Orderflow Scalper EA

ORDERFLOW SCALPER EA 4.5 [Real time high accurate absorption/exhaustion detection]
Advanced Delta Merge Trading System for Professional Traders
📖 Full Documentation: [Download PDF]
📈 Instrument : US30 [DJ30]
🕒 Time Frame : 15Min
📊 Myfxbook Chart: [myfxbook.com/members/DeltaMerge/]
🏦 Recommended Brokers : icmarkets, fpmarkets [This EA is fully optimized for ICMARKETS US30 conditions]
🏷️ Original Price: $2,399 ➜ Limited-Time Offer: $899
Revolutionary Order Flow Analysis Technology with Smart Money Concepts

The Orderflow Scalper EA 4.5 transforms how traders approach the US30 market by leveraging institutional-grade volume analysis techniques combined with cutting-edge Smart Money Concepts and professional trend filtering. This sophisticated system reads market sentiment through advanced delta calculations, volume profile analysis, and institutional order flow patterns, providing traders with the same tools used by professional trading floors and hedge funds.

CORE TRADING METHODOLOGY

Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) Engine

At the heart of this EA lies a proprietary CDV calculation engine that measures real-time buying and selling pressure. Unlike traditional technical indicators that rely solely on price action, this system analyzes the relationship between price movement and volume flow to identify where institutional money is positioned.

Volume Profile Integration

The EA incorporates three critical volume profile elements:

  • Point of Control (POC): Identifies the price with maximum trading activity
  • Value Area High (VAH): Upper boundary where 70% of volume occurs
  • Value Area Low (VAL): Lower boundary of the high-volume zone

Dynamic Heatmap Technology

Real-time price level calculation creates a dynamic heatmap of institutional interest zones. The system automatically identifies and monitors critical price levels where large orders typically accumulate, providing precise entry and exit opportunities.

VERSION 4.5 ENHANCEMENTS

Now includes Multi-Timeframe (MTF) Momentum Confirmation for stronger trend validation and Advanced Volume Flow Confirmation for more accurate absorption/exhaustion detection.

VERSION 4.1 

Smart Money Concepts Integration

Professional institutional analysis tools now built directly into the EA:

Order Block Detection: Real-time identification of institutional supply and demand zones where large orders accumulate. The system tracks order block validation and mitigation for optimal entry timing.

Fair Value Gap Analysis: Automated detection of market inefficiencies and imbalance zones. These gaps represent areas where price moved too quickly, creating high-probability reversal or continuation zones.

Liquidity Grab Recognition: Identifies when institutions sweep retail stop losses before reversing direction, providing optimal entry opportunities after liquidity collection.

Market Structure Analysis: Break of Structure (BOS) and Change of Character (CHoCH) detection ensures trades align with institutional flow direction.

Professional ADX Trend Filter

Advanced directional movement analysis for high-probability setups:

Multi-Component ADX System: Analyzes ADX value, Plus Directional Indicator (+DI), and Minus Directional Indicator (-DI) to confirm trend strength and direction before trade execution.

Trend Strength Classification: Automatic categorization of market conditions as Strong, Moderate, or Weak trends based on configurable ADX thresholds.

Directional Confirmation: Requires minimum separation between +DI and -DI values, ensuring clear directional bias exists before entering positions.

Enhanced Volatility and Momentum Filters

Intelligent market condition analysis eliminates low-quality trading environments:

ATR-Based Volatility Filter: Ensures sufficient market movement exists before trade execution, filtering out ranging periods.

Momentum Confirmation: Multi-candle momentum analysis validates directional bias before entries, preventing counter-trend trades.

News Event Avoidance: Time-based filtering prevents trading during major economic releases, protecting capital during unpredictable volatility.

Dynamic Stop Loss and Take Profit: ATR multiplier-based risk management automatically adjusts SL/TP levels based on current market volatility.

Daily Volume Level Integration

Revolutionary intraday volume analysis provides additional confluence:

M5 Volume Rejection Detection: Analyzes 5-minute candles within the current daily session, identifying significant wick formations indicating strong rejection levels.

Fibonacci-Volume Confluence: When Delta Merge extension levels align with volume rejection zones, the EA recognizes premium entry opportunities with multiple layers of confirmation.

INTELLIGENT TRADING FEATURES

Smart Money Flow Detection

  • Real-time analysis of institutional order flow patterns
  • Automatic identification of accumulation and distribution phases
  • Market structure confirmation before trade execution
  • Order Block mitigation tracking and Fair Value Gap monitoring
  • Delta divergence alerts for trend reversal opportunities
  • Volume-weighted price level calculations

Adaptive Risk Framework

  • Percentage-based position sizing for consistent risk exposure
  • Toggle-enabled trailing stop with custom trigger and gap settings
  • Toggle-enabled break even protection with adjustable parameters
  • Dynamic stop-loss adjustment based on ATR volatility
  • Maximum drawdown controls and margin level monitoring
  • Session-based trading filters

Professional Order Management

  • Strategic pending order placement at volume confluence zones
  • Automatic opposing position cancellation
  • Time-based order timeout management (configurable candle hold time)
  • Spread filtering to ensure execution quality
  • Broker stop level and freeze level validation

ADVANCED MARKET ANALYSIS DASHBOARD

Real-Time Multi-Indicator Monitor

Live institutional-grade trading dashboard featuring:

  • ADX Trend Status: Current direction and strength with color coding
  • CDV Analysis: Buying/selling pressure intensity meters
  • SMC Confluence: Order Block, FVG, and structure status indicators
  • Market sentiment classification (Bullish/Bearish/Neutral)
  • Historical delta pattern analysis

Professional Interface

  • Institutional-style control panel with key metrics
  • Account performance tracking and risk monitoring
  • Active position and pending order status with countdown timers
  • Market session analysis and timing controls
  • Trading session active/standby status display

TECHNICAL OPTIMIZATION

Specially Calibrated for US30 - Dual Timeframe Strategy

Years of backtesting and optimization have proven this system's effectiveness on US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average):

3-Minute Chart: Aggressive High-Return Strategy

  • High-frequency trade opportunities during volatile sessions
  • Captures rapid momentum moves during US market hours
  • Maximum profit potential per trading day
  • Risk Profile: Moderate to High
  • Return Potential: High

4-Minute Chart: Low Drawdown Stable Returns

  • Lower trade frequency with higher selectivity
  • Reduced drawdown and smoother equity curves
  • Higher win rate through additional confirmation time
  • Better suited for smaller account sizes
  • Risk Profile: Low to Moderate
  • Return Potential: Stable and Consistent

Why US30 Excellence:

  • Institutional participation creates clear volume signatures
  • Consistent intraday volatility patterns are highly predictable
  • High liquidity ensures tight spreads and excellent execution
  • Strong technical respect for volume levels and extensions
  • ADX and SMC filters provide superior accuracy
  • Optimal performance during New York session hours

SYSTEM REQUIREMENTS

  • Minimum account balance: $500 recommended ($300 minimum)
  • Symbol: US30 (Dow Jones Industrial Average)
  • Recommended Timeframes: M3 (aggressive) or M4 (stable)
  • VPS hosting recommended for optimal performance
  • Low-latency broker connection preferred
  • ECN/STP execution model ideal
  • Platform: MetaTrader 5 (Build 3900+)

CONFIGURATION AND SETUP

Core Parameters

  • CDV calculation period and threshold controls
  • ADX period, trend threshold, and directional filter settings
  • Smart Money Concepts lookback and sensitivity adjustments
  • Daily Volume Level detection and distance parameters
  • Volatility and momentum filter configuration
  • Risk percentage and position sizing options
  • Trading session time restrictions

Risk Controls

  • Maximum concurrent pending orders
  • Order timeout management (candles held)
  • Stop Loss and Take Profit settings (static or dynamic ATR-based)
  • Toggle-enabled Trailing Stop with trigger and gap controls
  • Toggle-enabled Break Even with trigger and offset settings
  • Maximum drawdown protection limits
  • Spread and slippage filters

PROFESSIONAL SUPPORT PACKAGE

Comprehensive Documentation

  • Detailed setup and optimization guide for US30
  • Volume analysis theory and application
  • Smart Money Concepts educational materials
  • ADX trend filtering best practices
  • Risk management guidelines
  • Troubleshooting and FAQ section

Ongoing Development

  • Regular updates based on market evolution
  • Performance optimization improvements
  • New feature integration
  • Community feedback implementation
  • Lifetime free updates included

PERFORMANCE CHARACTERISTICS

This EA is designed for traders who understand that consistent profitability comes from reading institutional order flow combined with Smart Money Concepts rather than chasing price patterns. The system excels in:

  • Capturing scalping opportunities during high-volume periods
  • Identifying reversal points through delta divergence and SMC confluence
  • Managing risk through professional money management
  • Filtering trades with ADX trend strength and volatility analysis
  • Adapting to changing market microstructure
  • Combining multiple confirmation layers for high-probability setups

IMPORTANT TRADING NOTICE

Financial markets involve substantial risk of capital loss. This EA represents advanced trading methodology requiring proper understanding of volume analysis, Smart Money Concepts, and order flow principles. Thorough demo testing for at least 2-4 weeks is essential before live deployment. Never trade with funds you cannot afford to lose, and ensure you fully understand the system's operation and all parameter settings before use.

Рекомендуем также
PZ Goldfinch Scalper EA MT5
PZ TRADING SLU
3.33 (49)
Эксперты
Это последняя итерация моего известного скальпера, Goldfinch EA, впервые опубликованная почти десять лет назад. Он скальпирует рынок при внезапном увеличении волатильности, которое происходит в короткие промежутки времени: он предполагает и пытается извлечь выгоду из инерции движения цены после внезапного ускорения цены. Эта новая версия была упрощена, чтобы позволить трейдеру легко использовать функцию оптимизации тестера, чтобы найти лучшие торговые параметры. [ Руководство по установке | Руко
FREE
Robo Forex Aura BTC EA
Tiago Junior Moreira Ramos
Эксперты
BTC AURA – Интеллектуальный робот MT5 BTC AURA — это продвинутая торговая система, созданная для автоматизации операций на BTCUSD , с использованием стратегии обратного Мартингейла и интеллектуальных настроек. Робот использует прорывы и развороты рынка, стратегически управляя входами и размером лота, с фильтрами по времени, контролем по дням недели и визуальной панелью. С его помощью вы участвуете в волатильности Биткойна автоматически, без ручного вмешательства, с полной защитой через Stop Loss
Indices Pulse
Md Abdul Manann
Эксперты
Идеальный робот для проп-фирм и розничных трейдеров (US30, NAS100, US500) — простая подписка за $34/месяц. Устали упускать прибыльные движения на основных индексах? Испытываете трудности с правилами просадки в проп-фирмах? Позвольте профессиональному инструменту сделать всю тяжелую работу. Indices Pulse — это мощный, полностью автоматизированный советник для MetaTrader 5, тщательно разработанный для покорения волатильности мировых индексов. Это не просто очередной советник; это ваш дисциплиниров
Forex Mentors Bot5
Andriy Sydoruk
Эксперты
Ksm: Умное Решение для Автоматизированной Торговли на Форексе Ksm – это инструмент для автоматизации торговли на Форексе, который применяет современные методы анализа временных данных для работы с множеством валютных пар и различных временных интервалов. Основные Возможности и Преимущества Мультивалютная поддержка : Ksm позволяет работать с множеством валютных пар, что помогает трейдерам адаптировать стратегии к разным рыночным условиям. Новые валютные пары можно легко добавить. Анализ временных
Fractal Trend Master
Marcus Vinicius
Эксперты
Fractal Trend Master — один из самых мощных и сложных советников на рынке, разработанный для защиты капитала трейдеров при максимизации возможностей для получения прибыли. Базирующийся на знаменитой методологии Билла Вильямса , этот EA использует три важнейших инструмента технического анализа: индикатор Alligator , фракталы и Gator Oscillator , создавая прочную и точную структуру для идентификации и следования рыночным трендам. Этот EA был разработан с акцентом на управление рисками и сохранени
Neuro Start
Dmytryi Voitukhov
4.75 (4)
Эксперты
UPD:   https://t.me/mql5_neuroExt   актуальная версия и обсуждение. - за успешные созданные базы обучения предоставлю советник во временное пользование бесплатно. - базы обучения будут выкладываться по мере обучения. - обучение требует примерно 20 эпох.  Возможно применять одну из двух стратегий - либо торговля в 2-х направлениях, либо - использовать СЛ. При использовании СЛ результаты торговли будут идентичны результатам обучения. Так как при обучении используется только 1 ордер одновременно.
FREE
Nikey
Nikolay Bogomarov
Эксперты
Nikey советник создан на стратегии хеджирования скальпинга и математеческой модели ИИ  Рекомендуемые параметры: 1-   лот 0,01 на каждые 2000 депозита (можно начинать с 1000) 2-   тейк-профит в пунктах не менее 30 + комиссия + своп  3-   таймфрейм 5мин 4-  в идеале работать советник должен 24/5 5- советник закрывает все открытые ордера 25го декабря каждого года и начинает торговать 10го января каждого года открывает множество ордеров не пугаться! все идет хорошо !  удачного трейдинга  ..........
Golden Lucks
Godbless C Nygu
Эксперты
Представляем наш советник, предназначенный для торговли XAUUSD на рынке Форекс. Этот экспертный советник использует комбинацию пяти индикаторов, преимущественно полученных из стратегий поддержки и сопротивления, достигая похвальной точности более 60%. Благодаря тщательному тестированию в течение 5 лет со стартовым капиталом в 500 долларов США, результаты принесли прибыль более 200 тысяч долларов, демонстрируя потенциал существенной прибыли. Ключевая особенность: Включает пять различных индикатор
RSI Auto Trader
Harun Benge
Эксперты
The RSI-Based Automatic Buy Strategy Expert Advisor (EA) is designed to automatically open buy positions when the RSI indicator enters the oversold zone. It smartly spaces new trades by maintaining a minimum distance between open positions to prevent excessive exposure. With adjustable take profit (TP) levels and lot sizes, this EA is specifically tailored for the XAUUSD (Gold) pair on the M5 timeframe. This Expert Advisor offers reliable and disciplined trade management for traders who want to
EMLU Precision AI
Ali Shimaz
1 (1)
Эксперты
EMLU Precision AI — Free Demonstration Version for MT5 Type: Expert Advisor (MT5) ️ Important Notice (Read Before Downloading) This Free version of EMLU Precision AI is designed strictly for demonstration, research, structural inspection, and interface familiarisation . It does not represent the behaviour, logic depth, live signals, or performance results of the full paid version. Performance, trade frequency, and result quality are intentionally reduced to prevent misuse of the free edition as
FREE
TS Trade
Carlos Reis Dos Santos
Эксперты
DESCRIÇÃO O TS Trade é um robô desenvolvido por profissionais com longa experiência no Mercado Financeiro. É baseado em algoritmos de negociação avançados. Tem como principal característica uma gestão de risco rigorosa. É perfeito para quem busca uma ferramenta eficaz para automatizar suas negociações. Instale o Robô e deixe que ele faça todo o trabalho por você. MÉTODO O TS Trade utiliza um algoritmo o qual possibilita identificar uma tendência do mercado a partir da movimentação de duas média
Gold Crazy EA MT5
Nguyen Nghiem Duy
Эксперты
Gold Crazy EA   is an Expert Advisor designed specifically for trading Gold H1/ EU M15. It use some indicators to find the good Entry. And you can set SL or you can DCA if you want. It can be an Scalping or an Grid/ Martingale depend yours setting. This EA can Auto lot by Balance, set risk per trade. You also can set TP/ SL for earch trade or for basket of trade. - RSI_PERIOD - if = -1, then the default strategy works, if >0, then the RSI strategy works - MAX_ORDERS - to trade with only 1 order,
BandPulse
Lee Han Su
4 (2)
Эксперты
BandPulse is a powerful trading expert that combines Martingale, Hedging, and Scalping strategies, simplifying the management of trading complexities. This EA uses advanced algorithms to maximize the strengths of each strategy while meticulously managing risks. The balance-based risk management feature provides users with safety, and when used in conjunction with IAMFX-Agent , it can achieve both risk management and profit maximization. This combination is designed to offer users the best pos
FREE
British Fakeout
Burak Enes Aydin
Эксперты
-Рекомендуемый временной интервал: 4 часа. -1000 долларов США составляет 0,02. -Рекомендуемые лоты акций для кредитного плеча 50x = 200   Рекомендуемые лоты акций для кредитного плеча 100x = 100   Рекомендуемые лоты акций для кредитного плеча 200x = 50 НО ВЫ МОЖЕТЕ ИЗМЕНИТЬ СОБСТВЕННЫЕ НАСТРОЙКИ РИСКА Вы можете протестировать его использование на других таймфреймах и в разных валютах.
MSHia Multi Strategy Hedge Multi pair Retail
Roberto Tavares
Эксперты
The trading strategy is based on over 10 years of successful experience in trading based on the strength of a candle and percentage of the body in relation to the entire Candle (Strong Candle) and/or (depending on the configured parameters) on a moving average long-period triple trend (JMA) combined with the current chart's time moving average with constant bands and AWESOME oscillator or even Bollinger Bands, all of which can be combined as desired to allow a safer market entry. Combined with
Gyroscopes mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
5 (2)
Эксперты
Профессиональный эксперт форекс   Gyroscope (для пар EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, AUDUSD, USDCHF, EURGBP, EURJPY, NZDUSD, USDCAD, EURCHF, AUDJPY, CADJPY)  ализирующий рынок при помощи индекса волн эллиота. Волновая теория Эллиотта — интерпретация процессов на финансовых рынках через систему визуальных моделей (волн) на ценовых графиках.  Автор теории Ральф Эллиотт выделил восемь вариантов чередующихся волн (из них пять по тренду и три против тренда). Движение цен на рынках принимает форму пяти волн
Gold Queen
Souvik Sarkar
Эксперты
Gold Queen — это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная для выявления потенциальных торговых возможностей на основе направления тренда и ценового поведения. Gold Queen использует технические индикаторы для оценки рыночных условий и систематического управления входами и выходами. Она предназначена для трейдеров, предпочитающих автоматизированное решение, которое следует предопределенным правилам. Обратите внимание, что эффективность любой торговой системы может меняться в зависимост
FREE
Wave Seeker
Gilbert Angoya Musakala
Эксперты
CAUTION: Wave Seeker operates optimally only on live market data. Due to its highly advanced integration with real-time APIs and AI-driven logic, traditional strategy testing may not accurately represent its real-world functionality or results. Introducing Wave Seeker — The Pinnacle of Intelligent Market Insight Step into a new frontier of trading innovation with Wave Seeker , a groundbreaking expert advisor engineered with precision, driven by deep-market understanding, and tailored for serious
Eyes Storm MT5
Vu Tuan Nguyen
Эксперты
Вот перевод описания на русский язык: --- **Описание торгового бота** Торговый бот разработан для работы по рыночным трендам (**следование тренду**) и управления ордерами посредством установки уровней стоп-лосса (SL) и тейк-профита (TP). Он включает следующие продвинутые функции: 1. **Использование модели свечей "Engulfing Candles"**: мощный технический инструмент для определения точек входа на основе динамики цен. 2. **Фильтрация сигналов по тренду**: бот умеет распознавать и фильтровать
Trend Trader EME
SASA MIJIN
Эксперты
Trend Trader is an intelligent, fully automated EA. It's combining Institutional Levels (for stop loss and profit targets), and 3 indicators for buy and sell signal at same time. When 3 indicators agree with each other for trend, or changing trend, EA will open position, stop loss will be set on last low, or high, depending on direction, and targets profit are made on levels (on default settings, you can change it). Indicators its using are Expert Market Edge (custom made indicator  https://www.
Long Journey EA
Frederick Mensah
Эксперты
- No Martingale - No Grid - No high Risk Strategy.                  - Target big moves - Swing - Low Risk This EA is good for busy individuals who doesn't have time to monitor the screen at all times. Just place it on 4H Timeframe and let it do all underground work. This excellent expert advisor is not a scalper. It’s made to target greater moves and a long term big wins while minimizing losses. Long Journey EA is a sophisticated mathematical algorithm that analyzes market data, it's based on
Royal Radiante EURUSD
Mr Jeeraphat Lommahadthai
Эксперты
Royal Radiante — это автоматизированный робот для скальпинга, который использует очень продвинутую логику, фирменный индикатор и множество технических анализов. Протестировано и зарекомендовало себя на реальных счетах с хорошим реалистичным соотношением риска и вознаграждения. Логика в этой стратегии является ядром ее эффективности. Даже при плохой оптимизации эта стратегия все равно будет очень прибыльной! В этой стратегии не используются какие-либо высокие и рискованные методы, такие как
Kabuto Golden Balls 4
Tham Horanop
Эксперты
Gold EA: Proven Power for 1-Minute Gold Trading Transform your trading with our Gold EA, meticulously crafted for 1-minute charts and delivering over 2000% growth in 5 years from just $100-$1000 . No Martingale, No AI Gimmicks : Pure, time-tested strategies with robust money management, stop loss, and take profit for reliable performance across multiple charts. Flexible Trading Modes : Choose Fixed Balance for safe profits, Mark IV for bold growth, or %Balance for high rewards—combine Mark IV an
Sydney MT5
Ruben Octavio Gonzalez Aviles
3.26 (19)
Эксперты
Sydney - это сложный и новый алгоритм, который использует искусственный интеллект в сочетании с традиционным техническим анализом для прогнозирования будущих движений рынка по символам GBPUSD и USDJPY . Этот советник использует рекуррентные нейронные сети, а именно ячейки с долговременной памятью (Long-Short-Term-Memory), которые обучаются на данных индикаторов технического анализа. Благодаря этому методу советник способен узнать, какие индикаторы наиболее релевантны для будущего движения цены,
Conflux MT5
Jin Sangun
Эксперты
Обзор Conflux EA — это экспертный советник (EA), разработанный для анализа сложных рыночных движений и выполнения интеллектуальных сделок. Этот советник специально адаптирован к рыночным условиям с использованием искусственного интеллекта, особенно для таких активов, как золото (GOLD), биткойн (BITCOIN) и другие волатильные инструменты. В отличие от простых правил торговли, EA глубоко интерпретирует рыночные данные, помогая трейдерам находить скрытые возможности. Советник использует различные те
Momentum Shift EA
Daniel Naranjo Morales
Эксперты
Momentum Shift EA Momentum Shift EA   – это автоматизированная торговая система, разработанная специально для пары   USDJPY   на таймфрейме   H1 . Его основная стратегия основана на определении потенциальных разворотных точек рынка и использовании сдвигов в моментуме. Советник предназначен для работы по контртрендовой методике, стремясь входить в сделки, когда текущее направление рынка показывает признаки ослабления. Анализируя комбинацию классических технических индикаторов, советник находит то
MAM White
Matei-Alexandru Mihai
4 (1)
Эксперты
Осталось только 7/10 копий по стартовой цене $85! Философия — «Строить только тогда, когда рынок говорит "да".» Большинство сеток просто расставляют уровни и надеются. MAM White сначала спрашивает разрешение — у тренда, у волатильности и у вашего брокера. Она строит одностороннюю LIMIT-сетку только тогда, когда быстрая EMA совпадает с сильным медленным EMA-трендом, а цена находится на правильном расстоянии от центра. Нет тренда? Нет построения. Новый разворот? Период охлаждения. Слишком шир
FREE
Go Long Advanced
Phantom Trading Inc.
5 (7)
Эксперты
EA Go Long реализует продвинутую внутридневную торговую стратегию, основанную на принципе систематической ежедневной торговли с множественными техническими подтверждениями. В то время как многие трейдеры ищут сложные алгоритмы, этот EA сочетает простые, но эффективные концепты с продвинутым управлением рисками и множественными техническими фильтрами. EA открывает позиции в определенное время каждый день, но только когда рыночные условия соответствуют множественным техническим индикаторам. Этот
FREE
Pullback ATR
Sergio Tiscar Ortega
2 (1)
Эксперты
Introducing our innovative Expert Advisor (EA) designed to capitalize on pullback opportunities in the forex market, with the support of the Average True Range (ATR) indicator. This strategy focuses on identifying moments when the price temporarily retraces within a dominant trend, offering potential entry points with controlled risk. The ATR is a volatility indicator that measures the amplitude of price movements over a given period of time. By integrating the ATR into our EA, we can assess the
FREE
Meta Cove AI
Akshay Marjit
Эксперты
MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine (v1.2) An Advanced, Fully-Automated Algorithmic Trading System by Meta Cove Technologies Website: www.metacove.io Version: 1.2 (Stops Fix Release) Platform: MetaTrader 5 (MT5) Overview: The MetaCove AI: Precision Pullback Engine is a high-performance, expert advisor (EA) built to identify low-risk, high-probability entry points in trending markets. The system is fully automated, employing institutional-grade logic to analyze pullbacks using multi-timefram
С этим продуктом покупают
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (377)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Zenox
PETER OMER M DESCHEPPER
4.65 (20)
Эксперты
Каждый раз, когда цена сигнала в реальном времени увеличивается на 10%, цена будет повышаться для сохранения эксклюзивности Zenox и защиты стратегии. Итоговая цена составит 2999 долларов. Живой сигнал Счёт IC Markets — посмотрите реальную производительность в качестве доказательства! Загрузить руководство пользователя (на английском языке) Zenox — это современный робот для свинг-трейдинга на основе искусственного интеллекта, который отслеживает тренды и диверсифицирует риски по шестнадцати валю
Mad Turtle
Gennady Sergienko
4.56 (75)
Эксперты
Символ XAUUSD Timeframe (период) H1-M15 (любой) Поддержка торговли 1 позицией ДА Минимальный депозит 500 USD  (or the equivalent of another currency) Совместимость с любым брокером  ДА (поддержка брокера с 2 или 3 знака. Любая валюта депозита. Любое название символа. Любое время GMT) Запуск без предварительных настроек  ДА Если вам интересна тема машинного обучения подписывайтесь на канал:  Subscribe! Ключевые факты проекта Mad Turtle: Настоящее машинное обучение Данный эксперт не подклю
AI Forex Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.44 (64)
Эксперты
AI Forex Robot - The Future of Automated Trading. AI Forex Robot is powered by a next-generation Artificial Intelligence system based on a hybrid LSTM Transformer neural network, specifically designed for analyzing gold (XAUUSD) price movements on the Forex market. The system analyzes complex market structures, adapts its strategy in real time and makes data-driven decisions with a high level of precision. AI Forex Robot is a modern, fully automated system powered by artificial intelligence , de
Big Forex Players MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.74 (129)
Эксперты
We proudly present our cutting-edge robot, the  Big Forex Players EA  designed to maximize your trading potential, minimize emotional trading, and make smarter decisions powered by cutting-edge technology. The whole system in this EA took us many months to build, and then we spent a lot of time testing it. This unique EA includes three distinct strategies that can be used independently or in together. The robot receives the positions of the  biggest Banks  (positions are sent from our database t
Syna
William Brandon Autry
5 (17)
Эксперты
BLACK FRIDAY - скидка 20% Только 24 часа. Распродажа заканчивается 29 ноября. Это единственная распродажа для этого продукта. Представляем Syna Версия 4 - Первая в мире агентная экосистема торговли с ИИ Я рад представить Syna Версия 4, первую настоящую систему координации нескольких EA с агентной архитектурой в индустрии торговли на форекс . Эта революционная инновация позволяет нескольким экспертным советникам работать как единая интеллектуальная сеть в разных терминалах MT5 и брокерских сче
Remstone
Remstone
5 (7)
Эксперты
Remstone — это не просто обычный экспертный советник.   Он сочетает в себе многолетний опыт исследований и управления активами. Live:   Remstone Club   ICMarkets   Darwinex 24H Christmas discount : $1,350 instead of $2,000 ! The price increases by $500 every profitable quarter. January: $2,500 С 2018 года   моя последняя компания Armonia Capital предоставляла сигнал ARF компании Darwinex, управляющей активами, регулируемой FCA, что позволило привлечь 750 тыс. долларов. Освойте 4 классов активо
Aura Black Edition MT5
Stanislav Tomilov
4.36 (50)
Эксперты
Aura Black Edition — полностью автоматизированный советник, предназначенный только для торговли GOLD. Expert показал стабильные результаты на XAUUSD в период 2011–2020 гг. Не использовались опасные методы управления капиталом, мартингал, сетка или скальп. Подходит для любых брокерских условий. Советник, обученный с помощью многослойной персептронов нейронной сети (MLP), — это класс искусственных нейронных сетей (ИНС) прямого распространения. Термин MLP используется неоднозначно, иногда вольно по
Ultimate Breakout System
Profalgo Limited
5 (28)
Эксперты
ВАЖНЫЙ   : Этот пакет будет продаваться по текущей цене только в очень ограниченном количестве экземпляров.    Цена очень быстро вырастет до 1499$    Включено более 100 стратегий   , и их будет еще больше! БОНУС   : При цене 999$ или выше — выберите  5     моих других советника бесплатно!  ВСЕ ФАЙЛЫ НАБОРА ПОЛНОЕ РУКОВОДСТВО ПО НАСТРОЙКЕ И ОПТИМИЗАЦИИ ВИДЕО РУКОВОДСТВО ЖИВЫЕ СИГНАЛЫ ОБЗОР (третья сторона) Добро пожаловать в ИДЕАЛЬНУЮ СИСТЕМУ ПРОРЫВА! Я рад представить Ultimate Breakout System
Nano Machine
William Brandon Autry
5 (4)
Эксперты
ЧЕРНАЯ ПЯТНИЦА СКИДКА 50% - NANO MACHINE GPT Обычная цена: $997 до Черной пятницы: $498.50 (Скидка будет отражена во время промо-акции.) Начало распродажи: 27 ноября 2025 года - ограниченная акция в честь Черной пятницы. Розыгрыш в Черную пятницу: Все покупатели Nano Machine GPT во время акции Черной пятницы могут принять участие в случайном розыгрыше призов: 1 x активация Syna 1 x активация AiQ 1 x активация Mean Machine GPT Как принять участие: 1) После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщени
Quantum Baron
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.79 (39)
Эксперты
Квантовый барон EA Недаром нефть называют черным золотом, и теперь с помощью советника Quantum Baron вы можете получить к ней доступ с непревзойденной точностью и уверенностью. Quantum Baron, созданный для доминирования в динамичном мире XTIUSD (сырая нефть) на графике M30, является вашим лучшим оружием для повышения уровня и торговли с элитной точностью. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Со скидкой
AiQ
William Brandon Autry
4.86 (36)
Эксперты
AIQ Версия 5.0 - Автономный Интеллект Через Институциональную Архитектуру Эволюция от автоматизации на основе правил к подлинному автономному интеллекту представляет собой естественное развитие алгоритмической торговли. То, что институциональные количественные отделы начали исследовать более десяти лет назад, созрело до практической реализации. AIQ Версия 5.0 воплощает это созревание: сложный многомодельный AI-анализ, независимая архитектура валидации и системы непрерывного обучения, усовершенс
Avalut Gold X1
Danijel Plesa
Эксперты
Avalut X1 - Advanced Gold Expert Advisor (MT5) Точная торговля на XAUUSD Live Signal Avalut X1 — это профессиональный советник (Expert Advisor) для автоматической торговли на XAUUSD (золото) в MetaTrader 5. Система объединяет четыре взаимодополняющие стратегии в одном EA, чтобы работать в различных рыночных режимах. Решение автономно для MT5 и не требует внешних DLL или установщиков третьих лиц. Ключевые возможности Четыре стратегии в одном EA: согласованные и взаимодополняющие стратегии для
Quantum Bitcoin EA
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.81 (119)
Эксперты
Quantum Bitcoin EA   : нет ничего невозможного, вопрос лишь в том, как это сделать! Шагните в будущее торговли   биткойнами   с   Quantum Bitcoin EA   , последним шедевром от одного из лучших продавцов MQL5. Разработанный для трейдеров, которым нужна производительность, точность и стабильность, Quantum Bitcoin переопределяет возможности в изменчивом мире криптовалют. ВАЖНО!   После покупки отправьте мне личное сообщение, чтобы получить руководство по установке и инструкции по настройке. Цен
ARIA Connector EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.56 (25)
Эксперты
Aria Connector EA – V4 (Обучающая Машина + Модель Обучения XGBoost +112 Платных и Бесплатных ИИ + Система Голосования + Внешние и Редактируемые Промпты) В то время как большинство EA на рынке утверждают, что используют "ИИ" или "нейронные сети", но на самом деле запускают только базовые скрипты, Aria Connector EA V4 переопределяет, что означает торговля, действительно управляемая ИИ. Это не теория, не маркетинговая шумиха, это прямое, проверяемое соединение между вашей платформой MetaTrader 5
XG Gold Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.2 (91)
Эксперты
The XG Gold Robot MT5 is specially designed for Gold. We decided to include this EA in our offering after extensive testing . XG Gold Robot and works perfectly with the XAUUSD, GOLD, XAUEUR pairs. XG Gold Robot has been created for all traders who like to Trade in Gold and includes additional a function that displays weekly Gold levels with the minimum and maximum displayed in the panel as well as on the chart, which will help you in manual trading. It’s a strategy based on Price Action, Cycle S
Bitcoin Robot MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.54 (136)
Эксперты
The Bitcoin Robot MT5 is engineered to execute Bitcoin trades with unparalleled efficiency and precision . Developed by a team of experienced traders and developers, our Bitcoin Robot employs a sophisticated algorithmic approach (price action, trend as well as two personalized indicators) to analyze market and execute trades swiftly with M5 timeframe , ensuring that you never miss out on lucrative opportunities. No grid, no martingale, no hedging, EA only open one position at the same time. Bit
Silicon Ex mt5
Nadiya Mirosh
Эксперты
" Silicon Ex ": Ваш надежный помощник в мире Forex Silicon Ex — это современный торговый бот, специально созданный для трейдеров на рынке Forex. Этот инновационный инструмент служит надежным партнером для тех, кто стремится к эффективной и автоматизированной торговле. Ключевые особенности "Silicon Ex": Надежность и стабильность: Создан с применением передовых технологий, обеспечивающих стабильную и надежную работу на рынке. Интеллектуальное управление рисками: Встроенная система управления кап
Stock Indexes EA MT5
MQL TOOLS SL
4.79 (19)
Эксперты
Stock Indexes EA is a sophisticated trading robot meticulously engineered to capitalize on the dynamics of the US30. This Expert Advisor uses advanced algorithms and carefully selected technical indicators to analyze market trends, identify optimal entry and exit points, and execute trades with high precision . One of its key features is the built-in news filter, which prevents the robot from opening new positions during high-impact economic events. This significantly reduces unnecessary risk a
HFT Fast M1 Gold Scalper MT5 EA
Martin Alejandro Bamonte
2.43 (7)
Эксперты
HFT AI FAST SCALPER V10.1 Самая продвинутая версия нашего советника на сегодняшний день, полностью перестроенная с использованием принятия решений на базе ИИ , мульти-ИИ голосования и динамической логики торговли . Теперь он предназначен не только для XAUUSD (Золото) на M1, но также поддерживает BTCUSD и ETHUSD с высокочастотными входами, умным управлением рисками и полной адаптивностью. Советник объединяет бесплатные модели ИИ через OpenRouter с расширенными фильтрами для точной торговли при
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
Burning Grid
Magma Software Solutions UG
4.59 (29)
Эксперты
Burning Grid EA MT5 – Multi-Pair Grid Power with Adaptive Risk Trade up to 35 forex pairs simultaneously with intelligent strategy selection, flexible risk profiles, and dynamic drawdown control. Manual: https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html Latest Setfiles : https://magma-software.solutions/burning-grid/bgmanual-en.html#14 Community : https://www.mql5.com/en/messages/0151274c579fdb01 Video Posts:   https://www.youtube.com/@MagmaSoftwareSolutions My Expert Advisors: ht
Nexus EA Forex MT5
Enrique Enguix
4.43 (21)
Эксперты
NEXUS – количественный адаптивный грид, развивающийся вместе с рынком NEXUS — это полностью автоматическая система, которая в реальном времени строит комбинации правил, валидирует их out-of-sample и открывает сделки только тогда, когда обнаруживает статистическое преимущество в корректном рыночном контексте. Краткие характеристики Тип системы: адаптивный грид с OOS (out-of-sample) валидацией и фильтрами среды (новости, волатильность, сессия/день и опциональные зоны объёмной стоимости). Инструмен
Waka Waka EA MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
4.13 (40)
Эксперты
EA has a live track record with 4.5 years of stable trading with low drawdown: Live performance MT4 version can be found here Waka Waka is the advanced grid system which already works on real accounts for years. Instead of fitting the system to reflect historical data (like most people do) it was designed to exploit existing market inefficiencies. Therefore it is not a simple "hit and miss" system which only survives by using grid. Instead it uses real market mechanics to its advantage to make p
Mean Machine
William Brandon Autry
4.92 (39)
Эксперты
Mean Machine GPT Версия 11.0 - Где Институциональный Интеллект Встречается Со Специализированной Торговлей С тех пор как мы стали пионерами подлинной интеграции AI в алгоритмической торговле, мы совершенствовали этот подход через множественные рыночные циклы, экономические режимы и технологические эволюции. То, что началось как наше убеждение, что адаптивное машинное обучение представляет естественное развитие количественной торговли, стало направлением индустрии. Версия 11.0 представляет нашу
KT Gold Nexus EA MT5
KEENBASE SOFTWARE SOLUTIONS
5 (2)
Эксперты
KT Gold Nexus EA — это профессионально созданная торговая система, разработанная для рынка спотового золота (XAUUSD). Разработанный на основе обширных высокоточных исторических данных, он прошел строгие стресс-тесты и проверки надежности в различных рыночных режимах и циклах. Используя передовые алгоритмические методы, включая оптимизацию на основе машинного обучения, этот советник создан для долгосрочной устойчивости. Он работает исключительно в направлении покупки. Трейдинг — это путь, требующ
NorthEastWay MT5
PAVEL UDOVICHENKO
4.5 (8)
Эксперты
NorthEastWay MT5 - это полностью автоматизированная торговая система «откатов», которая особенно эффективна для торговли на популярных валютных парах «откатов»: AUDCAD, AUDNZD, NZDCAD. Система использует основные модели рынка Forex в торговле - возврат цены после резкого движения в любом направлении. Таймфрейм: M15 Основные валютные пары: AUDNZD, NZDCAD, AUDCAD Дополнительные пары: EURUSD, USDCAD, GBPUSD, EURCAD, EURGBP, GBPCAD После покупки EA обязательно напишите мне в личные сообщения, я доба
OrionXAU
Pierre Paul Amoussou
5 (1)
Эксперты
OrionXAU — это алгоритмический торговый робот, разработанный для рынка XAUUSD (золото) и US100 / Nasdaq . Он сочетает две стратегии (скальпинг и свинг-трейдинг) в рамках дисциплинированного управления рисками. Основные поддерживаемые рынки • XAUUSD (золото) • US100 / Nasdaq Двойная логика стратегии 1. Скальпинг • Внутридневные сделки • Короткое время удержания позиций • Оптимизирован для небольших движений рынка • Чёткий контроль риска 2. Свинг-трейдинг • Захват продолжительных трендов • Меньша
Golden Blitz MT5
Lo Thi Mai Loan
4.38 (13)
Эксперты
EA Golden Blitz– Надежное и эффективное решение для торговли золотом   Промо-акция на запуск!  Осталось всего 1 копии по текущей цене!  Следующая цена: $999.99 Финальная цена: $1999.99 Версия для MT4   Здравствуйте! Я EA Golden Blitz, второй экспертный советник (EA) из семейства Diamond Forex Group, специально созданный для торговли золотом (XAU/USD). С уникальными функциями и приоритетом безопасности я гарантирую устойчивый и эффективный опыт торговли золотом для трейдеров.   Чем EA Golden B
Gold Trend X
Thang Chu
5 (2)
Эксперты
Gold Trend X  Live Signal  (trading 1.5% Balance Risk) Nexus EA mql5 public channel:   Nexus Community Public Chat This EA is part of   Nexus Portfolio  - a combination of the b est long term EAs I created for my personal trading as well as private fund management Looking for a fully diversified portfolio solution across multiple assets and timeframes ? Check out   Nexus Portfolio   for the best long term diversified portfolio. This portfolio runs 90+ strategies across 20+ assets and 7+ timefra
Другие продукты этого автора
Orderflow Scalp Pro
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Professional Scalping Indicator for XAUUSD and Major Forex Pairs Orderflow Scalp Pro delivers institutional-grade trading intelligence through advanced volume analysis, dynamic VWAP calculations, and precision arrow signals. This complete trading system transforms complex market data into clear, actionable signals for consistent profitability on 3-4 minute timeframes. Three Powerful Components in One System Volume Profile HeatMap Transform your charts into institutional-grade order flow analysis
Magic Vwap Key Levels
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Professional VWAP Trading System with Advanced Signal Detection Transform your trading with the most comprehensive VWAP indicator available for MetaTrader 5. Magic VWAP Key Levels Pro combines multiple timeframe analysis, intelligent signal detection, and professional-grade visualization to give you the edge in modern markets. CORE FEATURES: Multi-Timeframe VWAP Analysis Session, Weekly, and Monthly VWAP calculations Previous 10-day VWAP support/resistance Dynamic anchor periods (Session/Week/Mo
CDV Swing Levels
TitanScalper
5 (2)
Индикаторы
Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) Swing Level - Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Full Documentation: [ Download PDF ] CDV Swing Aggressive Score Guide : [ Download PDF ] Free Professional Education Course: After purchasing, contact me to receive access to the complete CDV Professional Training Video Course. Professional CDV Analysis for Market Reversals This indicator identifies CDV absorption and exhaustion patterns to detect precise market turning points. It analyzes cumulative delta vo
Professional CDV with Aggressive Score
TitanScalper
5 (1)
Индикаторы
Advanced Market Analysis Tool. Full Documentation: Download Free Professional Education Course: After purchasing, contact me to receive access to the complete CDV Professional Training Video Course. — It will help you master CDV , Aggressive Buyer & Seller dynamics , and Volume Microstructure concepts through a clear, step-by-step learning process. Overview The Professional CDV with Aggressive Score is a comprehensive volume analysis tool that combines visual Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV)
Absorption Exhaustion Detector
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
The Absorption & Exhaustion Detector Professional indicator is a sophisticated volume analysis tool designed to identify critical market turning points by analyzing the relationship between price movement and cumulative volume delta (CVD). This indicator helps traders spot when price movements lack volume confirmation, indicating potential absorption or exhaustion zones. KEY FEATURES Real-time Cumulative Volume Delta (CVD) calculation and normalization Price-volume divergence gap measurement dis
Anchored VWAP Pro
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
What is VWAP? The Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) is a trading benchmark that reflects the average price of a security, weighted by volume, over a specific time period. It helps traders identify fair value and is used widely in intraday trading to assess price action relative to institutional trading levels. Key Features of Anchored VWAP PRO Anchored Calculation : Unlike traditional VWAP that resets daily, your indicator allows users to anchor VWAP to specific time frames or key points (e.g
Max Min Delta Indicator
TitanScalper
Индикаторы
Max Min Delta Indicator - Market Volume Imbalance Analysis Gain Deeper Insights into Market Volume Imbalance with Delta Analysis What is the Max Min Delta Indicator? The Max Min Delta Indicator is a powerful market volume analysis tool that visually represents maximum and minimum delta values using a histogram. It helps traders identify market strength, weakness, absorption, and aggressive buying/selling activity with precision. Key Features Histogram Visualization: Displays Max Delta (Green) an
Eazy Trade Manager
TitanScalper
Утилиты
Risk Management EA - Advanced Trading Tool with Visual Controls Description: This comprehensive Risk Management EA transforms your trading experience with an intuitive visual interface directly on your chart. Take full control of your trades with precise risk calculation, customizable entry/exit points, and one-click order execution. Key Features: Visual Trade Management : Drag-and-drop SL/TP lines with real-time profit/loss calculations Automated Risk-Based Position Sizing : Instantly calculate
Aurum VWAP EA
TitanScalper
Эксперты
Aurum VWAP EA - Professional Gold Trading System Institutional-Grade VWAP Analysis for XAUUSD H4 ️ XAUUSD 4 H Set File : [ Download ] Limited-Time Discount! Get this powerful tool now for only $699 — price will increase at the end of this month! Don’t miss your chance to lock in the discount before the price goes up. Aurum VWAP EA is a sophisticated automated trading system designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD) on the H4 timeframe. Built on proven institutional trading principles, this Exp
Delta Waves
TitanScalper
Эксперты
Professional Institutional Trading System Symbol: XAUUSD Recommended Timeframe: M30 Minimum Capital Requirement: 300 USD (or equivalent in other currencies) Broker Compatibility: Fully compatible with all MT5 brokers Delta Wave v1.2 is an advanced algorithmic trading system that integrates Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analytics with Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. It is designed for traders seeking professional execution, objective signa
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв