OVERVIEW:

Trendlock_Ai is an advanced Expert Advisor (EA) developed using AI throughout its development process. This EA combines a sophisticated trend-locking algorithm with intelligent filters and comprehensive risk management to deliver optimal trading performance across a wide range of financial instruments, including Forex|Gold|Bitcoin|US_indices.

ONE SHOT/SINGLE ENTRY system, this EA only captures the best opportunities at each moment and opens one position per opportunity, thus avoiding over-trading, increasing account control, and minimizing drawdowns.

💡 Suitable for traders who want an automated system, discipline, and consistent results. This EA works optimally when run according to predetermined risk management rules and trading hours.

Live Signal: https://www.mql5.com/en/signals/2320656?source=Site+Signals+My Note:

- Please contact me after purchase to get EA set file.

- PRICE WILL INCREASE $100 FOR EVERY 10 FILES SOLD.

Key Features :

Intelligent Trend Lock System

Automatic detection of dynamic support and resistance levels

Entry orders on key level breakouts with confirmation

Multi-Instrument Support :

Forex: EURUSD, GBPUSD, USDJPY, and other major currency pairs

Cryptocurrency: BTCUSD

Commodities: XAUUSD (Gold)

Stock Indices: US30, NAS100

Comprehensive Risk Management :

Spread protection with dynamic filters

Automatic stop-loss protection to protect against market volatility

Daily loss limit to protect account equity

Automatic lot size calculation based on risk percentage

Intelligent News Filter :

Real-time detection system for important economic news

Automatic setting adjustments during high volatility

Customizable news keyword list

Recommended Settings Optimal :

Timeframe: All timeframes (M5 recommended).

Pairs: All instruments mentioned above, main pair XAUUSD/Gold.

ECN/Zero/Raw Spread Account (low spread recommended).

Leverage 1:500 or higher.

VPS with low latency (for 24/7 operation)

Recommended minimum deposit of $300 (for optimal risk management)

Key Parameters :

Risk Management: Adjustable risk percentage (0.1-100%).

Take Profit/Stop Loss/Trailing: Based on points or percentage.

Trading Hours: Customizable to your preferred trading session.

Spread Protection: Filters spreads by a multiplier during events.

Advanced Monitoring :

Real-time performance dashboard.

Comprehensive account info panel.

Live chart view.

Alert notifications for special conditions.

Support & Updates :

Free updates to the next version.

Technical support.

DISCLAIMER: Forex and CFD trading carries the risk of loss. Ensure you understand the risks involved before using this EA. Past performance does not guarantee future results.