Gold dragonball

MT5 Expert Advisor

Live Signals:
https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2346707

Important Note:
For "xauusdm", please adjust the following inputs:
Stop loss: 30000
Take profit: 30000

🔥 Key Features

1. Advanced Trend-Strength Detection

The EA analyzes multiple market indicators to accurately identify strong and sustainable trends. Instead of reacting to noise or short-term fluctuations, it focuses on true market momentum to improve trade accuracy.

2. Smart Scalping Entry Strategy

Using a refined entry algorithm, the EA pinpoints high-probability entry zones. It evaluates market structure, volatility, and trend behavior to time each trade with precision—ideal for scalping conditions.

3. Optimized for XAUUSD on M15

Specifically tailored and optimized for Gold (XAUUSD) on the M15 timeframe, the EA balances responsiveness and reliability, making it efficient during both quiet and volatile sessions.

4. Intelligent Take-Profit System

The EA integrates a smart profit-locking mechanism designed to secure profits before the market reverses. By monitoring momentum shifts and reversal signals in real time, it exits trades at optimal moments. EA uses powerful algorithms to achieve Low drawdown and effective risk management.

5. Consistency & Stability

With a well-structured algorithm built around trend-following and scalping principles, this EA aims to deliver steady performance, focusing on safe, repeatable entries and exits

6. Key principles:

  • No Martingale
  • No Grid Trading
  • No Arbitrage or Tick-Scalping tricks
  • No Overfitting
  • No dangerous recovery systems

    7. Recommendations:

    • Currency Pair: XAUUSD (Gold)
    • Timeframe: M15
    • Minimum Deposit: $400 per 0.01 lot, $3000 for 0.2 lot
    • Leverage: Any (Recommended 1:500)
    • VPS: Recommended to ensure the EA works 24/7 and Ideal ping: 1-280ms
