🦄 Unicorn Killer — Complete Liquidity Reversal Detector

IMPORTANT: Use in combination with the Multi-Time-Frame 'Unicorn Hunter' (scanner) for a complete detect and kill system. FREE for a limited time while in BETA

Unicorn Killer identifies high-probability smart-money reversal setups by combining five key technical confluences into one streamlined visual tool:

Fractals → Liquidity Sweep → Break of Structure → Breaker Block → Fair Value Gap → ✅ VALID UNICORN!

When a Valid Unicorn is detected, the indicator automatically plots clear Entry, Stop-Loss, and Take-Profit levels on your chart — giving you instant trade context without guesswork.

⚙️ How It Works

The indicator monitors price in real time to detect a specific five-stage structure:

Liquidity Sweep – Detects when a previous high/low has been taken. Directional Break of Structure (BoS) – Confirms a shift in market control. Breaker Block Detection – Highlights the candle defining the reversal zone. Fair Value Gap (FVG) – Confirms displacement efficiency and directional bias. Valid Unicorn Confirmation – All conditions align, producing a tradable reversal signal.

When this happens, Unicorn Killer displays:

Gold Line – Entry (breaker edge nearest price)

Red Line – Stop Loss (wick that took liquidity)

Green Line – Take Profit (2× risk distance)

📊 On-Chart Progression Table

An intuitive table tracks each detection stage in real time:

🦄 UNICORN PROGRESSION 1. Liquidity Taken : YES /NO 2. Direction : LONG / SHORT 3. Break of Struct : YES /NO 4. Fair Value Gap : YES /NO 5 . VALID UNICORN! ✅

This allows you to instantly see which part of the setup has formed — no more hidden logic or uncertainty.

🚀 Key Features

✅ Automatic detection of full “Unicorn” reversal structures

🧠 Institutional logic — combines liquidity, structure, and FVG principles

🎯 Auto-drawn Entry, SL, and 2R TP levels

🖥️ Real-time on-chart progression panel

🔔 Visual cues only (no alerts to reduce clutter)

🧱 Lightweight and efficient (no external DLLs or dependencies)

🕒 Works on any timeframe and symbol

💡 No repainting after confirmation

💼 Ideal For

Smart Money / ICT-style traders

Intraday and swing traders

Prop-firm evaluations

Anyone looking for clean, visual, objective reversal confirmation

🧩 Inputs

Parameter Description Fractal Period Bars used to confirm swing points Table Corner / Offset Position of the on-chart info panel Table Colors / Font Size / Line Spacing Customize the appearance

📘 How to Use

Attach Unicorn Killer to your preferred chart. Watch the on-chart panel progress through each phase. Once “VALID UNICORN!” appears, review the plotted Entry, SL, and TP lines. Confirm with your own higher-timeframe bias or strategy filters.

⚡ Why Traders Love It

Unlike typical pattern indicators, Unicorn Killer visualizes why a reversal is valid — it doesn’t just draw shapes. Each step (liquidity → structure → breaker → FVG) is tracked and confirmed transparently on the chart.

It’s the perfect blend of clarity, discipline, and smart-money logic — without overcomplication.

🦄 Summary

Feature Description Core Logic Liquidity sweep + BoS + Breaker + FVG confluence Visualization Entry / SL / TP + real-time table Timeframes All (1M–H1 recommended) Assets Forex, Indices, Metals, Crypto Repainting None after confirmation

Unicorn Killer – See the market the way smart money does.

Trade with structure, not with emotion. 🧠💥



