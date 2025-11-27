RSI Bollinger DualStrike Signals offers a clear and structured approach to identifying areas that may be favorable for potential trend reversals. By combining the RSI with Bollinger Bands, the indicator highlights moments when price shows signs of pressure or loss of momentum.

The BUY/SELL signals help traders make more organized and disciplined decisions.

It is a useful tool for scalping, day trading, or swing trading not to predict the market, but to improve the reading and understanding of price movements.