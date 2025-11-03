Unicorn Killer

5
🦄 ICT Unicorn Killer — Complete Liquidity Reversal Detector IMPORTANT: Use in combination with the Multi-Time-Frame 'Unicorn Hunter' (scanner) for a complete detect and kill system.

Unicorn Killer identifies high-probability smart-money reversal setups by combining five key technical confluences into one streamlined visual tool:

Fractals → Liquidity Sweep → Break of Structure → Breaker Block → Fair Value Gap → ✅ VALID UNICORN!

When a Valid Unicorn is detected, the indicator automatically plots clear Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels on your chart — giving you instant trade context without guesswork.

⚙️ How It Works

The indicator monitors price in real time to detect a specific five-stage structure:

  1. Liquidity Sweep – Detects when a previous high/low has been taken.

  2. Directional Break of Structure (BoS) – Confirms a shift in market control.

  3. Breaker Block Detection – Highlights the candle defining the reversal zone.

  4. Fair Value Gap (FVG) – Confirms displacement efficiency and directional bias.

  5. Valid Unicorn Confirmation – All conditions align, producing a tradable reversal signal.

When this happens, Unicorn Killer displays:

  • Gold Line – Entry (breaker edge nearest price)

  • Red Line – Stop Loss (wick that took liquidity)

  • Green Line – Take Profit (2× risk distance)

📊 On-Chart Progression Table

An intuitive table tracks each detection stage in real time:

🦄 UNICORN PROGRESSION 1. Liquidity Taken : YES/NO 2. Direction : LONG / SHORT 3. Break of Struct : YES/NO 4. Fair Value Gap : YES/NO 5. VALID UNICORN! ✅

This allows you to instantly see which part of the setup has formed — no more hidden logic or uncertainty.

🚀 Key Features

  • ✅ Automatic detection of full “Unicorn” reversal structures

  • 🧠 Institutional logic — combines liquidity, structure, and FVG principles

  • 🎯 Auto-drawn Entry, SL, and 2R TP levels

  • 🖥️ Real-time on-chart progression panel

  • 🔔 Visual cues only (no alerts to reduce clutter)

  • 🧱 Lightweight and efficient (no external DLLs or dependencies)

  • 🕒 Works on any timeframe and symbol

  • 💡 No repainting after confirmation

💼 Ideal For

  • Smart Money / ICT-style traders

  • Intraday and swing traders

  • Prop-firm evaluations

  • Anyone looking for clean, visual, objective reversal confirmation

🧩 Inputs
Parameter Description
Fractal Period Bars used to confirm swing points
Table Corner / Offset Position of the on-chart info panel
Table Colors / Font Size / Line Spacing Customize the appearance
📘 How to Use

  1. Attach Unicorn Killer to your preferred chart.

  2. Watch the on-chart panel progress through each phase.

  3. Once “VALID UNICORN!” appears, review the plotted Entry, SL, and TP lines.

  4. Confirm with your own higher-timeframe bias or strategy filters.

⚡ Why Traders Love It

Unlike typical pattern indicators, Unicorn Killer visualizes why a reversal is valid — it doesn’t just draw shapes. Each step (liquidity → structure → breaker → FVG) is tracked and confirmed transparently on the chart.

It’s the perfect blend of clarity, discipline, and smart-money logic — without overcomplication.

🦄 Summary
Feature Description
Core Logic Liquidity sweep + BoS + Breaker + FVG confluence
Visualization Entry / SL / TP + real-time table
Timeframes All (1M–H1 recommended)
Assets Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto
Repainting None after confirmation

Unicorn Killer – See the market the way smart money does.
Trade with structure, not with emotion. 🧠💥

cesiek
582
cesiek 2025.11.18 14:23 
 

Bardzo dobry wskażnik

Lukas2510
16
Lukas2510 2025.11.11 11:15 
 

excellent indicator, thank you very much...I only noticed one observation that when you opened the signal, you wrote that TP and SL were not redrawn, but I saw on the chart that it redrawn my SL to a lower value than it was initially.

Meysam Khoobyari
350
Meysam Khoobyari 2025.11.08 08:53 
 

very good

