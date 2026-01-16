King ElChart HFT Scalper EA

KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA | Professional Gold Trading

KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA is a high-performance,
high-frequency trading Expert Advisor
designed specifically for Gold (XAUUSD).

The Expert Advisor is available for both
MetaTrader 4 and MetaTrader 5
with a separate and optimized version for each platform.

Why choose this Expert Advisor:
• Optimized for gold market volatility
• High-frequency scalping logic with fast execution
• Precise entries with minimal retracement
• Intelligent and controlled risk management
• Stable performance on small accounts
• Scalable performance for larger capital
• Compatible with different brokers and trading conditions

Performance overview:
• Tested on MetaTrader 5 (latest version)
• 100 percent tick data quality
• Recent and short testing period
• Strong profit factor with controlled drawdown

Main features:
• Adjustable lot size
• Virtual and real stop loss
• Virtual take profit
• Direction reversal option
• Break even system
• Trailing stop system
• Magic number for running multiple instances safely
• Daily target system:
  – Stop trading after reaching a defined daily profit
  – Stop trading after reaching a defined daily loss
  This system helps protect the account and enforce discipline.

Support and communication:
After purchasing the Expert Advisor,
all communication and support
are provided exclusively through the MQL5 website messages.

Buyers will receive:
• Installation and setup guidance
• Optimal parameter recommendations
• Answers to all questions and inquiries
• Continuous support via MQL5 messages

This Expert Advisor is not just a trading tool,
but a complete and professional trading solution
backed by real experience and ongoing support.

KingElChart – HFT Scalper EA
Trade with confidence and discipline.

