Unicorn Killer
- Simon Edwin Whittaker
🦄 Unicorn Killer — Complete Liquidity Reversal Detector
IMPORTANT: Use in combination with the Multi-Time-Frame 'Unicorn Hunter' (scanner) for a complete detect and kill system.
FREE for a limited time while in BETA
Unicorn Killer identifies high-probability smart-money reversal setups by combining five key technical confluences into one streamlined visual tool:
Fractals → Liquidity Sweep → Break of Structure → Breaker Block → Fair Value Gap → ✅ VALID UNICORN!
When a Valid Unicorn is detected, the indicator automatically plots clear Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels on your chart — giving you instant trade context without guesswork.
⚙️ How It Works
The indicator monitors price in real time to detect a specific five-stage structure:
-
Liquidity Sweep – Detects when a previous high/low has been taken.
-
Directional Break of Structure (BoS) – Confirms a shift in market control.
-
Breaker Block Detection – Highlights the candle defining the reversal zone.
-
Fair Value Gap (FVG) – Confirms displacement efficiency and directional bias.
-
Valid Unicorn Confirmation – All conditions align, producing a tradable reversal signal.
When this happens, Unicorn Killer displays:
-
Gold Line – Entry (breaker edge nearest price)
-
Red Line – Stop Loss (wick that took liquidity)
-
Green Line – Take Profit (2× risk distance)
📊 On-Chart Progression Table
An intuitive table tracks each detection stage in real time:
This allows you to instantly see which part of the setup has formed — no more hidden logic or uncertainty.
🚀 Key Features
-
✅ Automatic detection of full “Unicorn” reversal structures
-
🧠 Institutional logic — combines liquidity, structure, and FVG principles
-
🎯 Auto-drawn Entry, SL, and 2R TP levels
-
🖥️ Real-time on-chart progression panel
-
🔔 Visual cues only (no alerts to reduce clutter)
-
🧱 Lightweight and efficient (no external DLLs or dependencies)
-
🕒 Works on any timeframe and symbol
-
💡 No repainting after confirmation
💼 Ideal For
-
Smart Money / ICT-style traders
-
Intraday and swing traders
-
Prop-firm evaluations
-
Anyone looking for clean, visual, objective reversal confirmation
🧩 Inputs
|Parameter
|Description
|Fractal Period
|Bars used to confirm swing points
|Table Corner / Offset
|Position of the on-chart info panel
|Table Colors / Font Size / Line Spacing
|Customize the appearance
📘 How to Use
-
Attach Unicorn Killer to your preferred chart.
-
Watch the on-chart panel progress through each phase.
-
Once “VALID UNICORN!” appears, review the plotted Entry, SL, and TP lines.
-
Confirm with your own higher-timeframe bias or strategy filters.
⚡ Why Traders Love It
Unlike typical pattern indicators, Unicorn Killer visualizes why a reversal is valid — it doesn’t just draw shapes. Each step (liquidity → structure → breaker → FVG) is tracked and confirmed transparently on the chart.
It’s the perfect blend of clarity, discipline, and smart-money logic — without overcomplication.
🦄 Summary
|Feature
|Description
|Core Logic
|Liquidity sweep + BoS + Breaker + FVG confluence
|Visualization
|Entry / SL / TP + real-time table
|Timeframes
|All (1M–H1 recommended)
|Assets
|Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto
|Repainting
|None after confirmation
Unicorn Killer – See the market the way smart money does.
Trade with structure, not with emotion. 🧠💥