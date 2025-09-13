Trendlock Ai

OVERVIEW:

Trendlock_Ai is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) developed using AI throughout its development process. This EA combines a sophisticated trend-locking algorithm with intelligent filters and comprehensive risk management to deliver optimal trading performance across a wide range of financial instruments, including Forex|Gold|Bitcoin|US_indices.

ONE SHOT/SINGLE ENTRY system, this EA only captures the best opportunities at each moment and opens one position per opportunity, thus avoiding over-trading, increasing account control, and minimizing drawdowns.

💡 Suitable for traders who want an automated system, discipline, and consistent results. This EA works optimally when run according to predetermined risk management rules and trading hours.

Live Signal:  https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320656?source=Site+Signals+My

Note:
- Please contact me after purchase to get EA set file.
- PRICE WILL INCREASE $100 FOR EVERY 10 FILES SOLD.

Key Features:

  • Intelligent Trend Lock System
  • Automatic detection of dynamic support and resistance levels
  • Entry orders on key level breakouts with confirmation

Multi-Instrument Support:

  • Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other major currency pairs
  • Cryptocurrency: BTCUSD
  • Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold)
  • Stock Indices: US30, NAS100

Comprehensive Risk Management:

  • Spread protection with dynamic filters
  • Automatic stop-loss protection to protect against market volatility
  • Daily loss limit to protect account equity
  • Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage

Intelligent News Filter:

  • Real-time detection system for important economic news
  • Automatic setting adjustments during high volatility
  • Customizable news keyword list

Recommended Settings Optimal:

  • Timeframe: All timeframes (M5 recommended).
  • Pairs: All instruments mentioned above, main pair XAUUSD/Gold.
  • ECN/Zero/Raw Spread Account (low spread recommended).
  • Leverage 1:500 or higher.
  • VPS with low latency (for 24/7 operation)
  • Recommended minimum deposit of $300 (for optimal risk management)

Key Parameters:

  • Risk Management: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1-100%).
  • Take Profit/Stop Loss/Trailing: Based on points or percentage.
  • Trading Hours: Customizable to your preferred trading session.
  • Spread Protection: Filters spreads by a multiplier during events.

Advanced Monitoring:

  • Real-time performance dashboard.
  • Comprehensive account info panel.
  • Live chart view.
  • Alert notifications for special conditions.

Support & Updates:

  • Free updates to the next version.
  • Technical support.

DISCLAIMER: Forex and CFD trading carries the risk of loss. Ensure you understand the risks involved before using this EA. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
























































Recensioni 1
Biao Jian Peng
1814
Biao Jian Peng 2025.09.20 01:12 
 

Judging from the trading in the past two days, this EA is very valuable.

