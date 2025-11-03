Unicorn Killer

5
🦄 ICT Unicorn Killer — Complete Liquidity Reversal Detector IMPORTANT: Use in combination with the Multi-Time-Frame 'Unicorn Hunter' (scanner) for a complete detect and kill system.

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/153999


Unicorn Killer identifies high-probability smart-money reversal setups by combining five key technical confluences into one streamlined visual tool:

Fractals → Liquidity Sweep → Break of Structure → Breaker Block → Fair Value Gap → ✅ VALID UNICORN!

When a Valid Unicorn is detected, the indicator automatically plots clear Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels on your chart — giving you instant trade context without guesswork.

⚙️ How It Works

The indicator monitors price in real time to detect a specific five-stage structure:

  1. Liquidity Sweep – Detects when a previous high/low has been taken.

  2. Directional Break of Structure (BoS) – Confirms a shift in market control.

  3. Breaker Block Detection – Highlights the candle defining the reversal zone.

  4. Fair Value Gap (FVG) – Confirms displacement efficiency and directional bias.

  5. Valid Unicorn Confirmation – All conditions align, producing a tradable reversal signal.

When this happens, Unicorn Killer displays:

  • Gold Line – Entry (breaker edge nearest price)

  • Red Line – Stop Loss (wick that took liquidity)

  • Green Line – Take Profit (2× risk distance)

📊 On-Chart Progression Table

An intuitive table tracks each detection stage in real time:

🦄 UNICORN PROGRESSION 1. Liquidity Taken : YES/NO 2. Direction : LONG / SHORT 3. Break of Struct : YES/NO 4. Fair Value Gap : YES/NO 5. VALID UNICORN! ✅

This allows you to instantly see which part of the setup has formed — no more hidden logic or uncertainty.

🚀 Key Features

  • ✅ Automatic detection of full “Unicorn” reversal structures

  • 🧠 Institutional logic — combines liquidity, structure, and FVG principles

  • 🎯 Auto-drawn Entry, SL, and 2R TP levels

  • 🖥️ Real-time on-chart progression panel

  • 🔔 Visual cues only (no alerts to reduce clutter)

  • 🧱 Lightweight and efficient (no external DLLs or dependencies)

  • 🕒 Works on any timeframe and symbol

  • 💡 No repainting after confirmation

💼 Ideal For

  • Smart Money / ICT-style traders

  • Intraday and swing traders

  • Prop-firm evaluations

  • Anyone looking for clean, visual, objective reversal confirmation

🧩 Inputs
Parameter Description
Fractal Period Bars used to confirm swing points
Table Corner / Offset Position of the on-chart info panel
Table Colors / Font Size / Line Spacing Customize the appearance
📘 How to Use

  1. Attach Unicorn Killer to your preferred chart.

  2. Watch the on-chart panel progress through each phase.

  3. Once “VALID UNICORN!” appears, review the plotted Entry, SL, and TP lines.

  4. Confirm with your own higher-timeframe bias or strategy filters.

⚡ Why Traders Love It

Unlike typical pattern indicators, Unicorn Killer visualizes why a reversal is valid — it doesn’t just draw shapes. Each step (liquidity → structure → breaker → FVG) is tracked and confirmed transparently on the chart.

It’s the perfect blend of clarity, discipline, and smart-money logic — without overcomplication.

🦄 Summary
Feature Description
Core Logic Liquidity sweep + BoS + Breaker + FVG confluence
Visualization Entry / SL / TP + real-time table
Timeframes All (1M–H1 recommended)
Assets Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto
Repainting None after confirmation

Unicorn Killer – See the market the way smart money does.
Trade with structure, not with emotion. 🧠💥

Другие продукты этого автора
MTF Unicorn Hunter
Simon Edwin Whittaker
5 (4)
Индикаторы
ICT Unicorn Hunter – Multi-Timeframe Smart Setup Detector IMPORTANT: This is a Multi-Timeframe Scanner, looking for 'Unicorn' setups. A Unicorn in this definition is a liquidity sweep, market structure shift and creation of a Fair Value Gap overlapping with the last opposite-close candle before the liquidity sweep (breaker). This scanner does NOT provide visualisation of the Unicorn on the chart. For visualisation, use the Unicorn Tracker indicator, which is designed to work with the Unicorn
cesiek
582
cesiek 2025.11.18 14:23 
 

Bardzo dobry wskażnik

Lukas2510
16
Lukas2510 2025.11.11 11:15 
 

excellent indicator, thank you very much...I only noticed one observation that when you opened the signal, you wrote that TP and SL were not redrawn, but I saw on the chart that it redrawn my SL to a lower value than it was initially.

Simon Edwin Whittaker
1093
Ответ разработчика Simon Edwin Whittaker 2025.11.14 11:05
Thanks. This shouldn't affect the use of the indicator but I will take a look and see why it might be doing that. Really appreciate the feedback.
Meysam Khoobyari
350
Meysam Khoobyari 2025.11.08 08:53 
 

very good

Pantfur
163
Pantfur 2025.11.05 22:13 
 

Пользователь не оставил комментарий к оценке

Molefi Mokhethi
492
Molefi Mokhethi 2025.11.04 18:20 
 

Great indicator together with the scanner

Ответ на отзыв