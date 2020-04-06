BTC Dominator

SPECIAL YEAR-END OFFER (LIMITED TIME)

Buy BTC Dominator today and get "AI Pro Dominator " for FREE!

Boost your portfolio with two powerful AI tools for the price of one. This offer is valid only until December 31st!

How to Claim: After purchasing, send me a Private Message on MQL5 to receive your bonus EA.


Important Information (Terms & Conditions)

License: Each purchase allows connection to Only One (1) Account Number.

Support: Full technical support provided via MQL5 Private Messaging.

A professional, multi-strategy EA built to master Bitcoin's volatility. Four EAs in one, optimized specifically for BTCUSD.


BTC Dominator is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed from the ground up with one goal: to find and manage high-quality trading opportunities in the Bitcoin (BTCUSD) market.

This is not a simple, single-indicator EA. BTC Dominator is a Quadruple-Strategy system, effectively combining four independent, proprietary trading models into one expert. Each model analyzes the market using a different temporal framework .

This multi-layered approach provides internal diversification and is built to adapt to Bitcoin's unique, high-volatility environment.

Core Philosophy

The EA's logic is based on a proprietary analysis of pure price action and market structure. By examining the market's behavior across four key temporal layers, it identifies specific moments of directional bias and momentum.

Instead of relying on conventional indicators, it deciphers the market's own rhythm. You have complete control to enable or disable each of the four strategies, allowing you to customize the EA's behavior to your precise risk appetite.

  • Strategy 01 ******

  • Strategy 02 ****** 

  • Strategy 03 ******

  • Strategy 04 *******

Recommendations

  • Asset: BTCUSD 

  • Minimum initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

  • Recommended initial deposit: $2000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

  • Timeframe: The EA is multi-timeframe. It can be placed on any chart (H1 is recommended for smooth operation).

  • Account: A low-spread ECN or Raw Spread account is essential for best performance.

  • VPS: A high-quality, low-latency VPS is mandatory for 24/7 operation.


Key Features

  • Optimized for BTC & High-Value Assets: All default parameters are fine-tuned for the price structure of BTCUSD. 

  • Four EAs in One: Run all four strategies at once for maximum diversification or select only the ones that fit your trading plan.

  • Advanced Risk Management:

    • Auto SL

  • Dedicated Trailing Stop: Each strategy includes its own advanced, price-based trailing stop to lock in and protect profits.

