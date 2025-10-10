Momentum Ninja Advanced MT5

This indicator is an enhanced version of the classic Momentum indicator.

Main features:

- Based on NinjaTrader-style momentum logic.

- Uses EMA-based smoothing for cleaner and more stable readings.

- Displays dynamic color changes to highlight bullish and bearish strength.

- Sends alerts when the momentum crosses above or below zero.

- Fully customizable and completely non-repainting.

- Lightweight and optimized for all symbols and timeframes.





How it differs from the built-in MetaTrader Momentum:

- The built-in Momentum uses raw price differences and can be very noisy.

- Momentum Ninja Advanced applies EMA smoothing and zero-cross detection.

- It provides clearer direction changes and fewer false fluctuations.





Precision Momentum Detection for Professional Traders. For support or any assistance after purchase, please contact me through my official MQL5 profile page: https://www.mql5.com/en/users/mohamedmaher2024







