (body bottom)
-
An optional midline
-
A pip label showing total CBDR size
-
Optional extensions (multiples of the range)
Uses New York → Broker time conversion if enabled.
Automatically deletes and redraws all objects every tick.
This is a full professional CBDR engine with real-time range tracking.
