External Range Liquidity MT5

External Range Liquidity - Market Structure Mapper

Objectively reading market structure is the foundation of any successful trading strategy. However, manually identifying Swing Highs/Lows, Higher Highs (HH), or Lower Lows (LL) is often subjective and confusing, especially for developing traders.

The External Range Liquidity indicator is your complete solution. This tool automatically detects and labels these crucial market structure points directly on your MT5 chart. It provides you with a clear visual map to read the trend, identify profit targets, and find potential liquidity sweep zones with high precision.

Key Features & Benefits

  • Automated Market Structure Mapping: Eliminate doubt in your analysis. This indicator intelligently labels every price movement as a High (H), Low (L), Higher High (HH), Higher Low (HL), Lower High (LH), and Lower Low (LL). This helps you to objectively confirm the market trend (uptrend/downtrend).

  • Identify External Range Liquidity Targets: Every plotted Swing High and Swing Low represents an area of External Range Liquidity, which often acts as a price magnet. Use these levels as logical reference points for setting your Take Profit.

  • Analyze Potential Sweeps & Reversals: By knowing where liquidity resides, you can easily identify when price is likely to perform a liquidity sweep (stop hunt) above a previous high or below a previous low—often an early signal for a reversal.

  • Objectivity in Analysis: Remove bias and emotion from your trading. This indicator uses consistent algorithmic logic to define market structure, giving you a clear and unambiguous view of the market.

  • Full Customization: Tailor the indicator's appearance to fit your trading style. Change the colors and label sizes for each structure type (Uptrend, Downtrend, Neutral) for maximum visibility.

--- MT4 Version is here ---

https://www.mql5.com/en/market/product/146635


