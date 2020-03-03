GoldFishPro

GoldFish Pro MT5 – XAUUSD Scalping EA with Adaptive Risk Control


Short Description

Professional XAUUSD scalping Expert Advisor for MT5, designed for fast execution environments.
Adaptive market filtering, session-based trading, and dynamic risk control on M5 timeframe.

Overview

GoldFish Pro MT5 is a professional-grade scalping Expert Advisor developed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

The EA focuses on short-term intraday trading, executing trades only when market conditions meet strict quality and stability requirements.
It is designed for traders who prioritize execution realism, risk discipline, and long-term survivability over aggressive curve-fitting.

Core Characteristics

  • Pure scalping / intraday trading logic

  • Adaptive market condition filtering

  • Dynamic risk allocation based on real-time volatility behavior

  • Session-aware execution to avoid low-liquidity periods

  • Built-in safety controls to prevent overtrading

No martingale.
No uncontrolled averaging.
No aggressive recovery logic.

Trading Modes

  • Safe Mode (default)
    Conservative execution, focused on capital protection and stability.

  • Pro Mode (optional)
    Earlier participation with additional confirmation logic.

  • Aggressive Mode (optional)
    Higher exposure during strong market conditions.
    Recommended for experienced traders only.

Recommended Usage

  • Instrument: XAUUSD (Gold)

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Trading Style: Scalping / Intraday

  • Execution Environment:
    Optimized for brokers with:

    • Tight spreads on Gold

    • Fast order execution

    • Stable liquidity during London & New York sessions

Backtest Highlights (3-Month Stress Test)

  • Test period: 3 months (from 01 Sep 2025 to 08 Dec 2025)

  • Symbol: XAUUSD

  • Timeframe: M5

  • Modeling: Every tick based on real ticks

  • Execution delay: 200 ms (slippage & requotes emulated)

  • Sessions: London + New York

  • Optimization: Disabled

  • Broker: ICMarketSC-MT5

Performance Overview (Multiple Deposit Levels)

Deposit $1,000

  • Stable equity growth with controlled exposure

  • Profit factor ~1.19

  • Demonstrates survivability on small capital under strict execution

Deposit $10,000

  • Clear intraday compounding effect

  • Profit factor ~1.26

  • Consistent trade frequency (≈ 240+ trades)

  • Balance growth with disciplined risk adaptation

Deposit $100,000

  • Smoother equity curve relative to account size

  • Profit factor ~1.48

  • Lower relative stress per trade

  • Shows scalability when capital increases

Conclusion:
Under these conditions, the EA demonstrates stable behavior and is considered suitable for serious live trading, provided proper risk management and execution quality.

(As always, users should test on demo accounts before deploying on live accounts.)

FAQ

Q: Is this EA designed only for XAUUSD?
A: Yes. The logic and risk model are specifically tuned for Gold market behavior.

Q: Can I use it on other symbols?
A: Not recommended.

Q: What timeframe should I use?
A: M5 only.

Q: Is this a scalping EA?
A: Yes. It is a pure intraday scalping system.

Q: Does it use martingale or dangerous recovery methods?
A: No.

Q: Does it trade continuously all day?
A: No. Trades are filtered by market conditions and sessions.

Q: Is VPS required?
A: VPS is strongly recommended for scalping systems.

Changelog

Version 9.3

  • Improved market condition filtering

  • Enhanced entry confirmation logic

  • Optimized risk allocation during volatile sessions

  • Stability improvements for long-term execution

Risk Disclaimer

Trading financial instruments involves risk.
Past performance does not guarantee future results.
Use proper risk settings and test before live trading.

Search Keywords / Hashtags

#XAUUSD #GoldScalping #ScalpingEA #GoldEA #MT5EA #XAUUSDScalper #IntradayTrading #ProfessionalEA


Рекомендуем также
Alphabet AI MT5
Sergei Pomytkin
3.43 (7)
Эксперты
Alphabet AI   — советник, работающий по стратегии возврата к среднему значению (mean reversion), то есть использующий естественное свойство рынков возвращаться к своим средним значениям после сильных отклонений. Алгоритм постоянно анализирует текущую цену актива, сравнивая её с расчётными средними уровнями. При значительном отклонении цены от среднего значения советник интерпретирует это как сигнал к действию: при превышении верхней границы открывает короткие позиции, ожидая снижения цены, а пр
FiboPlusWaveRunner MT5
Sergey Malysh
Эксперты
Эксперт  Автоматическая и ручная торговля. Готовая торговая система на основе  волн Эллиотта и уровней Фибоначчи . Просто и доступно. Отображение разметки волн Эллиотта (основной или альтернативный вариант) на графике. Построение горизонтальных уровней, линий поддержек и сопротивления, канала. Наложение уровней Фибоначчи на волны 1, 3, 5, A Система алертов (на экран, E-Mail, Push уведомления).    визуальная панель для открытия ордеров при ручной торговле. визуальная панель для настройки автомати
Quantum Queen MT5
Bogdan Ion Puscasu
4.98 (380)
Эксперты
Привет, трейдеры! Я —   Королева Quantum   , жемчужина всей экосистемы Quantum и самый высокорейтинговый и продаваемый советник в истории MQL5. Более 20 месяцев торговли на реальных счетах позволили мне заслужить звание бесспорной королевы XAUUSD. Моя специальность? ЗОЛОТО. Моя миссия? Обеспечивать стабильные, точные и разумные результаты торговли — снова и снова. IMPORTANT! After the purchase please send me a private message to receive the installation manual and the setup instructions. Цена
Night Hunter Pro MT5
Valeriia Mishchenko
3.92 (37)
Эксперты
У советника есть трек: многие месяцы стабильной торговли с  низкой просадкой : Лучшие пары (настройки по умолчанию) Сигнал   с высоким риском Night Hunter Pro  - это продвинутый  скальпер,  использующий умные алгоритмы входа/выхода с фильтрами для определения самых безопасных точек входа в спокойные периоды рынка. Эта система ориентирована на  долгосрочный рост. Это профессиональная система, разработанная мной много лет назад, которая постоянно обновляется и включает в себя последние инновации в
Synthesis X Neural EA
Thanaporn Sungthong
Эксперты
Forget Everything You Know About Trading Robots. Introducing Synthesis X Neural EA , the world's first Hybrid Intelligence Trading System . We have moved beyond the limitations of simple, indicator-based EAs to create a sophisticated, two-part artificial intelligence designed for one purpose: to generate stable, consistent portfolio growth with unparalleled risk management. Synthesis X is not merely an algorithm; it is a complete trading architecture. It combines the immense analytical power of
ReversalCandlestickPatterns
Casey Nkalubo
Индикаторы
Reversal Candlestick Patterns Indicator — Free Version This MT5 indicator identifies common bullish and bearish candlestick reversal patterns and displays them directly on the chart. It can be used on any market and timeframe, providing traders with clear visual references for potential reversal points. Main Features Automatic detection of well-known candlestick reversal patterns Works on all available MT5 timeframes Can be applied to Forex, Stocks, Commodities, Indices, and Cryptocurrency char
FREE
PEA Farm Lots
Paitoon Rienpreecha
Эксперты
Functionalities - Open buy and sell  - Customizable break-even AND TP SL - Implements Martingale Features Recommendations - Currency pairs: Major currency pairs - Currency pairs recommend : EURUSD - Not recommended : XAUUSD - Timeframe : 1H - Minimum deposit: $2000 per currency pair *Recommend $10000 - Leverage: Minimum 1:100, recommended 1:500 - Account type: ECN, Raw, or Razor with very low spreads. - Use a VPS for the EA to operate 24/7 (strongly recommended) Warning - Withdraw profits ev
Horse Rider
Nikolas Berta
Эксперты
Horse Rider — A Simple Trend-Following EA for Swing Trading  No martingale. No arbitrage. No grid. No high-frequency trading. This expert advisor offers a clean, focused approach to trend-following without unnecessary complexity. Horse Rider is designed for swing trading, emphasizing large wins and controlled losses. Its foundation is built for adaptability and consistency across varying market conditions. While originally developed with prop firm environments in mind, Horse Rider suits a wid
EGA News Pulse
Aaron Nii Amartey Donkor
Эксперты
FOR US30 EGA HFT Corky SAK Multi - Advanced News Pulse Trading System Professional-Grade News Trading Solution The EGA HFT Corky SAK Multi is an elite-level Expert Advisor specifically engineered for professional traders who understand the critical impact of economic news events on market volatility. This sophisticated system leverages MetaTrader 5's built-in economic calendar and news feed to execute precision entries during high-impact financial announcements. Strategic Advantage Unlike conve
Grid Hedging Modular
Kamel Zerki
Эксперты
Grid Hedging (Modular) Introducing Grid Hedging (Modular), the ultimate trading tool designed to revolutionize your trading experience! This expert advisor (EA) is a powerful and versatile system that opens up a whole new world of possibilities for traders of all levels. Whether you're a seasoned pro or just starting in the trading world, this EA is tailored to adapt to your unique trading style. So, what can this EA do? Grid Hedging (Modular) allows you to trade with a completely modular gri
Session Liquidity Sweeper
Usiola Oluwadamilol Olagundoye
Эксперты
Free to Use until March 1, 2025. $4,000 Afterwards  Timeframe: M15 Trading Pair: GBPUSD . set file in the comment section The Session Liquidity Sweeper EA is a powerful and innovative expert advisor (EA) designed for MetaTrader 5 (MT5) that capitalizes on liquidity sweeps and breakouts of key trading sessions: Asian, London, and New York . This EA identifies liquidity zones created during these sessions and executes trades when price action sweeps or breaks through these levels, leveraging insti
Regression Analysis Candles EA
Preecha Chanthakan
Эксперты
Regression analysis Candles EA used regress equation degree 5 and equation line from two lower points and two high points draw two straight lines. It make four trends to compare for determine buy/sell orders. we put pending order buy limit/buy stop or sell limit/sell stop when has order. we has limit order least than 99 orders. we close all orders has ten cases it chooses to variable market we has C.V. parameter and we have many functions used in system. we divide our system to four modules. The
MasterEA trustfultrading
Tobias Christian Witzigmann
5 (1)
Эксперты
Hi, I'm an algo trader from Germany and I'm offering my own EA here, which I use daily for my trading and which I've been continuously developing for several years. It is important to understand that this EA is a very complex tool that can be used to trade different strategies. Different entry and exit signals can be combined with different filters. There is also an extensive stop loss and take profit management system. I use the Master EA daily for my own trading. I test and develop new strat
Quasimodo Genie
Francis Soddo Wetaka
Индикаторы
Quasimodo Genie Indicator for MetaTrader 5 Introducing the Quasimodo Genie , a technical analysis indicator for MetaTrader 5 that is designed to automatically identify the Quasimodo or "Over and Under" pattern on your charts. This tool provides visual signals based on the structure of this popular chart pattern. This indicator is built to assist with pattern recognition and analysis by highlighting key swing points. It also offers a range of customizable settings, allowing you to fine-tune the
FREE
Venom Us30 Scalp
Antoine Melhem
5 (8)
Эксперты
Venom US30 Scalp – Точный Скальпинг US30 от VENOM LABS СОВЕТНИК, КОТОРЫЙ НИКОГДА НЕ СЛИВАЕТ СЧЁТ SIGNAL   :   https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339304 Для брокеров с другим часовым поясом (например, Exness), установите последний параметр в значение TRUE , если ваш брокер не использует GMT+3. Используйте только таймфрейм 30 минут. ️ Предупреждение : Неправильные настройки часового пояса или таймфрейма могут привести к некорректной работе советника. СТАРТОВАЯ ЦЕНА ДЕЙСТВУЕТ ТОЛЬКО 24 ЧАСА! Успей
EA139 MultiFX RSI Guardian MT5
Jose Francisco Flores Rojas
Эксперты
MultiFX RSI Guardian   is a powerful and intelligent Expert Advisor (EA) designed for traders who want to combine   precision entries based on RSI levels   with the flexibility of an   adaptive grid recovery strategy . This EA monitors   overbought and oversold market conditions   in real-time. Trades are entered when the RSI crosses a   configurable threshold , allowing you to adapt the bot to different pairs and market environments.   Key Features:   Configurable RSI Period and Thresholds
SteadyRange M5 EurUsd Algorithmic Trader
Ignacio Rubio Bustos Fierro
Эксперты
STEADYRANGE M5 — Professional Range-Based Trading System for EURUSD (M5) Launch Price — Limited Offer SteadyRange M5 is currently offered at a reduced introductory price during its launch phase. As new improvements are added and the operational range expands, the price may be adjusted. Buyers during this stage retain full access to all future updates at no additional cost. Precision Architecture • Modular Micro-Ranges • Slope Filtering • Dynamic Market Regime Clustering • Controlled Risk Steady
Crush
Yvan Musatov
Эксперты
Скальпинг (scalping, пипсовка) – это подход к торговле, основанный на техническом анализе и предполагающий открытие и закрытие большого количества сделок за короткие промежутки времени: сделки удерживаются открытыми от нескольких миллисекунд до нескольких минут. Другими словами, целью скальпинга на Форекс является не удержание позиции в течение нескольких часов, дней или недель, а получение прибыли за считанные минуты или даже секунды, всего по несколько пунктов на сделку. На практике чистого
The White Rabbit
Kevin Craig E Gittins
Эксперты
WHITE RABBIT - Профессиональный Советник для Торговли на Прорывах Временных Диапазонов Обзор White Rabbit - это профессиональный советник для торговли на прорывах, разработанный на основе многолетнего опыта ручной торговли. Созданный для трейдеров, которые требуют точности и гибкости, он захватывает высоковероятные возможности прорыва на любом рынке и таймфрейме, предоставляя при этом продвинутые инструменты управления рисками, специально адаптированные как для розничной, так и для проп-трейдинг
Titanium News Sniper
Mabrook Mahdy Al Darby Mohammed
Эксперты
Product Description (نسخة المتجر) ​Headline: SPECIAL LAUNCH OFFER: Grab your copy for only $49! (Next price: $79, Final price: $149) ​Titanium News Sniper AI is a professional-grade trading system specifically designed to dominate the market during high-impact news events. Unlike traditional bots that gamble on news, this Expert Advisor uses advanced Liquidity Sweep Logic and Volatility Analysis to identify institutional "traps" and trade alongside Smart Money. ​Why Titanium News Sniper A
Algold EA5
Elya Amar
Эксперты
Algold EA5 by Algold Tech  Algold EA5 is an  institutional-grade Expert Advisor for Meta Trader 5, meticulously engineered to identify high-volume liquidity zones and capture market momentum at exactly the right moment  fully automated, fully optimized, and fully reliable. This isn’t just an Expert Advisor. It’s your edge in a fast-moving market  a trading engine that combines advanced algorithms , intelligent money management , and exceptional customization , delivering performance that meets
Ai Captain EA MT5
Indra Maulana
Эксперты
30% discount only for 3-month subscription, message me : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu 70% refund policy (full version only) MT4 Version : https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/125969 Our other products : https://www.mql5.com/en/users/taiberhyphecu/seller A fully automatic expert Designed and produced 100% by artificial intelligence, with the world's most advanced technology All trades have profit and loss limits, with the best and least risky market strategy, without using dange
Boom and Crash Ultimate Spikes
Israel Pelumi Abioye
Эксперты
Представляем Boom and Crash Ultimate Spikes Экспертный советник (EA) Boom and Crash Ultimate Spikes специально разработан для торговли на рынках Boom и Crash, включая Boom 1000 Index, Boom 900 Index, Boom 600 Index, Boom 500 Index, Boom 300 Index, Crash 1000 Index, Crash 900 Index, Crash 600 Index, Crash 500 Index и Crash 300 Index. Этот советник невероятно прост в использовании, так как требует только одного входного параметра для работы, в отличие от других сложных и запутанных EА. Все необход
Duende MT5
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
Привет Трейдеры! Представляю Стратегию "Дуэнде", Дуэнде — это алгоритм, который обнаруживает шаблоны различных высоких и низких уровней, где они остаются постоянными, чтобы делать хорошие входы, с системой восстановления, запрашивающей различные вещи, такие как безубыточность, и пересечения между одноранговыми узлами. Доказано, что он без проблем контролирует несколько валют, с мощным контролем новостей во время рынка. можно управлять всеми необходимыми символами Моя стратегия оптимизирована
NewMotherBot
Joni Fat
Эксперты
Joni Lee Second Forex Robot in the Market CAN RUN WITH ONLY $300 (recomended minimum deposit) LOT size 0.01 if <$2000 else 0.02 Introducing the “Joni Lee First Forex Robot,” a trailblazing innovation in automated forex trading. Developed by the renowned Joni Lee, this robot is the first of its kind, setting new standards in the forex market. Key Features: Can take profit (TP) and cut loss (CL) State-of-the-Art Algorithms:   Employs sophisticated algorithms to analyze market data and execute tra
Ignition
Dansie Software Limited
Эксперты
Strategy Overview The Ignition EA tries to take advantage of sudden momentum when the Ignition pattern is detected. The final bar in the ignition pattern has a small opening wick, a very little or no closing wick, is large in comparison to recent bars and must start from the lower end of the current range (for a bullish ignition) Quick Testing Use Symbol EURUSD, Timeframe M2, and remove the GBPUSD symbol from the "Symbols" input (stratergy 1 and stratergy 2) Settings The below settings appe
EA Night Fox Scalper MT5
Ruslan Pishun
5 (1)
Эксперты
Советник использует скальпинг стратегию в ночное время, торговля состоит из   трёх алгоритмов и каждый алгоритм  работает в своём интервале времени. Советник использует множества умных фильтров для адаптации под практически любые экономические ситуации. Используется отложенные ордера для наименьшего проскальзывания при торговли скальпинга. Советник безопасный и не требует никаких настроек от пользователя, просто установить на график и готова. Советник устанавливает защитный стоп-приказ, поэтому
Zor AI
Nestor Alejandro Chiariello
Эксперты
ZOR AI — Авангард мастерства торговли золотом с помощью ИИ ZOR AI представляет собой вершину искусственного интеллекта в автоматизированной торговле, разработанную специально для волатильного мира XAUUSD (золото). Используя обширную историческую базу данных, охватывающую десятилетия рыночных данных, в сочетании с передовыми алгоритмами машинного обучения и многослойными нейронными сетями, ZOR AI не просто реагирует на рынок — он его предвидит. Этот мощный советник адаптируется в режиме реально
Seek And Finds Eps
Vitalii Zakharuk
Эксперты
Seek And Find   — Adaptive Grid Strategy Expert Advisor for MetaTrader Find the Patterns. Seek the Profit. Seek And Find — это интеллектуальный торговый советник, построенный на гибкой решетчатой (grid) логике с динамической адаптацией к рыночным условиям. Он анализирует поведение цены в канальном коридоре и находит оптимальные моменты для входа, используя настраиваемую прогрессию ордеров и контроль объема. Советник одинаково хорошо подходит для рэндж-трейдинга и трендовой торговли, не треб
Lean ORB Pro V1
Lennart Pomreinke
Эксперты
# Lean ORB Pro V1  "The Phoenix" - Product Description (English) **Product Name:** Lean ORB Pro V1 **Short Description:** Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Opening Range Breakout with Fair Value Gap detection. Designed for US indices, works with various trading instruments. --- ## Full Product Description ### Overview Lean ORB Pro V1 is an Expert Advisor for MetaTrader 5 that combines Opening Range Breakout strategies with price action concepts. The Expert Advisor has been de
С этим продуктом покупают
Bonnitta EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
3.3 (20)
Эксперты
Советник Bonnitta EA  основан на стратегии отложенной позиции ( PPS ) и очень продвинутом алгоритме скрытной торговли. Стратегия Bonnitta EA представляет собой комбинацию секретного пользовательского индикатора, линий тренда, уровней поддержки и сопротивления ( Price Action ) и наиболее важного алгоритма скрытной торговли, упомянутого выше. НЕ ПОКУПАЙТЕ EA БЕЗ КАКИХ-ЛИБО ПРОВЕРОК НА РЕАЛЬНЫЕ ДЕНЬГИ БОЛЕЕ 3 МЕСЯЦЕВ, МНЕ ЗАНИМАЛОСЬ БОЛЕЕ 100 НЕДЕЛЬ (БОЛЕЕ 2 ЛЕТ), ЧТОБЫ ПРОВЕРИТЬ BONNITTA EA НА РЕ
BenefitEA Mt5
Vsevolod Merzlov
Эксперты
Benefit EA Используется только на счетах с хеджированием. Benefit EA - безиндикаторный гибкий сеточный советник со специальными точками входа, обеспечивающие статистическое преимущество,выявленное с помощью математического моделирования рыночных паттернов. В советнике не используется стоп-лосс, все сделки закрываются по тейк-профиту или трейлинг-стопу. Есть возможность планирования увеличений лота. Функция «Фильтр времени» - устанавливается в соответствии с внутренним временем терминала, соглас
GoldPulser EA
Mohamed Hamdi Kaaniche
Эксперты
GoldPulser EA - Description pour le MQL5 Market English Description GoldPulser EA - Advanced Multi-Currency Scalping & Trend Following System GoldPulser EA is a sophisticated trading system that combines scalping precision with trend-following reliability. Designed for Forex traders seeking consistent returns, this expert advisor utilizes a proprietary algorithm to identify high-probability trading opportunities across multiple currency pairs. Key Features: Multi-timeframe analysis for accurate
Traders Toolbox
Jason Kisogloo
3 (2)
Эксперты
Traders Toolbox Premium  - это универсальный инструмент   создан на основе обширного обучения общим торговым стратегиям с целью автоматизации этих стратегий и расчетов.   Функции: 19 отдельных сигналов   - Каждый из этих сигналов ,   которые   смещены в нейронной сети конфигурации стиля ,   чтобы составить окончательный / общий результат.   Каждый сигнал имеет свои собственные настройки,   которые   при необходимости   можно   настроить или оптимизировать.   Всестороннее On   экран    Дисплей
DayRest
Viktor Timofeev
Эксперты
ПРИНЦИПЫ DAYREST: с оветник   основан на контр-трендовой стратегии Мы используем две особенности: 1. Наличие коррекций в тренде. Как правило, после поступательных импульсов всегда происходит "откат". 2.   Цикличность рынка. Цена ходит между историческими максимальными и минимальными значениями. Наибольшая вероятность коррекции фиксируется при достижении ценой границ этого канала. Сигналом для открытия позиции служит пересечение ценой верхней или нижней границы индикаторов Price Channel и EMA. Эт
TecBot
Rodrigo Santhiago Batista Dos Reis
Эксперты
Scalper EA Pro - Высокоточный робот для автоматической торговли!   FOR GOLD - XAUUSD Что нового в версии 3.0? После месяцев разработки и тщательного тестирования мы представляем самую продвинутую и надежную версию Scalper EA Pro! С новыми интеллектуальными фильтрами, улучшенным управлением рисками и более точными входами, этот советник создан для работы на рынках с максимальной эффективностью. Ключевые обновления: Настраиваемый фильтр тренда Теперь с настраиваемыми EMA (по ум
Neurolite EA gbpusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 10-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре GBP/USD. Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Торговая стратегия. Система не использует опасные стратегии (типа усреднение или мартингейл), а чётко следует указаниям нейронной сети. В каждой
Neurolite EA eurusd
Aliaksandr Salauyou
Эксперты
Neurolite эксперт использует нейронную сеть для принятия решений по сделкам. Сеть обучена на 5-летней истории реальных тиковых данных. Торговля ведется только по паре EUR/USD . Отличительной особенностью данного советника является небольшое количество входных параметров, для облегчения работы пользователя. Обученная нейронная сеть всё настроит за вас. Данный советник построен на базе ранее выпущенной версии советника Neurolite EA gbpusd , который был доработан для успешной торговли на валютной п
Eagle Scalper MT5
Yang Wu
Эксперты
Эта скальпинговая система работает только во время азиатской сессии. Использует несколько уникальных индикаторов для определения колебаний цены. Динамические уровни тейк-профит и стоп-лосс в зависимости от рыночных условий. Фиксированный стоп-лосс для защиты капитала, низкий риск потери большой суммы денег. Не нуждается в SET-файлах. Параметры одинаковы для всех валютных пар. Оптимизирован для работы с EURAUD . Рекомендуется запускать советник Eagle Scalper на графике M15 . Рекомендуется запуск
Snake EURUSD
Thurau Baerbel
Эксперты
Советник Snake EURUSD Real — полностью автоматический робот, торгующий на рынке форекс. Робот торгует на любой паре, но лучшие результаты достигнуты на EURUSD M15. Система также работает с любым брокером, предоставляющим плавающий спред. Преимущества Советник не использует такие системы, как мартингейл, хеджирование и т.д. Советник использует стоп-лосс и трейлинг-стоп для получения прибыли. Кроме того, вы также можете установить тейк-профит (на EURUSD я использовал 93). Наилучшие результаты тес
Shadow Legends MT5
Zarui Ogannisian
Эксперты
Shadow Legends MT5 EA.-it's a fully automated expert Advisor designed to trade EURUSD. It is based on machine learning analysis and genetic algorithms.  The Expert Advisor contains a self-adaptive market algorithm that uses price action patterns. The expert Advisor showed stable results for EURUSD in the period 2000-2021.  No dangerous money management techniques, no Martingale, no netting, scalping or hedging.  Suitable for any brokerage conditions.Test only on real accounts.Recommended broker
Tendency Expert Trader
Jing Yi He
Эксперты
Strategy: 1.This EA is a trend trade, used for USDCHF H1 charts. 2.This EA is  using indicators such as the Bolling band and moving average. 3. The initial amount of this EA is only $1000.This EA has a profit of over $3000. 4.The EA has detailed test data from January 2018 to June 2021, which is stable and profitable. 5.If you just want to put a small amount of money to get double reward, this EA trader is your best choice！
Marvelous EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
Эксперты
Представляем Marvelous EA: Ваш идеальный торговый помощник Откройте весь потенциал рынка Forex с Marvelous EA, передовым автоматизированным торговым решением, разработанным для максимизации вашей прибыли и минимизации рисков. Этот экспертно созданный торговый алгоритм оснащен передовыми функциями для точной и эффективной навигации в динамичном ландшафте Forex. GOLD - XAUUSD - M5 Реальная производительность счета: https://www.mql5.com/ru/signals/1973370 Ключевые особенности: Проверенная торг
AI Nodiurnal EA MT5
Ugochukwu Mobi
5 (2)
Эксперты
AI Nodiurnal EA - это передовой Форекс-робот, который использует передовую технологию машинного обучения для оптимизации стратегий торговли и повышения эффективности на динамичном валютном рынке. Термин "Nodiurnal" отражает его способность адаптироваться и работать не только в традиционные дневные часы торговли, но и в нестандартные периоды, обеспечивая непрерывный и адаптивный подход к торговле на валютном рынке. Настройки: Настройки по умолчанию для валютной пары: EURUSD H1. Специальные настро
Robo executivo gjs
Gabriel De Jesus Santos
Эксперты
It is recommended to use the robot on a netting account. the robot works with the best configuration from the previous day on the current day. the robot works on the mini index. the robot works on the mini dollar. the robot works on forex. the robot works using indicators. the robot works using market orders and pending orders. before using the robot, put it into optimization and save the settings (in a .set file) to use for the current day. past history does not guarantee future profit, but is
Sevolter
Yuriy Bykov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, объединяющий в себе множество простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм торговли в моменты рынка с повышенной волатильностью. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних пяти лет. Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": усредняет сигналы от разных стратегий и открывает рыночные позиции в предпочтительном направлении.  Такой принцип вместе с одновременной работой на коррелир
Palicent
Yuriy Bykov
Эксперты
Мультивалютный экспертный советник, работающий одновременно на 15 парах основных валют EUR-GBP-AUD-USD-CAD-JPY. Советник объединяет в себе множество простых стратегий, работающих одновременно. В основе каждой стратегии лежит простой алгоритм открытия позиций при смене сигнала от индикатора Parabolic SAR с подтверждением по двум старшим периодам. Каждая стратегия была оптимизирована на промежутке последних пяти лет. Советник использует статистический принцип "правоты толпы": усредняет сигналы от
Break Of Structure Pro
Travis W Royal
Эксперты
Break Of Structure Pro Is price action king? 1. Price is the ultimate king in the forex market, stock market or any other market. Using price action is the reason we can see more profit over loss. Technical analysis is the art of using data points to your advantage and taking informed decisions while entering, trailing and exiting a position on any timeframe. Break Of Structure Pro can be used to trend trade, scalp, hedge or swing trade. Price action is a trading technique that allows a trade
Gemini EA MT5
Hong Yi Li
Эксперты
Ограниченное предложение: осталось 3/10 экземпляров, цена будет увеличиваться на 1200 долларов за каждые десять проданных экземпляров, окончательная цена — 29000 долларов. Подпишитесь на канал: https://www.mql5.com/en/channels/sqrcltd (получайте последние рекламные акции и информацию о запуске советников как можно скорее) 1.) Торговые сигналы Gemini EA MT5 Высокий риск: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2309494 Список всех моих советников и сигналов: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/sqrc/seller 2.
Foli Pivots MT5
John Folly Akwetey
Эксперты
Expert advisor trades by pivot levels, support and resistance levels based on pivot levels. Also expert advisor takes into account volatility filter, uses standard Martingale and anti-Martingale systems, drawdown protection, standard trailing stop, trading time and trading Trade Order   – direction of trading (only buy, only sell or buy and sell) Use Volatility Filter   – enabling/disabling of volatility filter using Volatility Filter   – value of volatility filter Count Of Days For Volatility F
GoldMining
Mr Sarut Panjan
Эксперты
Our automated forex trading system offers three key risk control functions that make it an intriguing choice: 1. Fixed Lot : You can specify the lot size for each trade. This feature allows for efficient capital allocation and the ability to adjust position sizes based on your risk preferences and market conditions. 2. Fixed Loss per Trade: The system enables you to set a maximum acceptable loss per order. This ensures that no single trade can result in significant losses, protecting your ove
US30 Dow Jones Scalper
Ali Abdulrahman
Эксперты
Dow Jones US30 NY Scalper is an EA designed for scalping during the New York markets open. This means that the EA will only place a maximum of 0-2 trades per day. With that being said, the EA does not utilize any grid, martingale, or topping-up strategies. Each trade has a strict Stop Loss and Take Profit in place. As shown in the backtesting results, there will be losing days or weeks, but the EA manages to recover and generate profits over time. The extent of the drawdown depends on your chose
LeBro 2
Levon Manukyan
Эксперты
Эксперт создан для работы в швейцарском банке Swissquote . Автоматически рассчитывают объемы входящих сделок. Э ксперт рассчитан для получения пассивново годового дохода. Для открытия торгового счета в швейцарском банке   переходите по   ссылке.  https://trade.swissquote.ch/signup/public/form/full/fx/com/individual?lang=ru&partnerid=e9acb6ad-eb6b-44d5-92d1-4c7a48adaff1#full/fx/com/individual/step1   Примечания Рекомендуется зарегистрироваться по ссылке для корректной работы советника   Ссылка в
The BeeKeeper EA
Bin Jumahat Johan
Эксперты
The BeeKeeper EA – Intelligent Market Scalper with Dynamic Trade Logic Overview BeeKeeper  is a next-generation automated trading system designed for precision, adaptability, and consistent performance across multiple market conditions. BeeKeeper integrates advanced technical logic with real-time position analysis to make smart entry and exit decisions — dynamically adapting to volatility, trend shifts, and recovery phases. Whether you’re a short-term scalper or mid-term trend rider, Met
TaiJi Master
Qiu Lin Zhang
Эксперты
EA is a breakthrough MQL5 expert consultant, whose core idea comes from China's Tai Chi. At the junction of yin and yang, rising and falling, the direction is often unclear. EA adopts a unique method to monitor when the market is at the intersection of long and short positions, and begins to place orders in both directions, waiting for the market to further develop. If the subsequent market is still unclear, the order will be cancelled, and on the contrary, the position will be opened for tradin
Mirror gold HFT plus
Haoyu Du
Эксперты
You can only do xuausd signal ： https : // www.mql5.com/en/signals/1548193?source=Site +Signals+Page Time : 1 minute Fixed stop loss : 100 + point Fixed profit : 20 + points Suitable for all markets A minimum deposit of $ 300 is recommended One order at a time , no additional positions , not Martin , high - frequency trading Based on only specific algorithm model . The success rate is about 99 % Only ECN accounts . 600 - 100 orders a month . makert ： any ， good https://youtu.be/qEL3GB
Project 758
Konstantin Sinitsin
Эксперты
Приветствую вас, товарищи трейдеры. EA Project 758 Создан командой Трейдеров и программистов с опытом работы 15 лет.EA Project 758 Разрабатывался  и дорабатывался на протяжении 6 лет. Данным путем мы достигли просто отличного результата. Алгоритм EA авторский и не имеет аналогов. Он несет в себе такие универсальные и сложные системы как IR разработанную лично нами. Мы разработали авторский  EA, в котором воплощена модель поведения термитов.  Эти мелкие насекомые известны своей уникальной социал
Market Trader StBol MT5
Bohdan Suvorov
Эксперты
PROP FIRM READY!  The Expert Advisor works on double stochastic, bollinger bands and trawl. The Expert Advisor trades simultaneously on 12 standard symbols. The Expert Advisor is for five-digit accounts. Leverage   1:500 Timeframe for trading   H1 Period : 2022.05-2024 Symbol for placing the Expert Advisor any of the standard symbols. Lot for every   0.01   lot needs   $500   deposit. The first three knees are skipped. Total knees for each symbol no more than five. Limit on the total number o
Trend Ryder MT5
Anas Abba
Эксперты
### Unlock the Power of Profitable Trading with Our Cutting-Edge Trend Following EA! Are you tired of watching the market move without you? Frustrated by missed opportunities and inconsistent results? It's time to revolutionize your trading strategy with the **Ultimate Trend Following EA** – your key to consistent profits and stress-free trading! #### Why Choose Our Trend Following EA? **1. Proven Profitability:**   Our EA leverages time-tested trend following strategies that have consistent
SentimentExpert
Lhoussaine Ait Ben Mouh
Эксперты
Easy to Use: SentimentExpert Designed for traders of all levels, our EA comes with user-friendly settings and comprehensive documentation. Set it up in minutes and let it work tirelessly to grow your trading account. Consistent Performance: Backed by rigorous testing and optimization, the Enhanced Trading EA delivers reliable and consistent results. It’s like having a professional trader working around the clock, analyzing markets, and executing trades on your behalf. Take Your Trading to the Ne
Другие продукты этого автора
GoldFish Core Scalper for Gold Trading
Quang Thanh Le
Эксперты
GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 — Professional Expert Advisor for XAUUSD Product Overview GoldFish Pro MT5 v3.801 is a professional Expert Advisor developed exclusively for XAUUSD (Gold) on MetaTrader 5. The EA is designed for traders seeking a stable, rule-based automated system that adapts to changing market conditions while maintaining strict execution discipline. GoldFish Pro focuses on precision, consistency, and controlled exposure , making it suitable for long-term use on real trading accounts. V
Фильтр:
Нет отзывов
Ответ на отзыв