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Manh Tung Nguyen

Gold Dragonball

Manh Tung Nguyen
Manh Tung Nguyen

Manh Tung Nguyen

5 (4)
Vice-champion of the Automated Trading Championship 2023
I am an MQL5 developer with over 5 years of experience building automated trading systems focused on stability and long-term performance.
2 products 1 signal
0 reviews
Reliability
21 weeks
0 / 0 USD
Copy for 200 USD per month
growth since 2026 88%
ICMarketsSC-MT5-6
1:500
How to subscribe?
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
  • Growth
  • Balance
  • Equity
  • Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
96 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
24 (20.00%)
Best trade:
40.23 USD
Worst trade:
-40.16 USD
Gross Profit:
1 088.17 USD (108 815 pips)
Gross Loss:
-791.38 USD (79 144 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (202.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
202.08 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
22.96%
Max deposit load:
5.57%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
38 (31.67%)
Short Trades:
82 (68.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
2.47 USD
Average Profit:
11.34 USD
Average Loss:
-32.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-66.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.79 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.95%
Annual Forecast:
-60.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
166.20 USD (30.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.61% (166.20 USD)
By Equity:
8.41% (31.70 USD)

Distribution

Symbol Deals Sell Buy
XAUUSD 120
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
Symbol Gross Profit, USD Loss, USD Profit, USD
XAUUSD 297
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
Symbol Gross Profit, pips Loss, pips Profit, pips
XAUUSD 30K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
  • Deposit load
  • Drawdown
Best trade: +40.23 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +202.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.79 USD

The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.

RoboForex-Pro
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real39
0.00 × 1
FPTradingLLC-Live
0.00 × 1
Exness-MT5Real3
0.17 × 6
RoboForex-ECN
1.63 × 8
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
3.00 × 1
VantageMarkets-Live 19
4.70 × 20
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
6.00 × 1
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
7.42 × 162
Exness-MT5Real8
9.95 × 80
BlackBullMarkets-Live
10.44 × 18
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
10.52 × 108
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
10.66 × 214
TickmillUK-Live
10.88 × 85
ICMarketsSC-MT5
12.00 × 1
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
13.00 × 2
FPMarkets-Live2
14.00 × 1
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
15.75 × 8
FusionMarkets-Live
15.84 × 241
Exness-MT5Real41
17.51 × 39
Exness-MT5Real7
26.47 × 151
Exness-MT5Real5
28.87 × 79
DooTechnology-Live
29.20 × 2061
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Gold Dragonball signal
No reviews
2026.08.05 12:56
80% of growth achieved within 5 days. This comprises 3.4% of days out of 147 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.07.31 06:40
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 15:04
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.26 14:04
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.22 08:21
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.06.10 00:13
Share of days for 80% of growth is too low
2026.05.21 03:38
Removed warning: This is a newly opened account. Trading results may be of random nature
2026.04.21 04:02
80% of growth achieved within 1 days. This comprises 2.44% of days out of 41 days of the signal's entire lifetime.
2026.04.14 18:16
Removed warning: The number of deals on the account is too small to evaluate trading
2026.04.07 23:57
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.07 23:57
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.07 01:12
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.07 01:12
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.04.02 01:52
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.04.02 01:52
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.31 17:32
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.31 17:32
Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.31 04:02
Removed warning: High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
2026.03.31 04:02
Removed warning: Too much growth in the last month indicates a high risk
2026.03.26 19:54
High average monthly growth may indicate high trading risks
To see trades in realtime, please log in or register
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
Gold Dragonball
200 USD per month
88%
0
0
USD
634
USD
21
100%
120
80%
23%
1.37
2.47
USD
31%
1:500
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