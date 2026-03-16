- Growth
- Balance
- Equity
- Drawdown
Trades:
120
Profit Trades:
96 (80.00%)
Loss Trades:
24 (20.00%)
Best trade:
40.23 USD
Worst trade:
-40.16 USD
Gross Profit:
1 088.17 USD (108 815 pips)
Gross Loss:
-791.38 USD (79 144 pips)
Maximum consecutive wins:
19 (202.08 USD)
Maximal consecutive profit:
202.08 USD (19)
Sharpe Ratio:
0.16
Trading activity:
22.96%
Max deposit load:
5.57%
Latest trade:
2 days ago
Trades per week:
8
Avg holding time:
2 hours
Recovery Factor:
1.79
Long Trades:
38 (31.67%)
Short Trades:
82 (68.33%)
Profit Factor:
1.38
Expected Payoff:
2.47 USD
Average Profit:
11.34 USD
Average Loss:
-32.97 USD
Maximum consecutive losses:
2 (-66.79 USD)
Maximal consecutive loss:
-66.79 USD (2)
Monthly growth:
-4.95%
Annual Forecast:
-60.10%
Algo trading:
100%
Drawdown by balance:
Absolute:
0.00 USD
Maximal:
166.20 USD (30.61%)
Relative drawdown:
By Balance:
30.61% (166.20 USD)
By Equity:
8.41% (31.70 USD)
Distribution
|Symbol
|Deals
|Sell
|Buy
|XAUUSD
|120
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|
25 50 75 100 125 150 175 200
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, USD
|Loss, USD
|Profit, USD
|XAUUSD
|297
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|
250 500 750 1K 1.3K 1.5K 1.8K 2K
|Symbol
|Gross Profit, pips
|Loss, pips
|Profit, pips
|XAUUSD
|30K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
|
25K 50K 75K 100K 125K 150K 175K 200K
- Deposit load
- Drawdown
Best trade: +40.23 USD
Worst trade: -40 USD
Maximum consecutive wins: 19
Maximum consecutive losses: 2
Maximal consecutive profit: +202.08 USD
Maximal consecutive loss: -66.79 USD
The average slippage based on execution statistics on real accounts of various brokers is specified in pips. It depends on the difference between the provider's quotes from "ICMarketsSC-MT5-6" and the subscriber's quotes, as well as on order execution delays. Lower values mean better quality of copying.
|
RoboForex-Pro
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real39
|0.00 × 1
|
FPTradingLLC-Live
|0.00 × 1
|
Exness-MT5Real3
|0.17 × 6
|
RoboForex-ECN
|1.63 × 8
|
CapitalPointTrading-MT5-4
|3.00 × 1
|
VantageMarkets-Live 19
|4.70 × 20
|
TradeMaxGlobal-Live
|6.00 × 1
|
ICMarketsEU-MT5-5
|7.42 × 162
|
Exness-MT5Real8
|9.95 × 80
|
BlackBullMarkets-Live
|10.44 × 18
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-4
|10.52 × 108
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5-3
|10.66 × 214
|
TickmillUK-Live
|10.88 × 85
|
ICMarketsSC-MT5
|12.00 × 1
|
Just2TradeSVG-MT5
|13.00 × 2
|
FPMarkets-Live2
|14.00 × 1
|
STARTRADERFinancial-Live 3
|15.75 × 8
|
FusionMarkets-Live
|15.84 × 241
|
Exness-MT5Real41
|17.51 × 39
|
Exness-MT5Real7
|26.47 × 151
|
Exness-MT5Real5
|28.87 × 79
|
DooTechnology-Live
|29.20 × 2061
Gold Dragonball signal
No reviews
Signal
Price
Growth
Subscribers
Funds
Balance
Weeks
Expert Advisors
Trades
Win %
Activity
PF
Expected Payoff
Drawdown
Leverage
200 USD per month
88%
0
0
USD
USD
634
USD
USD
21
100%
120
80%
23%
1.37
2.47
USD
USD
31%
1:500