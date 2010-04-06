Delta Waves

Professional Institutional Trading System



Symbol: XAUUSD

Recommended Timeframe: M30

Minimum Capital Requirement: 300 USD (or equivalent in other currencies)

Broker Compatibility: Fully compatible with all MT5 brokers



Delta Wave v1.2 is an advanced algorithmic trading system that integrates Volume Weighted Average Price (VWAP) analytics with Cumulative Delta Volume (CDV) to identify high-probability trading opportunities. It is designed for traders seeking professional execution, objective signal scoring, and institutional-level risk management.

Key Features

Multi-Strategy Trading Framework

Pullback Entry : Mean-reversion trades around VWAP supported by volume conditions

Momentum Entry : Trend-following entries aligned with CDV direction

Breakout Entry : VWAP band breakout detection using volume expansion

Volume Spike Analysis : Highlights institutional order flow at key levels

Multi-Timeframe Confluence: Confirms directional bias using M15 and M30

Advanced Market Analytics

Real-time VWAP with dynamic deviation bands

Cumulative Delta Volume for true order flow interpretation

RSI integration for overbought/oversold analysis

Momentum filters for trend strength

Volume-based event detection

Institutional Information Panel

Account balance, equity, and floating P/L

Daily and monthly performance statistics

VWAP, CDV, RSI, and spread monitoring

Signal confluence score (0 to 7)

Real-time active position tracking

Professional Risk Management

Configurable lot sizing

Fixed stop loss and take profit

Trailing stop functionality

Partial profit-taking

Maximum daily trade limit

Daily loss cap

Maximum holding time limit

How It Works

Delta Wave uses a seven-factor confluence model. Each potential trade is scored from 0 to 7 based on alignment with core market conditions. Only signals meeting the minimum score are executed.

Signal Scoring System

7 Points – Full alignment across all major conditions

5–6 Points – Strong, high-quality confluence

4 Points – Minimum requirement for trade execution

1–3 Points – Weak signals (ignored unless aggressive mode is enabled)

Scoring Factors

VWAP band alignment CDV directional bias RSI condition Market momentum Volume spike evidence Multi-timeframe agreement Price action structure

Professional Features

Intelligent Position Management

Automated SL and TP

Trailing stop activation in profit

Position closure after exceeding maximum duration

Opposite-signal exit

Partial profit-taking at predefined thresholds

Session-Based Trading Control

Customizable trading hours

London and New York session filtering

Time zone–aware execution

Designed to avoid low-liquidity hours

Performance Tracking System

Daily trade counts

Monthly P/L statistics

Win rate tracking

Real-time equity monitoring

Recommended Default Settings (XAUUSD, M30)

These settings are optimized internally and applied by default for XAUUSD on the 30-minute timeframe.

Risk Management

Lot Size: 0.1 (adjust according to account size)

Stop Loss: 50 pips

Take Profit: 100 pips

Maximum Daily Trades: 5

Daily Loss Limit: 5%

Entry Logic

Pullback Entry: Enabled

Momentum Entry: Enabled

Breakout Entry: Disabled (recommended for stable market phases)

Volume Spike Filter: Disabled by default

Signal Configuration

Minimum Confluence Score: 4

Maximum VWAP Distance: 0.3%

Technical Parameters

RSI Period: 7

RSI Overbought Level: 14

RSI Oversold Level: 30

Trading Hours

Start: 10:00 GMT

End: 16:00 GMT

Focus on London–New York overlap

Trading Style

Primary Instrument : XAUUSD

Primary Timeframe : M30

Approach : Multi-strategy (trend-following + mean reversion)

Trade Duration : Intraday (minutes to several hours)

Targeted Risk-to-Reward : 1:2

Typical Win Rate : 60–70%

Average Monthly Trades: 20–40 depending on volatility

Risk Management Philosophy

The system is built around institutional risk principles:

Operate within a strict risk percentage Stop trading after reaching daily loss limit Use trailing stops to secure profits Limit the number of daily trades Avoid extended exposure with automatic time-based closure

Included Files

DeltaWave.mq5 – Main Expert Advisor

Supporting documentation included within the product

Suitable For

Traders seeking an automated institutional-grade system

Professionals who require volume-based analytics

Algorithmic traders focused on VWAP and order flow

Part-time traders requiring automated decision-making

Core Advantages

Multi-strategy adaptability

Institutional-level order flow analysis

Comprehensive information panel

Strict risk management built in

No martingale, no grid, no high-risk methods

Transparent signal scoring

Optimized internal settings for XAUUSD M30

Regular updates included

System Requirements

MetaTrader 5

Minimum recommended capital: 500–1000 USD

Low spread broker

VPS recommended for 24/7 operation

Getting Started

Install Delta Wave v1.2 Attach to XAUUSD on the M30 timeframe Run with default settings Test on a demo account before going live Adjust risk settings as needed Monitor signals through the built-in information panel

Risk Warning

Trading Forex and CFDs carries significant risk. Past performance does not guarantee future results. Use demo testing before deploying on a live account. Trade only with capital you can afford to lose.