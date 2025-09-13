Trendlock EA

5

OVERVIEW :

📌 Trendlock_EA — The Next Level Automated Trading Powered by AI is a next-generation Expert Advisor (EA) developed using Artificial Intelligence It is designed to produce consistent, disciplined, and measurable trading decisions across various financial instruments such as FOREX|GOLD|BITCOIN|US_INDICES. The Trendlock_EA algorithm focuses on long-term stability without using high-risk strategies that can damage an account.

Live Signal:

🔹 Live Signal #1: [Trendlock EA – XAUUSD](https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320656?source=Site+Signals+From+Author)

🔹 Live Signal #2: [Trendlock EA – BTCUSD](https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2339746?source=Site+Signals+From+Author)

Note:
- Please contact me after purchase to get the EA set file.
- This EA performs optimally when run according to risk management rules and established trading hours.
- PRICE WILL INCREASE $100 FOR EVERY 10 FILES SOLD. 

Main Features & Strategies :

  • One Shot/Single Entry System (Pending Order): only opens one position per opportunity to minimize overtrading.
  • No dangerous strategies like averaging, multiple lots, or multiple opposing positions.
  • Prop Firm Friendly designed to meet strict standards like drawdown limits and prop firm regulations.

Core Strategy :

  • Market structure logic.
  • Dynamic momentum detection.
  • Multi-timeframe signal confirmation.
  • Risk-adjusted entry/exit.

With this approach, the EA can intelligently adapt to both trending and sideways market conditions.

Premium Risk Management :

  • Take Profit/Stop Loss/Trailing: Based on points or percentages.
  • Risk Management: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1-100%).
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage.
  • Daily loss limit to protect account.
  • Trading Hours: Can be adjusted to your preferred trading session.
  • Spread Protection: Filters spreads with dynamic filters based on a multiplier during an event.
  • Automatic cut-loss when there's a large gap or high slippage.
  • News Filter (Protection mode when there's high-impact news).
  • Customizable news keyword list.

No wild orders, no dangerous lot calculations — everything is measured and rational.

Multi-Instrumen Support :

  • FOREX : EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other major currency pairs
  • GOLD : XAUUSD/XAU***
  • BITCOIN : BTCUSD/BTC***
  • US Indices : US30, NAS100

Optimal Recommended Settings :

  • Timeframe: All timeframes (M5 recommended).
  • Pairs: All instruments mentioned above, major XAUUSD/Gold pair.
  • ECN/Zero/Raw Spread accounts (low spreads recommended).
  • Leverage 1:500 or higher.
  • Low-latency VPS (for 24/7 operation).
  • Recommended minimum deposit of $300 (for optimal risk management).

Who is the Trendlock_EA Suitable for?

  • Traders who want stable and consistent performance.
  • Prop firm account holders who require strict risk control.
  • Traders who want full automation, but without risky strategies.
  • Investors who value account security and long-term growth.

Why is Trendlock_EA Different?

Because this EA doesn't try to force profits, but prioritizes:

  • Stability
  • Risk Control
  • Entry Quality
  • Disciplined Trade Management

DISCLAIMER : 

Forex and CFD trading carries the risk of loss. Ensure you understand the risks involved before using this EA. Past performance does not guarantee future results.



Отзывы 3
cookiecrush
151
cookiecrush 2025.10.22 03:36 
 

EA performs well, risk is defined and profits are trailed aggresively.

uchimi
1775
uchimi 2025.10.15 15:51 
 

I have high hopes for this EA. The developer support is very good. I'm very satisfied.

Biao Jian Peng
1844
Biao Jian Peng 2025.09.20 01:12 
 

Judging from the trading in the past two days, this EA is very valuable.

