TradeAssistant Pro
- Индикаторы
- Black Panther AI
- Версия: 1.0
- Активации: 5
📊 TRADE ASSISTANT PRO – Your Ultimate Manual Trading Companion
TRADE ASSISTANT PRO is a powerful all-in-one trading utility designed for manual traders who value precision, control, and efficiency. Whether you’re a scalper, day trader, or swing trader, this tool gives you everything you need at your fingertips to make faster, smarter trading decisions.
🚀 Key Features:
✅ Multi-Timeframe & Multi-Symbol Display
Monitor multiple pairs and timeframes from a single chart. Get real-time info across markets without switching charts.
✅ Alert System
Receive alerts for key price levels, trading signals, or unusual activity. Never miss a market move.
✅ Clean, Responsive UI
Professional-grade interface with clear fonts, drag-and-drop panels, dark/light theme support, and minimal chart clutter.
🧠 Perfect For:
-
Prop firm traders managing risk precisely.
-
Scalpers looking for rapid execution.
-
Swing traders managing multiple pairs with ease.
-
Beginners who need visual support and structured tools.
⚙️ Compatibility:
-
Works on any symbol (Forex, indices, crypto, metals, etc.)
-
Supports netting and hedging accounts
-
Timeframes: All
-
Platforms: MetaTrader 5
📦 What You Get:
-
Lifetime access to TRADE ASSISTANT PRO
-
Free updates and performance improvements
-
24/7 Support after purchase
📌 Note:
This product is a manual trading utility and not an automated strategy. It enhances your trading control and decision-making but does not place trades autonomously.
💡 Take control of your trades – download TRADE ASSISTANT PRO today and upgrade your trading experience!