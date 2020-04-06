Year-End Special Offer!

For the next two months, all my Expert Advisors (EAs) are available for just $99 USD.

Don’t miss this limited-time opportunity to upgrade your trading with premium automated strategies at an unbeatable price...





BTC Dominator is a sophisticated Expert Advisor designed from the ground up with one goal: to find and manage high-quality trading opportunities in the Bitcoin (BTCUSD) market.

This is not a simple, single-indicator EA. BTC Dominator is a Quadruple-Strategy system, effectively combining four independent, proprietary trading models into one expert. Each model analyzes the market using a different temporal framework .

This multi-layered approach provides internal diversification and is built to adapt to Bitcoin's unique, high-volatility environment.

Core Philosophy

The EA's logic is based on a proprietary analysis of pure price action and market structure. By examining the market's behavior across four key temporal layers, it identifies specific moments of directional bias and momentum.

Instead of relying on conventional indicators, it deciphers the market's own rhythm. You have complete control to enable or disable each of the four strategies, allowing you to customize the EA's behavior to your precise risk appetite.

Strategy 01 ******

Strategy 02 ******

Strategy 03 ******

Strategy 04 *******

Recommendations

Asset: BTCUSD

Minimum initial deposit: $1000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Recommended initial deposit: $2000 in accounts with 1:500 leverage.

Timeframe: The EA is multi-timeframe. It can be placed on any chart (H1 is recommended for smooth operation).

Account: A low-spread ECN or Raw Spread account is essential for best performance.

VPS: A high-quality, low-latency VPS is mandatory for 24/7 operation.





Key Features