Magic Curves MT5

Indicator shows balance curves based on magic number for portfolio analysis.

It allows to visually estimate different strategies performance on a single symbol. Any of magic number can be hidden by clicking on the value in legend.

Parameters:

HideAllOnStart - all magics are hidden and can be activated by clicking on its value;

MAMode - shows average profit from trades;

MAPeriod - Moving average period;

Magics - a string with magic numbers separated by comma like "1,2,123". If this field is empty all magic numbers from history are scanned.

Others are cosmetic (font_size, x_step, y_step, col_size).


