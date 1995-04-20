BreakoutIgnition Pro

【Limited Time Heavyweight Offer】Buy BreakoutIgnition Pro, Get Smart Trend Pro for Free!

The Ultimate Combination: Dual-Engine Trend Capture System

🎯 Why is this combo unbeatable?

When precise breakout point detection meets professional trend direction filtering, you don't get just an indicator—you get a complete professional trading system.

BreakoutIgnition Pro + Smart Trend Pro = The Market's Best Partnership

  • BIP (Breakout Ignition Detector): Answers "When to enter"—captures the optimal timing for breakouts

  • STP (Trend Analyzer): Answers "Where's the direction"—intelligently identifies the main trend, avoiding counter-trend trades

Two blades combined, win rate multiplied!

Combo Workflow: The Professional Trader's Secret Weapon

Step 1: Trend Direction (Smart Trend Pro)

  • Intelligently determines if the market is in trending or ranging conditions

  • Clearly displays bull/bear dominant zones, avoiding "missing the forest for the trees"

Step 2: Breakout Point Capture (BreakoutIgnition Pro)

  • Finds high-quality breakout opportunities in the trend direction

  • Or identifies two-way trading opportunities in ranging markets

Step 3: Synergy Filtering

  • Aggressive Mode: Only trade "golden opportunities" where both indicators signal agreement

  • Conservative Mode: Use STP as a direction filter, significantly reducing BIP's potential counter-trend signals

This Combo Solves Three Core Pain Points:

  1. "I caught a breakout, but it was against the trend!"
    → STP ensures you only trade breakouts in the trend direction

  2. "I know the trend, but I always buy high/sell low!"
    → BIP provides precise pullback endings and trend continuation entry points

  3. "I keep getting stopped out in ranging markets!"
    → Dual-mode switching lets you navigate both trending and ranging markets with ease

Limited Time Offer Details

🎁 Buy One Get One Free Special

  • Purchase BreakoutIgnition Pro now (original price $69)

  • Get Smart Trend Pro indicator FREE (individual price $69)

  • Total value: $138 → You pay only $69!

How to Claim Your Gift:

  1. Purchase BreakoutIgnition Pro on the MQL5 Market

  2. Contact me via MQL5's built-in messaging system (or use contact info on product page)

  3. Provide your order number

  4. You will receive Smart Trend Pro full version license within 24 hours

Important: This offer is only for direct purchases through this product page. The gift is a full-featured, unlimited lifetime license with the same updates and technical support as the main product.

Perfect Solution for Different Trading Styles

Day Traders

  • BIP captures intraday key breakouts

  • STP identifies the day's main direction

  • Combo reduces overtrading, improves day trading quality

Swing Traders

  • STP confirms weekly/daily trend

  • BIP finds precise entries on 4-hour/1-hour charts

  • Perfect mid-term trading entry solution

Scalpers

  • BIP finds micro volatility contractions on 1-5 minute charts

  • STP provides micro-timeframe directional context on 15-minute charts

  • Improves scalp trading win rate and risk-reward ratio

Real Customer Feedback

"BIP alone is powerful, but with STP, my trading transformed qualitatively. Now I can clearly distinguish which breakouts are worth taking and which to avoid. This combo is key to my account growth!" — Alex, Professional Trader

"Getting STP for free made me decide to buy immediately. After one month, I can honestly say even buying these two indicators separately would be worth it. BIP finds opportunities, STP tells me if they're good opportunities—perfect!" — Maria, Fund Analyst

Technical Specifications & Support

Two Indicators, One Price

  • One purchase, two professional-grade indicators

  • Both support all trading instruments and timeframes

  • Includes complete video tutorials and strategy guides

  • Professional technical support and lifetime free updates

System Requirements

  • MetaTrader 4 platform

  • Both indicators can run simultaneously on the same chart, resource-optimized, without affecting trading speed

Why You Must Act Now:

  1. Limited Time: This buy-one-get-one-free offer may end at any time

  2. Scarcity: Smart Trend Pro is normally sold separately; this bundle is a special offer

  3. Immediate Effect: Start using BIP immediately after purchase, receive STP within 24 hours, seamless integration

Special Reminder: When you run both indicators together, you're actually using a $138 professional trading system—and today you only pay $69.

Three Reasons to Buy, Decide Now

If you need precise entries → BreakoutIgnition Pro satisfies you
If you need trend filtering → Smart Trend Pro satisfies you
If you need a complete systemThis limited-time combo is your best choice

Final Opportunity Window

In the trading world, the cost of hesitation is often higher than the cost of mistakes.

Today, you're not just getting a breakout ignition detector—you're getting a complete trend trading decision system. Two indicators verify and reinforce each other, providing rare synergistic effects in the market.

Click the "Buy" button to get your dual-indicator trading system.

Contact me immediately after purchase to get your free Smart Trend Pro license code!

*Offer Terms: Final interpretation of this buy-one-get-one-free event belongs to the indicator developer. Smart Trend Pro will be distributed through MQL5 Market's gift function, ensuring genuine license and safe use. The offer may end without prior notice.*


