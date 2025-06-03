Candle Timer Countdown to Next Bar MT5

5

This indicator shows the remaining time until the current candle closes on an MT5 chart. It works on selected intraday timeframes and provides a clear, stable display.

Features

  • Countdown timer for candle closing on M1, M15, and H1 charts
  • Fixed position, font, and colors for easy readability
  • Informative header and description labels
  • Automatic removal of chart objects when detached
  • Lightweight modular structure for reliable performance

How to Use

  1. Attach the indicator to an M1, M15 or H1 chart.
  2. The remaining time until the candle closes will appear automatically.
  3. If the chart uses an unsupported timeframe, an informational message will be shown.

Benefits

  • Clear view of candle closing times on key intraday periods
  • Ready-to-use layout without manual setup
  • Minimal impact on chart appearance and platform performance

Отзывы 3
Francisco Pinto
18
Francisco Pinto 2025.11.01 22:04 
 

O aplicativo é excelente, cumpre o prometido, recomendo!!

Benjamin Afedzie
3425
Benjamin Afedzie 2025.07.04 20:03 
 

good product

AngieBR
24
AngieBR 2025.06.26 14:40 
 

Não gostei ao lado do candle

