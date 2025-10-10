Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5
- Indicateurs
- Mohammed Maher Al-sayed Mohammed Ahmed Saleh
- Version: 2.25
- Activations: 5
This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Momentum indicator.
Main features:
- Based on NinjaTrader-style momentum logic.
- Uses EMA-based smoothing for cleaner and more stable readings.
- Displays dynamic color changes to highlight bullish and bearish strength.
- Sends alerts when the momentum crosses above or below zero.
- Fully customizable and completely non-repainting.
- Lightweight and optimized for all symbols and timeframes.
How it differs from the built-in MetaTrader Momentum:
- The built-in Momentum uses raw price differences and can be very noisy.
- Momentum Ninja Advanced applies EMA smoothing and zero-cross detection.
- It provides clearer direction changes and fewer false fluctuations.
Precision Momentum Detection for Professional Traders.
For support or any assistance after purchase,
please contact me through my official MQL5 profile page: