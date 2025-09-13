OVERVIEW :

📌 Trendlock_EA — The Next Level Automated Trading Powered by AI is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed using Artificial Intelligence It is designed to produce consistent, disciplined, and measurable trading decisions across various financial instruments such as FOREX|GOLD|BITCOIN|US_INDICES. The Trendlock_EA algorithm focuses on long-term stability without using high-risk strategies that can damage an account.

Live Signal :



🔹 Live Signal #1: [Trendlock EA – XAUUSD](https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320656?source=Site+Signals+From+Author) 🔹 Live Signal #2: [Trendlock EA – BTCUSD](https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339746?source=Site+Signals+From+Author) Note :

- This EA performs optimally when run according to risk management rules and established trading hours.

Main Features & Strategies :

One Shot/Single Entry System (Pending Order) : only opens one position per opportunity to minimize overtrading.

: only opens one position per opportunity to minimize overtrading. No dangerous strategies like averaging, multiple lots, or multiple opposing positions.

Prop Firm Friendly designed to meet strict standards like drawdown limits and prop firm regulations.

Core Strategy :

Market structure logic.

Dynamic momentum detection.

Multi-timeframe signal confirmation.

Risk-adjusted entry/exit.

With this approach, the EA can intelligently adapt to both trending and sideways market conditions.

Premium Risk Management :

Take Profit/Stop Loss/Trailing: Based on points or percentages.

Risk Management: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1-100%).

Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage.

Daily loss limit to protect account.

Trading Hours: Can be adjusted to your preferred trading session.

Spread Protection: Filters spreads with dynamic filters based on a multiplier during an event.

Automatic cut-loss when there's a large gap or high slippage.

News Filter (Protection mode when there's high-impact news).

Customizable news keyword list.

No wild orders, no dangerous lot calculations — everything is measured and rational.

Multi-Instrumen Support :

FOREX : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other major currency pairs

GOLD : XAUUSD/XAU***

BITCOIN : BTCUSD/BTC***

US Indices : US30, NAS100

Optimal Recommended Settings :

Timeframe: All timeframes (M5 recommended).

Pairs: All instruments mentioned above, major XAUUSD/Gold pair.

ECN/Zero/Raw Spread accounts (low spreads recommended).

Leverage 1:500 or higher.

Low-latency VPS (for 24/7 operation).

Recommended minimum deposit of $300 (for optimal risk management).

Who is the Trendlock_EA Suitable for?

Traders who want stable and consistent performance .

. Prop firm account holders who require strict risk control.

who require strict risk control. Traders who want full automation , but without risky strategies .

, but . Investors who value account security and long-term growth.

Why is Trendlock_EA Different?

Because this EA doesn't try to force profits, but prioritizes:

Stability

Risk Control

Entry Quality

Disciplined Trade Management

DISCLAIMER :

Forex and CFD trading carries the risk of loss. Ensure you understand the risks involved before using this EA. Past performance does not guarantee future results.