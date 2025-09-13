Trendlock Ai
OVERVIEW:
Trendlock_Ai is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) developed using AI throughout its development process. This EA combines a sophisticated trend-locking algorithm with intelligent filters and comprehensive risk management to deliver optimal trading performance across a wide range of financial instruments, including Forex|Gold|Bitcoin|US_indices.
ONE SHOT/SINGLE ENTRY system, this EA only captures the best opportunities at each moment and opens one position per opportunity, thus avoiding over-trading, increasing account control, and minimizing drawdowns.
💡 Suitable for traders who want an automated system, discipline, and consistent results. This EA works optimally when run according to predetermined risk management rules and trading hours.
Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320656?source=Site+Signals+My
Note:
Key Features:
- Intelligent Trend Lock System
- Automatic detection of dynamic support and resistance levels
- Entry orders on key level breakouts with confirmation
Multi-Instrument Support:
- Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other major currency pairs
- Cryptocurrency: BTCUSD
- Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold)
- Stock Indices: US30, NAS100
Comprehensive Risk Management:
- Spread protection with dynamic filters
- Automatic stop-loss protection to protect against market volatility
- Daily loss limit to protect account equity
- Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage
Intelligent News Filter:
- Real-time detection system for important economic news
- Automatic setting adjustments during high volatility
- Customizable news keyword list
Recommended Settings Optimal:
- Timeframe: All timeframes (M5 recommended).
- Pairs: All instruments mentioned above, main pair XAUUSD/Gold.
- ECN/Zero/Raw Spread Account (low spread recommended).
- Leverage 1:500 or higher.
- VPS with low latency (for 24/7 operation)
- Recommended minimum deposit of $300 (for optimal risk management)
Key Parameters:
- Risk Management: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1-100%).
- Take Profit/Stop Loss/Trailing: Based on points or percentage.
- Trading Hours: Customizable to your preferred trading session.
- Spread Protection: Filters spreads by a multiplier during events.
Advanced Monitoring:
- Real-time performance dashboard.
- Comprehensive account info panel.
- Live chart view.
- Alert notifications for special conditions.
Support & Updates:
- Free updates to the next version.
- Technical support.
DISCLAIMER: Forex and CFD trading carries the risk of loss. Ensure you understand the risks involved before using this EA. Past performance does not guarantee future results.
